Paulo Costa trolls Colby Covington following accusations made by Polyana Viana: “Please don’t accuse Colby of being gay”

Cain Velasquez was officially granted bail on Wednesday after previously being denied three times. Velasquez has been in jail since February on attempted murder charges among others. Although he had been denied bail three times, Velasquez’s lawyer continued to press on, and on Tuesday, Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted the former heavyweight champ his request. Velasquez’s bail is set at $1 million. He will also have to wear GPS tracking; he must also comply with a protective order 300 yards away from the victims in the case.

2 DAYS AGO