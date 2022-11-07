Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s Smallest Secret Lake Can Only Be Reached By Foot
We love our lakes in Minnesota. Heck, we are the land of 10,000 lakes don't ya know? Recently I dug into some fun facts, like did you know that the deepest lake in Minnesota isn't even a real lake and was once used by NASA? Yeah, crazy!. It's not an...
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Latest: Worst Day To Grocery Shop For Thanksgiving In Minnesota
Time is running out if you want to miss the worst day to go Thanksgiving dinner shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. What Is the Worst Day to Go Thanksgiving Meal Shopping?. If someone asked, "What day is the worst to get out and do your Thanksgiving shopping?" you'd...
Another New Restaurant Opening Soon Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A small town in Southeast Minnesota is getting quite the boom in new business lately. Just the other day, we heard that a new restaurant and bar, Tammy's Place, will be opening up in the spring. Now, news of another new place opening in Kasson, Minnesota has popped up on social media.
Minnesota Sees Early Surge in Influenza Hospitalizations
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota is seeing an early surge in influenza cases. On top of the well-publicized spike in cases of RSV among children this fall, the Minnesota Department of Health today reported a rapid rise in outbreaks of influenza-like illness in Minnesota schools. The count went from 15 last week to nearly 100 this week.
Minnesota State Parks Offering Free Entry for Black Friday
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that entry fees at all 75 Minnesota state parks will be waived on Black Friday (11/25) -- encouraging all Minnesotans to get outside and explore Minnesota's parks & trails. The goal is to encourage families to extend their holiday by spending time...
Essence
Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate
Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
kvrr.com
Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota
NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Did You Know This Reality Star Is From Minnesota?
If you're a fan of reality television, you will love this little tidbit! I just learned that one of the biggest reality stars out there right now is from Minnesota. Somehow, in all my years watching him on screen, I never knew. This may seem random but there are a...
mprnews.org
Heavy snow, ice, wind rage across northern Minnesota; temps crash
Bright colors are lighting up the weather maps across northern Minnesota. Take your pick of red, pink, blue, or fuchsia. That’s your winter weather type. Blizzard warnings continue overnight for northwestern Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Including the cities of Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen,...
DFL 'trifecta' may open door for legalized marijuana in Minnesota
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — For years, in Minnesota's divided legislature, the DFL-led House passed recreational marijuana legalization measures that would fail to receive hearings in the Republican-led Senate. The results of this week's election, however, has changed the equation, now that the DFL controls the House, Senate and governor's...
This Amazing Pohlad Family-Owned Minnesota Lake Home Sold For Over $10 Million
There are so many amazing homes that sit right on the lake. From beautifully constructed cabins in northern Minnesota to the incredible mansions on Lake Minnetonka, there are truly a variety of homes out there. This one, in particular, was owned by someone from the Pohlad family, according to Bring...
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 8
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released there remains very little change in the week-to-week pattern. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in...
Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Lakeville, MN
Lakeville is the largest city in Dakota County, Minnesota. It is also an exurb of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-Saint Paul. The population in this area has reached 69,490 based on the 2020 census. Since its incorporation in 1967, the city has remained mainly agricultural; still, the population and housing...
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages
An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
Wing Flap Issue Diverts Brainerd-Bound Flight to Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An issue with wing flaps forced a SkyWest flight to be diverted to Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP) early Thursday morning. Flight tracking website Flight Aware indicates SkyWest Flight 4287 departed from Bemidji at 6:27 a.m. The flight was bound for Brainerd but diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul.
