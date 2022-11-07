STANISLAUS COUNTY – Investigators are seeking the public's help in locating a truck that is believed to be tied to a deadly hit-and-run that happened near Modesto early Monday morning.The California Highway Patrol Modesto said the truck is believed to be a 1997-2004 gray Dodge Dakota pickup. The CHP only released a stock image of a similar model vehicle but said the truck should have damage to its front left headlamp and body.The victim in the hit-and-run was identified as Ila Leeann Say, 51. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators believe Say was trying to cross the street when she was struck.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the involved vehicle or its driver should contact the California Highway Patrol.

MODESTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO