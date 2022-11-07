Read full article on original website
WCAX
Lake Champlain Chocolates completes move of manufacturing operations to Williston
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lake Champlain Chocolates has completed a move of all of its manufacturing to its Williston location. The gradual move from the South End facility allows them to have 60,000 square feet of space and other improved efficiencies including having all their chocolate operations under one roof and eliminating the need for trucking between two facilities.
Middlebury Campus
New women’s clothing store, Middleton, opens in Middlebury
A new women’s clothing store has recently opened in downtown Middlebury. Middleton, located at 66 Main Street, is co-owned by Elissa Kestner, owner and manager of Monelle Vermont — two boutique stores in Burlington and Shelburne — and Lisa Phelps, owner of Middlebury salon and spa Parlour.
mynbc5.com
“The money stays more in the state”: why Vermonters should buy local this holiday season
ORWELL, Vt. — Two weeks from now, families across the nation will be gathering with family and friends to not only give thanks, but to eat some turkey. However, not everyone knows where their Thanksgiving bird comes from, and the Vermont Fresh Network encourages folks to buy local this holiday season.
mynbc5.com
Toys for Kids 2022: See drop-off locations for this holiday season
The holidays are almost here, and that means its time to help our fellow Vermonters and northern New Yorkers to have a season full of wonder and joy. NBC5 is a partner for this year's Toys for Kids drive, which is sponsored by the Marine Corps League. We need you to donate new, unwrapped toys to help children in our region.
mynbc5.com
Local ski resorts begin blowing snow as businesses start preparing
STOWE, Vt. — Some skiers and snowboarders in our region may already know, but local resorts throughout the area have begun blowing snow in preparation for the upcoming season. Bolton Valley tells us they're getting pumped to practice a new way to blow snow, despite the warm temperatures. "We’ve...
mynbc5.com
With two weeks before lighting ceremony, Church Street Marketplace still searching for Christmas Tree
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Christmas Tree lighting is an annual Queen City tradition, bringing people together during a busy holiday season for all who celebrate. "You come down every year to see it ... it just starts the festivities," said Aline Paris, a Vermont native. City organizers like Jim...
WCAX
Crowdfunding campaign aims to transform old Moran Plant
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new crowdfunding campaign aims to get people to donate money to fix up the former Moran Plant site at the Burlington waterfront. The Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development and the organization Friends of the FRAME want to install bench swings, internet service, an illuminated historical exhibit and a public restroom near the steel structure.
WCAX
Williamstown fire blamed on unattended smoking materials
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown Fire Department is investigating a fire at a multifamily home. Fire Chief William Graham says the Tuesday fire appears accidental, sparked by smoking materials left unattended on the porch. The chief says nobody was hurt but it was a close call for the second-floor...
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: This $1,100,000 condo by the shores of Lake Champlain is a unique find
This Colchester condo is like no other with vaulted ceilings and skylights letting in an abundance of light. The grand entry has marble floors and the kitchen has cherry wood cabinets and a coffee bar. The association amenities include access to three beaches, a pool, tennis courts and walking trails.
mynbc5.com
Fives communities overwhelming agree to work together to expand broadband access
Five Vermont communities have agreed to form a communication union district with a goal of bringing fast internet speeds into homes. About 89 percent of ballots from Shelburne, Essex, Essex Junction, South Burlington, and Williston voted yes. The Vermont Community Broadband Board assisted in getting this proposal on the ballot...
Indoor Fun and Games Go Beyond Bowling at Colchester’s Refurbished Spare Time
Even on a weeknight, Spare Time Entertainment serves up an onslaught of sensory stimuli: the thud of bowling balls on the faux-wooden lanes. The clatter of knocked-down tenpins. Pop songs piped in over the loudspeakers, while music videos play on giant screens spanning the lanes. In the adjacent Game Zone...
WCAX
Concert postponed over security concerns rescheduled in new location
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. The city cited crowd control concerns when postponing the free concert that was supposed to happen in City Hall Park last month. They were expecting more than 1,000 people at the free show, and the city felt that would overwhelm the park and security would be insufficient.
mynbc5.com
Crews respond to fire overnight in Morrisville
MORRISTOWN, Vt. — Fire crews in Morrisville responded to a fire just after midnight Friday after a home went up in flames. The fire prompted a road closure off of Route 15 between Morrisville and Hyde Park but has since reopened. The damaged was mainly on the side of...
vermontcatholic.org
‘The multiplication of the socks’
“It was like a miracle — the multiplication of the socks,” Deacon Dennis Moore said with a laugh. He was referring to the 588 pairs of socks he collected from deacons and their wives at the October deacons’ retreat at Lake Morey. He will distribute them to...
mynbc5.com
Pet Connection: Nov. 10, 2022
Cody is an energetic cutie who loves to spend time outside. Cody is about 3 years old, and when he’s not running around the yard, he enjoys being with his people and makes for a great snuggle partner. Cody has had trouble with other dogs in his previous home,...
mynbc5.com
Northern New York leaders provide update on Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Northern New York leaders provided an update on theBattlefield Memorial Gateway Project on Thursday. The project will be located on Sunset Drive, which will be renamed Battlefield Lane. It is off Route 9 across from Clare and Carl's. The goal of the proposed project is to...
WCAX
Vermont family finds missing cat trapped in an unusual spot
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some folks see pets as family members, and an Essex woman is happy to have her missing family member back home safe after a misadventure that left the cat in a sticky situation. The kitty was missing for three weeks, but the family didn’t let hope go down the drain.
WCAX
Vermont police investigating after teen shot
NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating after a teen was shot on Wednesday. Vermont State Police say just before 7 a.m., Kalil Laboy, 19, of Springfield, Massachusetts, arrived at the North Country Hospital in Newport with a gunshot wound. They say he was assaulted and shot but that his injuries were not life-threatening.
Vermont’s archery season deer harvest is on pace with record, and game processors are struggling to keep up
Wild game processors point to changes in hunting regulations for the spike, but state officials are skeptical. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s archery season deer harvest is on pace with record, and game processors are struggling to keep up.
mynbc5.com
Chittenden Fire Department investigating 'suspicious' house fire
CHITTENDEN, Vt. — The Chittenden Fire Department is investigating what it believes to be a suspicious house fire. The department said it received a call this morning at 7:46 a.m. about a structure fire involving a camp at a home on Main Street. Officials said the structure was completely...
