Minnesota State

AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Sees Early Surge in Influenza Hospitalizations

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota is seeing an early surge in influenza cases. On top of the well-publicized spike in cases of RSV among children this fall, the Minnesota Department of Health today reported a rapid rise in outbreaks of influenza-like illness in Minnesota schools. The count went from 15 last week to nearly 100 this week.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota State Parks Offering Free Entry for Black Friday

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that entry fees at all 75 Minnesota state parks will be waived on Black Friday (11/25) -- encouraging all Minnesotans to get outside and explore Minnesota's parks & trails. The goal is to encourage families to extend their holiday by spending time...
MINNESOTA STATE
Essence

Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate

Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Heavy snow, ice, wind rage across northern Minnesota; temps crash

Bright colors are lighting up the weather maps across northern Minnesota. Take your pick of red, pink, blue, or fuchsia. That’s your winter weather type. Blizzard warnings continue overnight for northwestern Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Including the cities of Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

DFL 'trifecta' may open door for legalized marijuana in Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — For years, in Minnesota's divided legislature, the DFL-led House passed recreational marijuana legalization measures that would fail to receive hearings in the Republican-led Senate. The results of this week's election, however, has changed the equation, now that the DFL controls the House, Senate and governor's...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
MINNESOTA STATE
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Lakeville, MN

Lakeville is the largest city in Dakota County, Minnesota. It is also an exurb of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-Saint Paul. The population in this area has reached 69,490 based on the 2020 census. Since its incorporation in 1967, the city has remained mainly agricultural; still, the population and housing...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Wing Flap Issue Diverts Brainerd-Bound Flight to Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An issue with wing flaps forced a SkyWest flight to be diverted to Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP) early Thursday morning. Flight tracking website Flight Aware indicates SkyWest Flight 4287 departed from Bemidji at 6:27 a.m. The flight was bound for Brainerd but diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
