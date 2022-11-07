Drug kingpin pleads guilty after PlayStation box leads feds to 65+ pounds of fentanyl, $500K at Novi home

Read full article on original website
FBI targets violent carjackers, issues tougher sentences
Hundreds of carjacking incidents across metro Detroit are the focus of a task force made up of FBI, Detroit police and U.S. Attorneys.
How PlayStation box in Novi helped feds seize enough fentanyl ‘to kill entire population of Michigan’
NOVI, Mich. – FBI agents broke down how they used a PlayStation box to track down a drug stash in Novi that led to the seizure of enough fentanyl “to kill the entire population of Michigan.”. Officials said this case dates back to July 2017, when agents with...
Drug bust involving PlayStation box ends with guilty plea by drug kingpin
(CBS DETROIT) - An investigation that began with a PlayStation box filled with heroin ended with a fentanyl kingpin pleading guilty to drug trafficking.Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy on Thursday. The charges carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, but he could spend the life his life behind bars. He has already served 10 years in prison for a drug conviction in California. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCoy had hubs across the country, including one in Novi. According to federal authorities, the Novi drug...
Hit-and-run driver that killed biking 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years in prison
A driver who ran over and killed a 5-year old Warren boy will spend 20 to 40-years in prison. Maurice Sumler was sentenced in Macomb County court on Thursday.
2 face charges after raids in Roseville, Detroit for dealing drugs to surrounding communities: cops
Two alleged drug dealers are facing charges after a pair of narcotics task force raids in Roseville in Detroit. Police seized various drugs along with guns at two homes.
Detroit police shoot, kill woman experiencing apparent mental health crisis
A woman who was apparently suffering a mental health crisis has been shot and killed by Detroit police Thursday evening on the city’s west side.
Flint Woman Could Face Four Years for Calling in School Bomb Threat
A 31-year-old Flint Township woman has been arrested for allegedly calling in bomb threats against the Carman Ainsworth School District. The woman was formally charged in 67th District Court yesterday (11/9) and could face four years in prison on each of the following charges:. Count 1 – False report or...
Armed woman shot, killed by Detroit police during mental health crisis
A woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Detroit’s west side Thursday night, police said.
4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy
DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
Guilty verdict for illegal immigrant in Pontiac charged with drug trafficking, firearms crimes
An illegal immigrant living in Pontiac was convicted of drug trafficking and firearms crimes on Nov. 7 in federal court. At the conclusion of a four-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds, Edgar Rangel-Tapia, 27, was found guilty of possessing cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a person who is unlawfully in the United States.
Driver who ingested weed, possessed firearm without license caught going 91 in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man was arrested after police said he was speeding and under the influence of marijuana. Michigan State Police patrolling the highways in Metro Detroit stopped a vehicle after flagging it for going 91 mph on I-94 in Roseville. After getting in contact with...
‘Fentanyl kingpin’ nabbed after Novi raid pleads to drug, conspiracy charges
A California man described by officials as a “fentanyl kingpin” who had distribution hubs throughout the United States including in Novi, pleaded guilty recently in federal court to a drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy. Maurice Mountain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, faces at least 15...
Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township. The discovery was made Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Police said...
Michigan man sentenced to 20 years in West Virginia drug trafficking case
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man will spend the next 20 years behind bars for his role in a drug trafficking ring in the Mountain State. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Myreo Dixon, 33, of Detroit, Michigan was sentenced today, Nov. 7, 2022 to 20 years in prison followed by eight years of […]
Four men killed Wayne County jail officer after argument, prosecutor says
Detroit — An off-duty Wayne County Sheriff's Office corrections officer was shot and killed after an argument with at least four men, all of whom are charged with the deputy's slaying, according to prosecutors. Malikk Williams, Gregory Freeman, Christion White and Kevin White all were bound over Thursday to...
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for key role in meth trafficking ring
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Detroit was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for playing a key role in a methamphetamine trafficking ring, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. Myreo Dixon, 33, must serve eight years of supervised release when his prison sentence is...
Bomb threat emailed to Clintondale High School in latest threat
CLINTONDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the third time this week, a southeast Michigan school was forced to stop classes and make sure the school was secure after another threat has been called in - the latest one coming at Clintondale High School in Macomb County. The school was evacuated...
Jury finds Flint man guilty of shooting, killing teen over gas money
FLINT, MI – A Genesee County jury has convicted a Flint man in the shooting death of 19-year-old Martina Marlo Martinez in July 2020. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd on Thursday, Nov. 10, was found guilty on all counts, including first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.
Detroit police shoot armed woman in the midst of mental health crisis who attacked family
Several members of the woman's family had been injured by her, including her son, when police were called to the location. According to officers, the woman was armed with a knife and a gun before she became entangled with police.
Inmate gets 28 years for murder at Michigan prison
MILAN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A federal inmate will spend another 28 years behind bars after he killed a fellow inmate at a Michigan prison. A jury convicted Jason Dale Kechego, 41, of second-degree murder. His new sentence will run consecutively to a 10-year sentence he is currently serving for...
