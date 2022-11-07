ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Club 93.7

You Could Soon Take Your Favorite Cocktails To-Go in Michigan

It's looking like cocktails-to-go could soon become legal permanently throughout the state of Michigan. How many times have you been out with friends and everyone is ready to go but you still have a full drink in front of you? You don't want to waste that alcohol so you slam it down really fast. Well, if all goes according to plan, you'll soon be able to pour that drink into a to-go cup and take it on your way.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan restaurants offering free food on Veterans Day 2022

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many businesses are thanking servicemembers on Veterans Day by offering them free food Nov. 11. From free sides to meals, coffee, and more, here's what you can get if you're a veteran or are currently serving. Veterans Day free food:. 7-Eleven – Free Quarter-Pound Big Bite...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
JACKSON, MI
Club 93.7

Ten Things Michiganders Secretly Like

Are the things we complain about actually stuff we secretly - or subconsciously like?. We love to complain to others, but how do we really feel about certain things when we're alone with our thoughts?. And if we didn't have the following things, would we really be content?. Nah. So,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Brothers carry on family legacy in Michigan State Police

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The newest members of the Michigan State Police marched into their graduation ceremony Thursday morning. Among those in attendance were four brothers and one cousin - all Michigan State Police troopers. Two brothers from the Bowers’ family graduated from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School. Bailey...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Five-day "quiet period" begins Thursday ahead of firearm deer season in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Firearm deer season is almost upon us, but before you can participate hunters must adhere to the five-day "quiet period" from Nov. 10-14.Michigan's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it is unlawful to transport or possess a rifle or shotgun with buckshot, slug load, ball load or cut shell in an area frequented by deer. Unloaded firearms securely encased or carried in the trunk of a vehicle may be transported to or from a hunting camp, according to the DNR."From sighting in rifles to sprucing up the old deer blind, preseason activities can be a hectic time for...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather Going from the 70s to 20s – Here’s Where

Is it really November in Michigan? It hasn’t felt like it lately, and I’ve personally loved the warm weather. That said, unfortunately for warm weather lovers, that unseasonable weather is ending very soon. This weekend, the warm weather will be out of much of Michigan. A strong cold...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy