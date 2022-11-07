Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Plunges 15%, Can Buyers Save The Key $15K Support?
Bitcoin price declined over 15% and even traded below $16,000. BTC remains at a risk of more losses if it breaks the $15,000 support zone. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone after the FTX collapse and declined below $16,000. The price is trading below $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Records Fresh Bear Market Low At $17,500, Was This The Bottom?
The crypto market is trading in the red, with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies recording double-digit losses over today’s trading session. The number one cryptocurrency retraces its profits from last week and fallback into a new yearly low. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $18,200, with a...
NEWSBTC
BNB Price Prediction: Why This Support Is The Key For Fresh Increase
BNB price (Binance coin) declined heavily after the FTX collapse against the US Dollar. BNB must stay above the $300 support to start a fresh increase. Binance coin price started a major decline from the $360 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $300 and...
NEWSBTC
What Is The Possibility Of Cardano Touching $0.50 Mark? Let’s Explore
The crypto market has halted its brief bullish rally, with prices generally dropping; for example, Cardano (ADA) has lost 9% in the last 24 hours. Currently, Cardano is trading at $0.366. In recent weeks there has been an upsurge in most cryptocurrency prices due to the recent rally of bitcoin....
NEWSBTC
Crypto Latest News: What’s The Best Crypto Token To Purchase In A Bear Market – Polkadot, Algorand, Big Eyes?
The bear market is usually considered a treacherous time for every crypto trade because of unpredictable events. During a bear market, the prices of cryptocurrency tokens are bound to dip massively. Often, this leads to huge losses for crypto traders. That’s why many traders prefer to avoid it completely. However, the truth is that the bear market can also present unique opportunities to purchase reliable projects at a low price.
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Liquidations Reach $830 Million, When Will It Stop Bleeding?
Crypto liquidations across the market have ramped up in the last 24 hours. Digital assets in the space suffered declines in the last day, which has led to hundreds of millions of dollars being wiped from traders. These liquidations span the entire crypto market with hundreds of thousands of traders getting caught in one of the worst liquidation events of 2022.
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Crypto Meme Tokens with the Best Roadmap to Add To Your Portfolio
Meme coins are not ready to settle for the meme tag anymore. They’re exploring new use cases and integrations to stay relevant in the long term, even after the hype dies. Here are three meme tokens with the most promising roadmaps. 1. Tora Inu (TORA) – Meme Coin with...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) Loses Gains Due To Market Bloodbath, Is Rebound Possible?
The cryptocurrency market has been facing high volatility at the time. With Bitcoin recording over 13% loss on the day, altcoins took effect and plummeted heavily. Similarly, Chainlink lost its gains following the market trend. But, the token established itself as one of the top gainers on the same day and marked $9.34. Due to turns of events, LINK currently fluctuates a loss of 19.80% and trades at $7.36. This currency made its investors happy with a week-over-week increase of over 3%.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Reclaims Demand Zone As Market Turmoil Heats Up; Is $500 Possible?
ETH’s price loses its $1,200 demand zone in the early hours as Binance rejects FTX takeover, with the price responding with a bounce from its daily low. ETH’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Rejects $18K, Why There is Risk of Another Drop To $16K
Bitcoin price recovered over $1,500 and climbed above $17,500. BTC failed to clear the $18,000 resistance and started a fresh decline. Bitcoin started a recovery wave above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance levels. The price is trading below $18,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
NEWSBTC
Fan Tokens and Meme Coins: Chilliz and Tora Inu will be the Most Popular Cryptos this December
The crypto market is all about community. A group of individuals spread across the world comes together because they believe in an idea and are rewarded for it. This is how it is for bitcoin and almost all other tokens in the market. Two types of tokens that perfectly capture...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin To Dump Even Lower? This On-Chain Metric May Suggest It
Bitcoin has sharply rebounded back to $20.4k, but is the decline actually over? This on-chain metric may suggest otherwise. Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Metric Has Spiked Up Over The Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC Coin Days Destroyed is showing a spike at...
NEWSBTC
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Tumbles By 41% Amid The FTX Calamity
The recent crisis in the world’s third-largest crypto exchange, FTX, is creating more devastating conditions in the Bitcoin and crypto market. Over the past few days, the FTX token (FTT) has lost more than 70% of its value. The events seem to have unlocked the bears into the market....
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Consolidates Losses, Why 100 SMA Could Trigger Rally
Ethereum started a recovery wave above the $1,200 level against the US Dollar. ETH must clear $1,320 and the 100 hourly SMA to start a sustained upward move. Ethereum started a recovery wave above the $1,200 and $1,220 levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly...
Comments / 0