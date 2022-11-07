ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Comments / 2

Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Edmondson: National Adoption Day, a day to remember

Love ‘em or frustrated by ‘em, families are an important part of our individual identities. Yet right now – today – more than 110,000 children in America and hundreds of Denton County foster care children are awaiting adoption to their forever families. Their personal Adoption Day is a day to remember when that “forever family” is realized.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle takes down Town Hall flag display

After a heated exchange during this week’s Argyle Town Council meeting, a display honoring fallen U.S. soldiers has been taken down from the town’s council chambers. At the Town Council’s Sept. 7, 2021 meeting, the council held a ceremony and set up 13 U.S. flags on the council dais in honor of 13 U.S. Military soldiers who were killed in August 2021 when a bomb exploded at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The flags have stood in a line behind the council members’ seats since then.
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — November 2022

Hello, Flower Mound! This November, make sure to take advantage of all the great events Town staff has planned. On Veterans Day – Friday, Nov. 11 – you might see police cars driving slowly with their lights on while following runners around town. That’s part of our 9th annual Veterans Relay Run, where veterans and residents run a pre-determined route through town while carrying an American flag. If you see the relay, make sure to give the runners plenty of room and maybe a honk and a wave. The Veterans Day Ceremony and the Veterans Relay Run are two of my favorite events each year, as the Town of Flower Mound has a strong tradition of honoring our veterans. I encourage you to join us at Flower Mound High School or cheer on our runners!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village approves funding for nonprofits

During this week’s Highland Village City Council meeting, the council approved $52,500 in funding for area nonprofit organizations. Each year, the council allocates funds to support nonprofits that provide essential services to residents of Highland Village, according to a news release from the city. Nonprofit applicants must meet certain guidelines in order to request funding, and their services must be of economic benefit to the community or contribute to the quality of life in Highland Village.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

DCAD board appoints new chief appraiser

The Denton Central Appraisal District Board on Thursday voted to appoint a new permanent chief appraiser. Hope McClure was removed from her position as chief appraiser in September after a majority of Denton County taxing entities disapproved the district’s budget and criticized her leadership. The deputy chief appraiser, Don Spencer, was named interim chief appraiser during that Sept. 13 board meeting.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Republicans win big in Denton County

Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Robson Ranch Rambler — November 2022

Gratitude and proximity are linked for me. While I am grateful for many things; family, friendships, health and security, we are blessed to be in proximity here at Robson Ranch to friends, activities and the indoor and outdoor surroundings that enrich our lives. Within our community gates, we can participate...
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Voters recall Denton City Council member

A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday

Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Voters approve some local propositions, but not all

In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy