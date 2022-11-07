Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
hudsoncountyview.com
Morris Canal Manor project finally moving forward in Jersey City after 2nd lawsuit ends
After two lawsuits in a little under two years, the Morris Canal Manor project is finally moving forward after the latest court filing has concluded: paving the way for 400-plus unit development with a rec center, retail plaza, and retail incubator. “While this baseless lawsuit has done a tremendous disservice...
Journal Square project seeks 7-year extension, while HCCC announces 11-story tower plan
The stalling of one high-rise development and the announcement of a new project means the completed renaissance of Journal Square may take a little longer than expected. In a letter to the Jersey City Planning Board, Eugene Paolino, a lawyer for the developer KABR Group, is requesting a seven-year extension from the planning board on the massive 30 Journal Square project because the company won’t be able to begin construction for at least five years “and perhaps as much as seven years.”
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council rejects $213k contract for private company to evaluate 911 dispatch
The Jersey City Council rejected a resolution to evaluate issues and present possible solutions regarding the city’s 911 dispatch at last night’s meeting. “In 2015, the same problem arose with prioritization and again in 2018,” Alexandra Fajardo, who works in the dispatch center, said during the public portion of the meeting.
therealdeal.com
Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit
The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen County
If there is one thing that New Jersey is great at, it's Italian food. Our state has one of the richest histories of Italian-American cuisine, and if you ask me, it's home to the best pizza in America. (Sorry, New York.)
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in West Orange, NJ
West Orange is a suburban paradise in Essex County, New Jersey. It’s well known for many things, such as its beautiful environment, warm community, and historically famous residents. The township is a great place to visit if you’re looking to get away from the chaos of the city and...
Car Struck By Train In Jersey City
A sedan was struck by a train Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Jersey City. There were no injuries reported in the crash at 1st and Washington Street grade crossing — between Harsmus Cove and Harborside stations — around 3:50 p.m., NJ Transit officials said. No injuries were reported to...
hudsoncountyview.com
Citing equity concerns for the south side, Jersey City Council votes down dispensary cap
The Jersey City Council voted down an ordinance on second reading to cap adult-use cannabis dispensaries at 55 citywide, with the majority of the governing body citing concerns about equity issues on the south side. “My concerns are that a lot of brothers went to jail for illegally selling cannabis....
hudsoncountyview.com
HCCC to begin accepting bids for 11-story academic tower in Journal Square
Hudson County Community College is set to begin accepting bids for the construction of an 11-story, 153,186-square foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “Urban college campuses such as ours require special considerations for students and neighbors in the surrounding community. This new tower will substantially...
Jersey City firefighters respond to fire on Hoboken Avenue, Boyd Avenue
Jersey City firefighters responded to a pair of blazes over a five-hour span overnight. A Jersey City police officer was injured responding to one of the fires, on Boyd Avenue, near West Side Avenue. The single-alarm fire on Boyd occurred at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Some four and a half hours...
Bayonne concludes absorption study, residential redevelopment likely to resume
Bayonne officials have concluded the study on the status of redevelopments in the city, and the data clears the way for residential redevelopment to resume. Most major residential redevelopment was paused by Mayor James Davis amid the 2022 May non-partisan municipal election until a study could be completed to determine if new redevelopments were being occupied or not.
Bergen-Lafayette high-rise to move forward after plaintiff drops lawsuit
A controversial 17-story building next to Berry Lane Park is expected to move forward after a local group voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against the project. The project is planned for 417 Communipaw Ave. and will have 420 residential units, 21 of which will be designated affordable housing. Skyline Development Group, the project’s developer, will also build the city a recreation center with a basketball court and other space, 20,000 square feet of public outdoor space and a 14,000 square feet of retail space.
North Bergen considers new commercial zone west of River Road
North Bergen is contemplating a new zoning district in the township. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance at their November 9 meeting to implement a Master Plan amendment creating a new zoning district, known as the RRC-2 River Road Commercial 2, to permit commercial use along a portion of the west side of River Road.
baristanet.com
Get Ready To Go Walking in a Montclair Winter Wonderland
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Center BID is partnering with The Wellmont Theater and Pharmacie Bar+Kitchen to celebrate shopping small all season long starting on November 26th at 12PM for Shop Small Saturday. The Winter Wonderland will kick off with live music and special guests at the Wellmont Arts Plaza, located at 5 Seymour Street in Montclair. Vanguard Theater, Jazz House Kids and Arthur Murray Dance Studio will also be contributing to the festival with live music + performances. The tree lighting will take place on the Wellmont Arts Plaza at 6PM, November 26.
hudsoncountyview.com
‘Leadership that Listens’ pulls off clean sweep in hotly contested Hoboken BOE race
“The Leadership that Listens” Hoboken Board of Education slate pulled off a clean sweep in the hotly contested non-partisan eight-person race today, the first full throttle school board election since 2016. The contest pitted LTL against the “Kids First” team, along with independents Pat Waiters and John Madigan –...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Democrats in southern Brooklyn: ‘Our party didn’t even put up a fight’
The red wave that fell short nationally and statewide engulfed Democrats in south Brooklyn on Tuesday, with Republicans close to claiming multiple seats in the state Senate and Assembly. Even as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, beat Republican Lee Zeldin in Brooklyn by 42 points, she lost in Bensonhurst, a...
Turnpike widening opponents say report boosts case against $4.7B plan to add more lanes
A 2020 New Jersey Turnpike Authority engineering report about the proposed $4.7 billion widening of the Hudson County extension and Newark Bay Bridge replacement includes information opponents say boosts their case against the project. A full, unredacted copy of the Jacobs engineering report was obtained by The Jersey Journal, several...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City & Beit Shemesh, Israel sign sister cities agreement to bolster economic partnerships
The City of Jersey City and Beit Shemesh, Israel signed a sister cities agreement to bolster economic partnerships between relevant industries such as urban planning, diversity and inclusion, and workforce development at City Hall yesterday. “This is a particularly special moment not only for our sister city relationship but also...
Newark steps up pressure to delay Seton Hall's expansion plans over flooding concerns
Newark homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of the city want neighboring Seton Hall University to better mitigate stormwater runoff they say is why their homes flood. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Homeowners say their homes have flooded during strong storms and they blame the university’s existing development. [ more › ]
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
