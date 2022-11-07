Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Surprise, surprise: Elon Musk attacks journalists instead of owning up to sharing fake news
In a Twitter space session hosted by Elon Musk today, the new man in charge of the platform addressed his concerns over journalism, seemingly referencing the fake news story he recently shared. After Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked with a hammer in his home two weeks ago, Musk suggested that...
wegotthiscovered.com
Even Elon Musk was surprised at what Twitter was allegedly up to before his purchase
Twitter was allegedly planning to track every user’s whereabouts, right down to when they left their home, according to a former twitter engineer who got the recent attention of Elon Musk. Steve Krenzel was a twitter software engineer who left the company a few years ago but made sure...
wegotthiscovered.com
Melinda Gates is dating a former Fox News correspondent, because money can’t buy taste
Where do you go after you were married to the one of the richest men in the world? Apparently to Fox News. Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is dating a former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. Melinda Gates and her ex-husband were married for 27...
wegotthiscovered.com
Internet celebrates as YouTuber Nikita Dragun is arrested for bizarre crime
Nikita Dragun has been arrested following an absurd-sounding alleged crime spree, as the masses celebrate the controversial YouTuber’s downfall. Dragun is one of the biggest names in YouTube make-up channels, with her boasting over 3 million subscribers and amassing over 300 million video views since debuting in 2014. Outside of her history in make-up videos, she became perhaps best known for her controversial party held during the worst of California’s COVID-19 cases in June 2020.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lynda Carter joins Tumblr and instantly threatens Ryan Reynolds
Suffering Sappho! Wonder Woman Emeritus and all-around gracious and benevolent Twitter Queen Lynda Carter has joined old-school blogging platform Tumblr. Does this mean that she’s taking preemptive steps to leave Twitter as many other celebs have in the wake of the company’s takeover by electric car magnate and current “Chief Twit” Elon Musk? Or is she just spreading out her online wings?
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Fox says that dating Kanye West isn’t all sunshine and rainbows
Uncut Gems actor and eccentric fashion maven Julia Fox has surely shocked the world with the news that dating rapper Kanye West aka Ye wasn’t a completely positive experience. Fox had a month-long but highly publicized relationship with the controversial musician and admits that the relationship seems to have had an adverse effect on her career.
RHOSLC’ Star Whitney Rose Reveals Why She’s ‘Stunned’ About Falling Out With Heather Gay (Exclusive)
Fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are witnessing a completely new dynamic between Whitney Rose and Heather Gay on season 3. The “Bad Weather” cousins still haven’t recovered from their brutal fight during the cast trip to Arizona, over an alleged rumor about co-star Lisa Barlow‘s marriage. “Today, we are still not in a great space,” Whitney, 36, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the latest episode of the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast.
"Grey's Anatomy" Just Set Up Ellen Pompeo's Departure From The Show As A Main Cast Member, So Here's What Happened
Ellen Pompeo is set to leave Grey's Anatomy as a main cast member following 406 episodes, and here's how Meredith is saying goodbye.
wegotthiscovered.com
The literal Eiffel Tower just roasted Elon Musk on Twitter
There is plenty of discontentment fomenting against the Elon Musk regime on Twitter right now, and try as he might, Chief Twit just can’t seem to suppress it. War cries have been shouted and an exodus to Mastodon has begun as Musk attempts to monetize the platform, all the while contradicting himself at every turn when it comes to his vision and purpose behind his acquisition of the platform.
Millie Bobby Brown Said Finn Wolfhard From "Stranger Things" Is A "Lousy" Kisser And Hasn't Improved In This Hilariously Awkward Lie Detector Test Interview
I'm howling laughing at this interview, OMG.
wegotthiscovered.com
John Mayer’s latest relationship escapades with a ‘Mad Men’ star are grossing out fans
John Mayer’s long history of bizarre relationships seems like it could be continuing, with him seen having dinner with Kiernan Shipka. The star of Mad Men and Sabrina was seen in a romantic dinner setting in Los Angeles with musician Mayer, fuelling speculation of a relationship between the 22-year-old and the 45-year-old. Given Mayer’s past has been riddled with bizarre relationships and giving truly strange anecdotes over previous personal affairs, it’s got many very concerned.
Reese Witherspoon Shares Incredibly Relatable Snacking Situation in New Video
Even Reese Witherspoon can't resist a good doughnut—the whole thing, not just half. The Morning Show star, 46, was the definition of relatable in a new Instagram video, where she only eats one half of her doughnut, even though we all know she's coming back for that second half in no time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watermelon-smashing prop comedian Gallagher is dead at 76
Prop comedian Gallagher, whose full name was Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., has died at age 76. His longtime manager said that he passed away due to massive organ failure while under hospice care in the Palm Springs area in the early hours of Friday morning. It had been nearly a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dave Chappelle has at least one comedian fighting in his corner amidst ‘SNL’ writer boycott
Dave Chappelle was being his old controversial self during his 2021 Netflix special The Closer in which he told a few offensive jokes about the gay and transgender communities. This weekend, the controversy continues as he’s set to host Saturday Night Live where there might not be any writers except for Matt Rife and Alex “Fonzi” Cureau who are literally campaigning to write for him if there is a writer’s boycott.
wegotthiscovered.com
John DiMaggio roasts Elon Musk’s hair plugs
When a rich, petulant man takes over one of the world’s largest social media platforms and behaves childishly when he is faced with backlash, perhaps an equally childish response is justified. In this case, we’re all for it. Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to whine about the people...
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk promises end to legacy Twitter verification, seemingly forgetting lawsuit that forced its existence
In an ironic twist in the ongoing Twitter/Elon Musk saga, the new Twitter owner shared that he was getting rid of those legacy blue checkmarks, basically forgetting the reason they were there in the first place and opening the site up to a wave of new lawsuits. Musk has been...
wegotthiscovered.com
Are there plans for ‘Manifest’ Season 5 or is Season 4 the end?
Manifest is a massively popular TV show, albeit one with a fascinating production history. Now that the first part of the fourth season is out on Netflix, fans are wondering if Manifest will get a fifth season or if the second half of season four will be the end of the road for this popular mystery series.
wegotthiscovered.com
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max
Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
15 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Crown"
While playing the Queen, Olivia Colman came up with a very clever trick to maintain (appropriately royal) emotional control.
Comments / 0