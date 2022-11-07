Paulo Costa trolls Colby Covington following accusations made by Polyana Viana: “Please don’t accuse Colby of being gay”

Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! UFC fighters react to Cain Velasquez being released on bail: ‘Welcome home’
It’s already been a long, hard legal battle for Cain Velasquez, and though that road is far from over, he’s finally scored a victory. Earlier today, news broke that Velasquez was finally eligible to be released on bail after previously being denied three times. He’s been in jail for eight months since allegedly shooting at alleged child molester Harry Goularte and instead striking his stepfather.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals she nearly ended retirement and returned to fighting: “I was about to call Dana”
Joanna Jedrzejczyk thought about ending her retirement less than six months after calling it a career. Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from MMA following her KO loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275 in June of this year in Singapore. Had Jedrzejczyk won, she likely would’ve gotten a title shot, but when she came up short, she put her gloves in the Octagon and announced she was done with the sport.
MMAmania.com
Video: Undercard boxer heckles Floyd Mayweather at open workout, backs down after told to get in ring
Floyd Mayweather was ready to have two matches in one week. This weekend (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022), Mayweather will partake in his fifth exhibition boxing match when he clashes with YouTuber, Deji Olatunji. Before that, however, Mayweather received a challenge at an open workout last night (Mon., Nov. 7, 2022).
Carla Esparza on Zhang Weili before UFC 281: 'It doesn't really matter what she thinks or fears'
NEW YORK – At one point during her session with reporters Wednesday, UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza trembled. No, it wasn’t for the reason you probably are thinking. It was just a little chilly inside the room hosting UFC 281 media day. Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) is...
Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest
There was good news for Cain Velasquez on Tuesday as the former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a pre-trial hearing that extended over two days. Terms of Velasquez’s release include $1 million bail, monitoring and compliance to an extended set of...
Read the letter the Judge read to Cain Velasquez when he granted him bail: “I hope you don’t prove me wrong”
Cain Velasquez was officially granted bail on Wednesday after previously being denied three times. Velasquez has been in jail since February on attempted murder charges among others. Although he had been denied bail three times, Velasquez’s lawyer continued to press on, and on Tuesday, Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted the former heavyweight champ his request. Velasquez’s bail is set at $1 million. He will also have to wear GPS tracking; he must also comply with a protective order 300 yards away from the victims in the case.
'Doesn't Get Lower Than That!' Britney Spears SLAMS Ex-Assistant For Claiming Singer Passed Out $100 Bills In Documentary
Britney Spears blasted her former assistant for appearing in documentaries about the pop star's life and 13-year conservatorship, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Circus singer vented her frustrations about an ex-staffer while taking to Twitter on Wednesday, referencing a story told in Framing Britney Spears by Felicia Culotta. Article continues below...
Israel Adesanya admits Alex Pereira has “bragging rights” but claims “I know something he doesn’t” ahead of UFC 281
Israel Adesanya is admitting that Alex Pereira has ‘bragging rights’, but claims he ‘knows something’ Alex doesn’t ahead of UFC 281. UFC 281 takes place this coming Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The middleweight main event will feature...
VIDEO: Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released on bail; 'I'm ready to go home'
SAN JOSE -- Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez walked out of the Santa Clara County jail early Wednesday for the first time since his arrest eight months ago after making bail while awaiting his trial for attempted murder.After initially denying his bail plea, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez's release on $1 million bail Tuesday and added an array of conditions including GPS monitoring. Earlier on Tuesday, Bocanegra had ruled after a two-day preliminary hearing that Velasquez must go to trial next year on attempted murder and other charges stemming from a February shooting."I just...
Michael Chandler hunting for a finish against Dustin Poirier at UFC 281: “He’s not a crazy hard puzzle to solve”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is hunting for a finish this weekend. ‘Iron’ has been out of action since his knockout victory over Tony Ferguson in May. The win was an important one for the former Bellator champion, as it snapped a two-fight losing streak. Chandler was previously defeated by Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.
UFC Legend Names No. 1 "Fighter" Of All Time
UFC legend Daniel Cormier appeared on this Wednesday's episode of "First Take." The former champion revealed his top five fighters of all time. Cormier believes Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is the greatest fighter of all time, placing him ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Muhammad Ali, Georges St-Pierre and Amanda Nunes. "At 49-0,...
Megan Anderson accuses former head coach James Krause and UFC reporter Laura Sanko of having an affair: “You should look at Sanko about that”
Former UFC women’s featherweight contender Megan Anderson has discussed her split from Glory MMA. The Australian has been out of the cage since her loss to Amanda Nunes in March 2021. Following that defeat, Anderson parted ways with the UFC. While many expected her to possibly head to PFL or Bellator, she instead stayed on the sidelines.
Cain Velasquez gives his first statement upon release from jail on $1 million bail: “Just thank you to everybody who had my support”
At last, Cain Velasquez had some good news as he breathed a sigh of relief whilst leaving a holding facility in Santa Clara County. Velasquez underwent eight months in prison pending trial for attempted murder charges. The news broke early Wednesday that Velasquez would be released after he posted $1...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Writer Claims Vince McMahon Caused Shawn Michaels To Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan In 2005
MLW owner Court Bauer was interviewed on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows.com where he shared stories from his time as a writer for WWE in the mid-2000s. During it, he talked about why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005. The original plan was for three matches to happen between them, but only one actually happened.
Nate Diaz pokes fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Nate Diaz poked fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 lightweight matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier and Chandler play a large part in the exceptional UFC 281 line-up at Maddison Square Garden, New York. The pairing have gone back-and-forth exchanging verbal insults for some time now, and found...
Dustin Poirier announces partnership with UFC to promote his Louisiana-style hot sauce: “It means a lot”
Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has announced a partnership with the UFC. ‘The Diamond’ has been out of action since his loss to Charles Oliveira last December. However, it hasn’t been for a lack of trying. Poirier repeatedly called for a clash with Nate Diaz, and almost stepped in last minute at UFC 279 in September. Instead, the Stockton native faced Tony Ferguson.
UFC 281 | Pro fighters make their picks for Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili title fight
In the co-main event of UFC 281, the strawweight title is on the line as Carla Esparza looks to defend her belt for the first time as she takes on Zhang Weili. Heading into the fight, Esparza is a +285 underdog while the challenger is a massive -400 favorite on FanDuel.
TMZ.com
Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Come Face To Face, Tease Fight!
A Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight might actually happen ... the two came face-to-face and are negotiating terms for a fight, according to The Problem Child. Paul -- an undefeated cruiserweight boxer -- and the former kickboxing champ met up at the PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's Kamani Club in Dubai on Thursday.
Strawweight champion Carla Esparza booed at UFC 281 presser in New York (Video)
Carla Esparza was given a harsh reception from the New York crowd at the UFC 281 pre-fight presser. Boos rang out in the Big Apple a the 115lb champ talked about having ‘unfinished business’ heading into her co-main event clash with Zhang Weili. The American became the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion when she beat Rose Namajunas to win the belt in 2014. But she failed to defend it after getting knocked out by Joanna Jędrzejczyk in her first title defence.
Israel Adesanya labels Sean Strickland as an opponent he’d still like to “whoop” at middleweight: “I want to destroy him, just for fun”
Israel Adesanya has labelled Sean Strickland as an opponent he’d still like to ‘whoop’ at middleweight. But first, Adesanya (23-1 MMA) will be getting in the Octagon with Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) this coming Saturday, November 12th at UFC 281 which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The middleweight main event will decide if Adesanya remains the champion or if Pereira can put a halt to his previous 5 title defences.
