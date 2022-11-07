ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Storm churning in Atlantic likely to hit Florida as Category 1 hurricane, could impact Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
A subtropical storm in the Atlantic is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane and impact Florida’s coast as well as possibly part of Georgia’s coastline.

Subtropical Storm Nicole is currently a few hundred miles east of Florida’s coast.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said it is currently forecast to make landfall on the central/south Florida coast overnight Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • A tropical storm watch has been posted for the south Georgia coast
  • Any potential impacts in Georgia would likely be over the weekend.
  • The last hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. in November was Hurricane Kate in 1985.
Temps very warm for this time of year

Community Policy