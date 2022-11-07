ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Rob Kardashian While Celebrating Kris Jenner’s 67th Birthday: Details

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pGCe_0j22fh6O00
Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock

Smiles for days! Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of her brother, Rob Kardashian, in honor of Kris Jenner’s birthday — and he looked elated to be spending time with his family.

The Skims founder, 41, uploaded the sweet black and white snap on Saturday, November 5, a celebratory photo that featured her, Rob, 35, Jenner, 67, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian — the Safely founder’s four children with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian — as well as Jenner’s mom, MJ Campbell.

“Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are!” Kim captioned the Instagram carousel, which also included other monochromatic shots of the family posing together in celebration. As part of Jenner’s 67th birthday bash, her daughters — and granddaughters! — dressed as various versions of the momager throughout the years. In addition to her three eldest daughters, Kris’ two youngest — Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, whom she shares with ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner — also donned fitting costumes in celebration of their mom.

“Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what you make the time and show up for each and every one of them made me happy they got a glimpse of what it’s like to be your daughter,” Kim continued. “No matter what you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time. Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00il3e_0j22fh6O00
The Kardashians Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

​The photo of Rob was a departure for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who has ​valued his privacy and stayed out of the spotlight in recent years — to the point where he skipped Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker and Kim’s wedding to ex-husband Kanye West in 2014.

While the California native “really wanted to be there for Kourtney’s special day,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in May, he didn’t want the excessive attention. “He is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers. He doesn’t like being in the spotlight. The whole affair would have been too much for him.” As for why he chose not to attend Kim’s wedding, he felt insecure about his body.

“I was doing my suit fittings in Paris right before the wedding and I just wasn’t comfortable. I’m 6’1″ and at my most I probably weighed 300 lbs.,” he told People in 2020. “There were cameras at the airport on our trip there and I was very unhappy with the person I saw in all the pictures. I’m upset I missed my sister’s wedding but it was a personal decision.”

Comments / 17

AP_000141.266ec75323ae4abfba4a7109bcba420c.0347
3d ago

Rob is tha smart 1 out tha bunch…he keeps his business private…he’s not posting everything he does

Reply(1)
15
JARHEAD 1341
3d ago

Kim how about them roots. Guess they ran out of hair die.

Reply(4)
10
Olivia Bouvier
2d ago

I think Rob is the most whiniest of that whole family. Why couldn't he be like his father? He's a sissy baby and very unattractive. I don't know what happened to his looks but they are lost in the past.

Reply
2
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

