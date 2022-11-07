ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Journal Square project seeks 7-year extension, while HCCC announces 11-story tower plan

The stalling of one high-rise development and the announcement of a new project means the completed renaissance of Journal Square may take a little longer than expected. In a letter to the Jersey City Planning Board, Eugene Paolino, a lawyer for the developer KABR Group, is requesting a seven-year extension from the planning board on the massive 30 Journal Square project because the company won’t be able to begin construction for at least five years “and perhaps as much as seven years.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit

The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in West Orange, NJ

West Orange is a suburban paradise in Essex County, New Jersey. It’s well known for many things, such as its beautiful environment, warm community, and historically famous residents. The township is a great place to visit if you’re looking to get away from the chaos of the city and...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Struck By Train In Jersey City

A sedan was struck by a train Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Jersey City. There were no injuries reported in the crash at 1st and Washington Street grade crossing — between Harsmus Cove and Harborside stations — around 3:50 p.m., NJ Transit officials said. No injuries were reported to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

HCCC to begin accepting bids for 11-story academic tower in Journal Square

Hudson County Community College is set to begin accepting bids for the construction of an 11-story, 153,186-square foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “Urban college campuses such as ours require special considerations for students and neighbors in the surrounding community. This new tower will substantially...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen-Lafayette high-rise to move forward after plaintiff drops lawsuit

A controversial 17-story building next to Berry Lane Park is expected to move forward after a local group voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against the project. The project is planned for 417 Communipaw Ave. and will have 420 residential units, 21 of which will be designated affordable housing. Skyline Development Group, the project’s developer, will also build the city a recreation center with a basketball court and other space, 20,000 square feet of public outdoor space and a 14,000 square feet of retail space.
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen considers new commercial zone west of River Road

North Bergen is contemplating a new zoning district in the township. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance at their November 9 meeting to implement a Master Plan amendment creating a new zoning district, known as the RRC-2 River Road Commercial 2, to permit commercial use along a portion of the west side of River Road.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
baristanet.com

Get Ready To Go Walking in a Montclair Winter Wonderland

Montclair, NJ – Montclair Center BID is partnering with The Wellmont Theater and Pharmacie Bar+Kitchen to celebrate shopping small all season long starting on November 26th at 12PM for Shop Small Saturday. The Winter Wonderland will kick off with live music and special guests at the Wellmont Arts Plaza, located at 5 Seymour Street in Montclair. Vanguard Theater, Jazz House Kids and Arthur Murray Dance Studio will also be contributing to the festival with live music + performances. The tree lighting will take place on the Wellmont Arts Plaza at 6PM, November 26.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Gothamist

Newark steps up pressure to delay Seton Hall's expansion plans over flooding concerns

Newark homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of the city want neighboring Seton Hall University to better mitigate stormwater runoff they say is why their homes flood. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Homeowners say their homes have flooded during strong storms and they blame the university’s existing development. [ more › ]
NEWARK, NJ

