Florida State

WPTV

Florida Democrats face election night hangover; GOP gets newfound strength

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Few are feeling the Election Day hangover worse than Florida Democrats. The party suffered devastating blows Tuesday night as Republicans won races up and down the ballot. The Florida GOP achieved supermajorities in each chamber of the state Legislature, a clean sweep in the Florida Cabinet,...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Iowa gun lobby celebrates win of constitutional amendment

The U.S. Constitution makes it a right for an individual to bear weapons, but it is couched with ambiguous language that has prompted debate among historians and legal experts alike. Iowa’s new constitutional amendment eliminates that ambiguity. It's language somewhat resembles the Second Amendment but does not include phrasing such...
IOWA STATE

