The cryptocurrency market has been facing high volatility at the time. With Bitcoin recording over 13% loss on the day, altcoins took effect and plummeted heavily. Similarly, Chainlink lost its gains following the market trend. But, the token established itself as one of the top gainers on the same day and marked $9.34. Due to turns of events, LINK currently fluctuates a loss of 19.80% and trades at $7.36. This currency made its investors happy with a week-over-week increase of over 3%.

2 DAYS AGO