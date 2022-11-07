Read full article on original website
CHP searching for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run near Modesto
STANISLAUS COUNTY – Investigators are seeking the public's help in locating a truck that is believed to be tied to a deadly hit-and-run that happened near Modesto early Monday morning.The California Highway Patrol Modesto said the truck is believed to be a 1997-2004 gray Dodge Dakota pickup. The CHP only released a stock image of a similar model vehicle but said the truck should have damage to its front left headlamp and body.The victim in the hit-and-run was identified as Ila Leeann Say, 51. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators believe Say was trying to cross the street when she was struck.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the involved vehicle or its driver should contact the California Highway Patrol.
Woman found fatally stabbed inside vehicle in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was pronounced dead in Stockton after being found inside a vehicle in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 7:29 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived on the scene near the area of Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street in response to a reported stabbing. According to […]
Fox40
San Joaquin seeking info on 1979 cold case
SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in a four-decades-old cold case. According to the sheriff’s office, Albert S. Lopez, then 64, was last seen on April 20, 1979 driving a dark tan 1966 International pickup truck. The sheriff’s office...
Woman found stabbed to death in car, Stockton police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death Thursday morning. According to a news release, it happened around 7:30 a.m. near Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a woman in a car with stab wounds. Medics...
KTVU FOX 2
DA clears Richmond, Oakland police for killing man who left woman for dead
RICHMOND, Calif. - The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Thursday cleared the officers in the fatal shooting of a man who left a woman for dead in the East Bay hills. District Attorney Diana Becton and her office had been handling an independent investigation into the death of...
9-month-old fatally shot while in stroller in California
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A 9-month-old boy sitting in a stroller being pushed by his mother on a central California sidewalk was shot and killed when someone opened fire from a car, police said. The mother was walking Wednesday with her boyfriend on a street in Merced when a car drove by and one of The post 9-month-old fatally shot while in stroller in California appeared first on KION546.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Carpenter Road in Modesto
According to the California Highway Patrol, a female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on November 7, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Carpenter Road between Paradise Road and Waverly Drive, authorities said. Details on the Crash in Modesto That Killed a...
Arrests made in Family Dollar shooting
ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — Arrests have been made in the Oct. 10 Family Dollar shooting in Escalon that left one employee in critical condition, according to the Escalon Police Department. Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, are facing multiple felony charges including attempted murder and robbery. Both men were found to be connected to […]
Stanislaus County man killed in apparent murder-suicide
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Saturday in Ceres. According to a news release, deputies were called to a home in the 2600 block of Redwood Road for a report of a shooting. On their way to the scene, deputies were told another gunshot wound victim at the same address.
Fox40
Stockton robbery ends in stabbing
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was stabbed early Thursday morning during a robbery in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the 42-year-old victim was walking near North Pershing Avenue when the suspect “approached him and demanded his property.”. According to police, when the victim refused...
Multiple adults and juvenile assaulted in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for two Hispanic women who assaulted seven adults and a juvenile on Wednesday. Police said that the group of eight drove to the area of Eighth Street and El Dorado Street, in the Sea Port District at around 4:36 p.m. When they arrived the two […]
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County
San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
2 men arrested in connection to Escalon Family Dollar shooting
ESCALON, Calif. — Two men were arrested in connection with the Family Dollar shooting that occurred Oct. 10. Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, have been arrested and charged with multiple felony violations including attempted murder and robbery, according to the Escalon Police Department. The department said they...
Man found dead in overturned Escalade along SR-49
SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died following a collision along southbound State Route 49 in San Andreas on Wednesday, according to CHP San Andreas. A Cadillac Escalade was found overturned near the Calaveras County Airport off the road with a dead man inside, according to CHP. Officers said that they […]
Child shot in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a child was shot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of R Street and Highway 140 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a child suffering from at least […]
4 arrested in Elk Grove for possession of cocaine, meth and handgun
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were arrested for being in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and a loaded handgun while having warrants for previous crimes, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. According to police, officers stopped a white Cadillac near the area of Promenade Parkway and Grant Line Road for a vehicle code […]
How Police in Stockton, Calif., Caught an Alleged Serial Killer In the Act: 'He Was On a Mission to Kill'
Truck driver Wesley Brownlee, 43, has been charged with three murders On July 8, 2022, police in Stockton, Calif., found the body of 35-year-old Paul Yaw in a park just after 12:30 a.m. He had been fatally shot. "It was such a senseless killing," says his mother, Greta Bogrow. "He wasn't doing anything to anybody. He didn't even have time to defend himself." A month later, on Aug. 11, Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, was fatally shot in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant. Debudey, the father of a teen daughter, had...
Fox40
Stockton officer arrested on suspicion of stealing from elderly person
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An investigation by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office led to the arrest of a Stockton officer, police said. The DA’s Bureau of Investigation was investigating theft from an elderly person, forgery, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. According...
KCRA.com
'She didn't deserve to die the way she died': Family of Stockton woman stabbed asks for answers
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a homicide where a woman with multiple stab wounds was found in the backseat of a vehicle. Officers went to Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street Thursday morning after police said they were called about a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the woman who was declared dead at the scene.
Stockton Police Officer Ny Tran arrested in connection to forgery, grand theft investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton police officer was arrested as authorities investigate crimes connected to forgery and grand theft, officials said. Stockton Police Department identified the officer as Ny Tran. Police said he was turned over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations in connection to an investigation for theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
ABC10
