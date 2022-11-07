ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

cenlanow.com

Monroe man arrested after high-speed chase; allegedly almost strikes child and authorities with vehicle

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit observed a gray Honda Accord fail to signal prior to turning southbound on Burg Jones Lane in Monroe, La. Authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to stop and traveled through the Dollar General parking lot on Standifer Avenue nearly striking a woman and child.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two inches, weighing approximately 150 pounds.
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office locates missing man

UPDATE (11/10/2022; 4:49 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, James Evans was located by deputies. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September. Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Citizen tips lead to vehicle burglary arrest

A Downsville man is in custody in connection with crimes in the Point community in Union Parish. In September, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions began investigating a rash of burglaries and thefts from vehicles parked at Lake Drain and Bluff Landing boat ramps near Downsville. Fishing equipment, tools, clothing, and other items were taken from vehicles while parked at boat ramps. In several instances, vehicles sustained broken windows and in one instance, a tire was stolen from the vehicle.
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Students arrested after fight

Two Grambling State University students were arrested Friday night after they reportedly were involved in a physical altercation with one another. GSU Police received a tip through their G-Safe phone app reporting a disturbance in a room in Wheatley Hall. Officers responded to the dorm room and learned Cayden Beverly, 18, and Keiara Brown, 19, both of Franklin, had been engaged in a fight. The two stated they had been in a relationship for two years.
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. at 565 MLK Drive. Police say one man was shot, but his injuries are...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Sterlington Police searching for vehicle burglary suspects

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is searching for two suspects in a recent vehicle burglary that took place in Sterlington, La. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals shown in the picture above, be sure to call Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.
STERLINGTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Pregnant woman killed in shooting

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department says a man has been arrested for the killing of a pregnant woman Monday. According to Officer Thomas Morgan of the Bastrop Police Department, Donovon White is charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder, cruelty to a juvenile, and drug crimes in relation to the shooting on East Cypress.
BASTROP, LA
cenlanow.com

Off-duty officer arrests man for gun and drug offenses at Monroe bar

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, an officer of the Monroe Police Department was working off-duty at Sippers Bar located on Sterlington Road in Monroe, La. According to the officer, they made contact with 29-year-old Darius D. Jackson who possessed two arrest warrants for the Distribution of Narcotics.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Hit and run driver caught

A California man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident on W. Kentucky Ave. Ruston Police responded to the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Arcadia Drive about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a hit and run. It was believed the suspect vehicle was heavily damaged so an officer patrolled West Kentucky Ave attempting to locate it. The officer saw a vehicle approaching with only one headlight that crossed into the oncoming lane of travel. The vehicle matched the description of the hit and run suspect and had sustained heavy damage.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Prosecutor confirms that charges will not be filed against former Union County Deputy investigator

El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Criminal charges will not be filed against former Union County Sherrif’s Office investigator Josh Lumen. Emily White, an attorney with the state Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, confirmed that charges would not be filed. According to an El Dorado Police Department report, Lumen was arrested and charged after an alleged domestic […]
UNION COUNTY, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman booked for burglarizing home

A woman was arrested for burglary Friday night after a brief investigation by Ruston police. Officers responded to an Ellis Avenue residence regarding a burglary Friday night. The victim stated he left his residence for a few hours and when he returned, the front door was open and his television was missing.
RUSTON, LA

