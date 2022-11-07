ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Bomb squad deems ‘suspicious device’ safe at San Jose thrift store

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — Police units and a bomb squad responded to the scene of a suspicious device at a thrift store in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The device was found at the Salvation Army at 702 West Taylor Street in San Jose. As of 1:39 p.m. SJPD announced that the device was deemed to be non-explosive, and the area was cleared. Though police say there was no threat to public safety, they state they must treat all suspicious items as threats until proven otherwise.

Earlier in the investigation, police asked some residents to evacuate while they examined the device. The street nearby was also closed for a short time.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.

