Storm churning in Atlantic likely to hit Florida as Category 1 hurricane, could impact Georgia

A subtropical storm in the Atlantic is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane and impact Florida’s coast as well as possibly part of Georgia’s coastline.

Subtropical Storm Nicole is currently a few hundred miles east of Florida’s coast.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said it is currently forecast to make landfall on the central/south Florida coast overnight Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

A tropical storm watch has been posted for the south Georgia coast

Any potential impacts in Georgia would likely be over the weekend.

The last hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. in November was Hurricane Kate in 1985.

Temps very warm for this time of year

