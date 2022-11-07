Storm churning in Atlantic likely to hit Florida as Category 1 hurricane, could impact Georgia
A subtropical storm in the Atlantic is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane and impact Florida’s coast as well as possibly part of Georgia’s coastline.
Subtropical Storm Nicole is currently a few hundred miles east of Florida’s coast.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said it is currently forecast to make landfall on the central/south Florida coast overnight Wednesday.
Here’s what you need to know:
- A tropical storm watch has been posted for the south Georgia coast
- Any potential impacts in Georgia would likely be over the weekend.
- The last hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. in November was Hurricane Kate in 1985.
