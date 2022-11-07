ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds

The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Internet celebrates as YouTuber Nikita Dragun is arrested for bizarre crime

Nikita Dragun has been arrested following an absurd-sounding alleged crime spree, as the masses celebrate the controversial YouTuber’s downfall. Dragun is one of the biggest names in YouTube make-up channels, with her boasting over 3 million subscribers and amassing over 300 million video views since debuting in 2014. Outside of her history in make-up videos, she became perhaps best known for her controversial party held during the worst of California’s COVID-19 cases in June 2020.
MIAMI, FL
wegotthiscovered.com

Lynda Carter joins Tumblr and instantly threatens Ryan Reynolds

Suffering Sappho! Wonder Woman Emeritus and all-around gracious and benevolent Twitter Queen Lynda Carter has joined old-school blogging platform Tumblr. Does this mean that she’s taking preemptive steps to leave Twitter as many other celebs have in the wake of the company’s takeover by electric car magnate and current “Chief Twit” Elon Musk? Or is she just spreading out her online wings?
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Fox says that dating Kanye West isn’t all sunshine and rainbows

Uncut Gems actor and eccentric fashion maven Julia Fox has surely shocked the world with the news that dating rapper Kanye West aka Ye wasn’t a completely positive experience. Fox had a month-long but highly publicized relationship with the controversial musician and admits that the relationship seems to have had an adverse effect on her career.
HollywoodLife

RHOSLC’ Star Whitney Rose Reveals Why She’s ‘Stunned’ About Falling Out With Heather Gay (Exclusive)

Fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are witnessing a completely new dynamic between Whitney Rose and Heather Gay on season 3. The “Bad Weather” cousins still haven’t recovered from their brutal fight during the cast trip to Arizona, over an alleged rumor about co-star Lisa Barlow‘s marriage. “Today, we are still not in a great space,” Whitney, 36, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the latest episode of the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wegotthiscovered.com

The literal Eiffel Tower just roasted Elon Musk on Twitter

There is plenty of discontentment fomenting against the Elon Musk regime on Twitter right now, and try as he might, Chief Twit just can’t seem to suppress it. War cries have been shouted and an exodus to Mastodon has begun as Musk attempts to monetize the platform, all the while contradicting himself at every turn when it comes to his vision and purpose behind his acquisition of the platform.
wegotthiscovered.com

John Mayer’s latest relationship escapades with a ‘Mad Men’ star are grossing out fans

John Mayer’s long history of bizarre relationships seems like it could be continuing, with him seen having dinner with Kiernan Shipka. The star of Mad Men and Sabrina was seen in a romantic dinner setting in Los Angeles with musician Mayer, fuelling speculation of a relationship between the 22-year-old and the 45-year-old. Given Mayer’s past has been riddled with bizarre relationships and giving truly strange anecdotes over previous personal affairs, it’s got many very concerned.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Watermelon-smashing prop comedian Gallagher is dead at 76

Prop comedian Gallagher, whose full name was Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., has died at age 76. His longtime manager said that he passed away due to massive organ failure while under hospice care in the Palm Springs area in the early hours of Friday morning. It had been nearly a...
wegotthiscovered.com

Dave Chappelle has at least one comedian fighting in his corner amidst ‘SNL’ writer boycott

Dave Chappelle was being his old controversial self during his 2021 Netflix special The Closer in which he told a few offensive jokes about the gay and transgender communities. This weekend, the controversy continues as he’s set to host Saturday Night Live where there might not be any writers except for Matt Rife and Alex “Fonzi” Cureau who are literally campaigning to write for him if there is a writer’s boycott.
wegotthiscovered.com

John DiMaggio roasts Elon Musk’s hair plugs

When a rich, petulant man takes over one of the world’s largest social media platforms and behaves childishly when he is faced with backlash, perhaps an equally childish response is justified. In this case, we’re all for it. Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to whine about the people...
wegotthiscovered.com

Are there plans for ‘Manifest’ Season 5 or is Season 4 the end?

Manifest is a massively popular TV show, albeit one with a fascinating production history. Now that the first part of the fourth season is out on Netflix, fans are wondering if Manifest will get a fifth season or if the second half of season four will be the end of the road for this popular mystery series.
wegotthiscovered.com

A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max

Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.

Comments / 0

Community Policy