West Monroe Police identifies suspect in recent burglaries; suspect in custody
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On November 10, 2022, West Monroe Police identified a suspect in reference to a string of burglaries in West Monroe, La. The suspect is being held in another parish on unrelated charges and arrest warrants have been obtained for him. Multiple […]
Monroe man arrested after high-speed chase; allegedly almost strikes child and authorities with vehicle
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit observed a gray Honda Accord fail to signal prior to turning southbound on Burg Jones Lane in Monroe, La. Authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to stop and traveled through the Dollar General parking lot on Standifer Avenue nearly striking a woman and child.
Suspect identified in string of West Monroe business break-ins
Connie Whitley went a perfect 10-0 in week 10, beating others in the tiebreaker.
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two inches, weighing approximately 150 pounds.
Video shows Caldwell Parish deputies striking man during arrest
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday Nov. 7, 2022, Caldwell Parish deputies pulled over Brandon S. Dean for expired tags, but the situation escalated when Dean told deputies he was going to leave. According to deputies, Dean put the keys into the ignition and put the vehicle in drive. A...
Bastrop shooting claims the life of a pregnant victim, suspect in custody
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 7, 2022, the Bastrop Police Department is responded to a fatal shooting that occurred on 915 E. Cypress Ave. The units were notified that a black female had been shot. While in route, police discovered a black male that fit the description of...
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
UPDATE (11/10/2022; 4:49 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, James Evans was located by deputies. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September. Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 […]
Monroe Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash; victims seriously injured
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 6, 2022, at approximately 1 AM, Monroe Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on South College and Owl Street in Monroe, La. According to police, two pedestrian victims were seriously injured. If anyone has any information about the crash, call […]
Citizen tips lead to vehicle burglary arrest
A Downsville man is in custody in connection with crimes in the Point community in Union Parish. In September, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions began investigating a rash of burglaries and thefts from vehicles parked at Lake Drain and Bluff Landing boat ramps near Downsville. Fishing equipment, tools, clothing, and other items were taken from vehicles while parked at boat ramps. In several instances, vehicles sustained broken windows and in one instance, a tire was stolen from the vehicle.
Students arrested after fight
Two Grambling State University students were arrested Friday night after they reportedly were involved in a physical altercation with one another. GSU Police received a tip through their G-Safe phone app reporting a disturbance in a room in Wheatley Hall. Officers responded to the dorm room and learned Cayden Beverly, 18, and Keiara Brown, 19, both of Franklin, had been engaged in a fight. The two stated they had been in a relationship for two years.
Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. at 565 MLK Drive. Police say one man was shot, but his injuries are...
Sterlington Police searching for vehicle burglary suspects
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is searching for two suspects in a recent vehicle burglary that took place in Sterlington, La. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals shown in the picture above, be sure to call Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.
Pregnant woman killed in shooting
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department says a man has been arrested for the killing of a pregnant woman Monday. According to Officer Thomas Morgan of the Bastrop Police Department, Donovon White is charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder, cruelty to a juvenile, and drug crimes in relation to the shooting on East Cypress.
Oklahoma men arrested in shooting of El Dorado man
Two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an El Dorado, Ark., man that happened on November 5, 2022. The suspects were arrested for capital murder and other felony charges.
Off-duty officer arrests man for gun and drug offenses at Monroe bar
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, an officer of the Monroe Police Department was working off-duty at Sippers Bar located on Sterlington Road in Monroe, La. According to the officer, they made contact with 29-year-old Darius D. Jackson who possessed two arrest warrants for the Distribution of Narcotics.
Hit and run driver caught
A California man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident on W. Kentucky Ave. Ruston Police responded to the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Arcadia Drive about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a hit and run. It was believed the suspect vehicle was heavily damaged so an officer patrolled West Kentucky Ave attempting to locate it. The officer saw a vehicle approaching with only one headlight that crossed into the oncoming lane of travel. The vehicle matched the description of the hit and run suspect and had sustained heavy damage.
Prosecutor confirms that charges will not be filed against former Union County Deputy investigator
El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Criminal charges will not be filed against former Union County Sherrif’s Office investigator Josh Lumen. Emily White, an attorney with the state Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, confirmed that charges would not be filed. According to an El Dorado Police Department report, Lumen was arrested and charged after an alleged domestic […]
Woman booked for burglarizing home
A woman was arrested for burglary Friday night after a brief investigation by Ruston police. Officers responded to an Ellis Avenue residence regarding a burglary Friday night. The victim stated he left his residence for a few hours and when he returned, the front door was open and his television was missing.
Candy Cane Lane drive-thru to take place from November 11th to December 31st
CALHOUN, La (KTVE/KARD) — Candy Cane Lane drive-thru opens on November 11, 2022, and ends on December 31, 2022. The drive-thru will last from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Candy Cane Lane is a mile-long wooded drive decorated with over one million Christmas lights.
