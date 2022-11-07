Fire damages I. Spinello Locksmiths building on Charles Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a building that once housed I. Spinello Locksmiths, on Monday afternoon.
The Rockford Fire Department was summoned to 2212 Charles Street, around 1 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the building.
Fire crews were able to put out the fire within 10 minutes, and said the damage was estimated at $25,000. No one was hurt in the fire.
Firefighters said a resident was displaced by the fire and is being assisted by the Red Cross.
I. Spinello's moved to a new location at 225 S. 6th Street. The original sign still stands outside the Charles Street location.
