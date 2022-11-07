Read full article on original website
Edmondson: National Adoption Day, a day to remember
Love ‘em or frustrated by ‘em, families are an important part of our individual identities. Yet right now – today – more than 110,000 children in America and hundreds of Denton County foster care children are awaiting adoption to their forever families. Their personal Adoption Day is a day to remember when that “forever family” is realized.
Argyle takes down Town Hall flag display
After a heated exchange during this week’s Argyle Town Council meeting, a display honoring fallen U.S. soldiers has been taken down from the town’s council chambers. At the Town Council’s Sept. 7, 2021 meeting, the council held a ceremony and set up 13 U.S. flags on the council dais in honor of 13 U.S. Military soldiers who were killed in August 2021 when a bomb exploded at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The flags have stood in a line behind the council members’ seats since then.
Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — November 2022
Hello, Flower Mound! This November, make sure to take advantage of all the great events Town staff has planned. On Veterans Day – Friday, Nov. 11 – you might see police cars driving slowly with their lights on while following runners around town. That’s part of our 9th annual Veterans Relay Run, where veterans and residents run a pre-determined route through town while carrying an American flag. If you see the relay, make sure to give the runners plenty of room and maybe a honk and a wave. The Veterans Day Ceremony and the Veterans Relay Run are two of my favorite events each year, as the Town of Flower Mound has a strong tradition of honoring our veterans. I encourage you to join us at Flower Mound High School or cheer on our runners!
Highland Village approves funding for nonprofits
During this week’s Highland Village City Council meeting, the council approved $52,500 in funding for area nonprofit organizations. Each year, the council allocates funds to support nonprofits that provide essential services to residents of Highland Village, according to a news release from the city. Nonprofit applicants must meet certain guidelines in order to request funding, and their services must be of economic benefit to the community or contribute to the quality of life in Highland Village.
fox4news.com
Dallas lawyer recognized for pro bono work for veterans struggling with disability benefits
DALLAS - For many veterans, it can be challenging getting to much-needed benefits. A Dallas lawyer has been celebrated for his work in helping veterans get disability benefits and, in some cases, what's called special compensation. If the trauma a person serving our country in the military has suffered is...
Dallas Observer
Despite Ballot-Box Win, Denton's Fight to Decriminalize Low-Level Weed Possession Continues
Hopes weren’t exactly high for cannabis reform advocates in Texas on election night. Some of their biggest obstacles to statewide reform, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton, sealed the deal on additional terms in office. Proponents would have to settle for smaller victories...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Help Place a Wreath at Every Headstone at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
In 2021, North Texans made sure there was no shortage of wreaths to decorate the headstones of those buried at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery over the holiday season — and it's time to do it again. This year 51,00 graves need a wreath. According to the Wreaths Across America...
DCAD board appoints new chief appraiser
The Denton Central Appraisal District Board on Thursday voted to appoint a new permanent chief appraiser. Hope McClure was removed from her position as chief appraiser in September after a majority of Denton County taxing entities disapproved the district’s budget and criticized her leadership. The deputy chief appraiser, Don Spencer, was named interim chief appraiser during that Sept. 13 board meeting.
Here's how many people voted in each North Texas county compared to 2018
TEXAS, USA — Another election season is coming to a close in Texas. A few voting ballots are still being counted on Wednesday, but the winners have been projected or called for a majority of key positions, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. So how many people in...
Republicans win big in Denton County
Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
Water district urging residents to turn off sprinklers
The Upper Trinity Regional Water District is asking residents to turn off their sprinklers and other forms of irrigation for the winter as local lake levels remain low, and the district and the town of Flower Mound want to remind residents to #DontWateratAllYall. Forecasters are expecting warmer and drier conditions...
Robson Ranch Rambler — November 2022
Gratitude and proximity are linked for me. While I am grateful for many things; family, friendships, health and security, we are blessed to be in proximity here at Robson Ranch to friends, activities and the indoor and outdoor surroundings that enrich our lives. Within our community gates, we can participate...
Voters recall Denton City Council member
A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
Denton County voters overwhelmingly approve TRIP-22 roads bond package
A $650 million bond election to improve roads, bridges and highways throughout Denton County has been approved by voters, according to unofficial election results from the Denton County Elections Office. Voters overwhelmingly supported the Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22) bond by a vote of 75.2% for,...
Denton County residents favor $650M bond in early results
Denton County residents voted on a $650 million transportation bond during the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Denton County voters favored the county's $650 million bond in early voting results Nov. 8. About 75.17% favored the transportation bond that looks to update the county's infrastructure. About 36% of registered...
McKinney residents approve Nov. 8 measure allowing package liquor stores
McKinney voters approved a ballot proposition to allow package liquor stores to open in the city. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) McKinney voters passed a ballot proposition that will allow package liquor stores to open in the city, according to unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election. Results show 74.02% of voters,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday
Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...
fox4news.com
Voters approve some local propositions, but not all
In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
Denton County Friends of the Family receives $10k grant
Denton County Friends of the Family — a local nonprofit that serves people impacted by rape, sexual abuse and domestic violence — announced Friday that it has received a $10,000 grant through the Texas Bar Foundation. The grant supports Friends of the Family’s efforts to create, recruit and...
