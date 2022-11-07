ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Selena Gomez explains why it's important to befriend your inner-critic

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRAxg_0j22eeYq00

On a brand new episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty , Selena Gomez joined Jay to delve into her inner thoughts on topics such as dealing with pressure of being a celebrity and the gossip that comes with it, finding self healing, embracing change, being one with your inner self, and living day by day being content, kind, and full of love to share. Selena also tells her story about her long battle with mental health and how this led to her life mission to help spread mental health awareness around the world and provide mental health services for the less privileged.

LISTEN NOW : Selena Gomez ON: Befriending Your Inner-Critic & How to Speak to Yourself With More Compassion

When discussing having depression and detailing her personal journey from “inner-critic” to “inner-friend,” Selena revealed that it came about when she decided to treat her diagnosis like a friend she needed to get to know, as opposed to a difficult obstacle she needed to deal with.

“Once you say ‘okay I’m dealing with depression,’ then find out everything about what that means. And when you have a relationship with depression as opposed to allowing it to keep sinking inside of you, it’s a little bit more freeing,” Selena admitted.

“To understand yourself better… I wanna know what triggers me, I wanna know why I get depressed, and start asking yourself questions to open up yourself, instead of y’know,” which Gomez admitted is “easier said than done,” but “instead of keeping it in, I find that the biggest rewards is letting it go.”

Referencing a lesson her mother taught her in her youth — “if you’re afraid of something learn more about it,” which Selena now applies to depression and different things in her life. Gomez pointed out that her favorite quote from her recently released documentary supports that notion well — “ I have bipolar, I learn how to live with it, and I’ve just made it my friend.”

Selena also went on to share, “to be honest I’ve been to four treatment centers,” and because of that she’s formed her opinions on “what works and what doesn’t.” And while admittedly there’s “a lot that I don’t agree with,” Selena did concede that “learning behavior through dialectical behavior therapy or cognitive behavioral therapy — there’s something that’s always been embedded in me throughout all of those different moments in my life, and that was always to recognize when something was happening to me, accepting it.”

“I think once I realized that this was something that wasn’t gonna go away, this wasn’t something that was gonna going to be fixed by going to these places,” she added. “It was more so — what can I know about myself,” in terms her triggers, so she could learn how avoid them, or how to cope, which she also does through therapy sessions, and medication that she believes in “whole heartedly,” and helps her “stay balanced.”

On Purpose with Jay Shetty has one purpose… Make wisdom go viral. Join the host for two fascinating conversations each week with some of the most insightful people in the world. Listen to more episodes of the podcast right here on Audacy .

Soothe your soul with the sounds of Audacy’s I ’m Listening Mental Health Mix

Audacy's I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 988. Find a full list of additional resources here .

I'm Listening
Resources | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Selena Gomez Is Honored by Stanford For Her Mental Health Advocacy

Following the release of her breakout documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," the Rare Beauty founder is receiving national recognition for her work as a mental health advocate. On Nov. 10, Selena Gomez was honored with the first Mental Health Innovations ("Mentee") Award for Excellence in Mental Health Advocacy at the Mental Healthcare Innovations Summit, put on within the Stanford School of Medicine. According to the Stanford Healthcare Innovation Team, Gomez was chosen for her "contributions to mental health, particularly for her advocacy fighting shame and stigma, as well as her commitment to expanding access to resources as a social entrepreneur and digital mental health pioneer."
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Libby Shively McAvoy

Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free

Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.
Psych Centra

The Psychology Behind Grudges (and Those Who Hold Them)

Grudges tend to stick — but you can let them go, even if the other person doesn’t. Your emotional and physical health can benefit. A grudge is holding on to hurt or anger toward another because of an actual or perceived wrong. Grudges can be short-lived or persist over a lifetime, creating potential health risks.
Maya Devi

Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings

A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
psychologytoday.com

Is a “Loveless Marriage” Fact or Fiction?

Marital dissolution may increase psychological distress and decrease emotional well-being through its acrimonious nature. Ending a marriage constitutes a sense of relational failure, which may reduce emotional well-being. Couples who divorce or separate suffer decreased psychological well-being compared to couples who remain married. Years ago, a racy billboard in Chicago...
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy