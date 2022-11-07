ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Georgia Judge Extends Deadline for Receiving Cobb County Absentee Ballots After Lawsuit Over Failure to Mail Them

By Dan Mangan,CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.

A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Remnants of Hurricane Nicole Will Reach Connecticut This Afternoon

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will accelerate up the east coast, bringing with it a period of strong wind and heavy rain. Showers will develop across Connecticut Friday midday and afternoon with some periods of heavier rain Friday night. The wind is expected to pick up dramatically with gusts exceeding...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy