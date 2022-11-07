Read full article on original website
Related
You Could Soon Take Your Favorite Cocktails To-Go in Michigan
It's looking like cocktails-to-go could soon become legal permanently throughout the state of Michigan. How many times have you been out with friends and everyone is ready to go but you still have a full drink in front of you? You don't want to waste that alcohol so you slam it down really fast. Well, if all goes according to plan, you'll soon be able to pour that drink into a to-go cup and take it on your way.
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
Who Was the First to Perform at These Popular Michigan Venues?
Depending on where you live in Michigan, you're probably within driving distance of great live music. We decided to look into 10 popular venues throughout the state and find out who had the honor of being the first to usher in a long, rich history of music. From 1929 to...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 11-13, 2022
As winter weather makes its way to West Michigan, thankfully we have a lot of indoor activities this weekend. From Arts and Harvest Festivals to the Grand Rapids Comic Con, to a Bridal and Wedding Expo. There are also concerts, along with hockey and basketball. Something for everyone!. Friday, November...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan restaurants offering free food on Veterans Day 2022
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many businesses are thanking servicemembers on Veterans Day by offering them free food Nov. 11. From free sides to meals, coffee, and more, here's what you can get if you're a veteran or are currently serving. Veterans Day free food:. 7-Eleven – Free Quarter-Pound Big Bite...
Michigan man paralyzed in tree stand fall urges hunters to take precautions
There is gratitude, but sadness too. He is glad to have the time with his wife, his son and daughter, his grandchildren, but he misses driving, hunting and “anything physical.”. He worries about being a burden. “Worst of it is putting the whole family through it,” said Dave Gier,...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
Michigan Will See Its First Ever Olive Burger Festival Next Year
Whether your love it or hate it, the olive burger is synonymous with the Mitten. A staple on menus at restaurants across Michigan, the beloved olive burger is finally getting its due with a festival dedicated entirely to the unique food creation. Origins of the Olive Burger. If you're tracing...
Ten Things Michiganders Secretly Like
Are the things we complain about actually stuff we secretly - or subconsciously like?. We love to complain to others, but how do we really feel about certain things when we're alone with our thoughts?. And if we didn't have the following things, would we really be content?. Nah. So,...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
WILX-TV
Brothers carry on family legacy in Michigan State Police
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The newest members of the Michigan State Police marched into their graduation ceremony Thursday morning. Among those in attendance were four brothers and one cousin - all Michigan State Police troopers. Two brothers from the Bowers’ family graduated from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School. Bailey...
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
Where to Get Delicious MrBeast Burgers in Michigan? Find Out Here
YouTube fans rejoice! MrBeast Burgers are becoming more and more available in Michigan. Unless you have been living under a rock, you have probably heard the name, Mr. Beast. For those that don't know MrBeast is one of, if not the biggest YouTubers in the world with over 110 million subscribers on the platform.
This Michigan City Was Named Best Beer City in America
When it comes to the best breweries, brewpubs, and beer festivals across the country there is only one city that is truly the best of the best. That city is of course right here in the great state of Michigan. Grand Rapids, Michigan has been named "Beer City USA."...again. Grand...
Fox17
76-year-old man sentenced for planting bombs at northern Michigan phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to leaving explosives outside two northern Michigan smartphone stores in September 2021 has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan say 76-year-old John Douglas Allen of Whittemore,...
Five-day "quiet period" begins Thursday ahead of firearm deer season in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Firearm deer season is almost upon us, but before you can participate hunters must adhere to the five-day "quiet period" from Nov. 10-14.Michigan's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it is unlawful to transport or possess a rifle or shotgun with buckshot, slug load, ball load or cut shell in an area frequented by deer. Unloaded firearms securely encased or carried in the trunk of a vehicle may be transported to or from a hunting camp, according to the DNR."From sighting in rifles to sprucing up the old deer blind, preseason activities can be a hectic time for...
Michigan Woman Accuses Amazon Driver of Stealing Her Family’s Kitten
A family in West Michigan says their kitten went missing and they believe an Amazon driver is the cat-stealing culprit. This bizarre and unfortunate incident happened in Fruitport, 15 minutes outside Grand Haven, Michigan on the west side of the state. Gabrielle Miller says her children noticed that their 10-week-old...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Weather Going from the 70s to 20s – Here’s Where
Is it really November in Michigan? It hasn’t felt like it lately, and I’ve personally loved the warm weather. That said, unfortunately for warm weather lovers, that unseasonable weather is ending very soon. This weekend, the warm weather will be out of much of Michigan. A strong cold...
Chonk Alert: These Michigan Squirrels Have Definitely Not Missed A Meal
Growing up my mom always told me you're not supposed to feed animals human food because it's not good for them. After looking at pictures posted online of some chonky squirrels on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor it definitely appears to be true. The Reddit Ann Arbor...
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0