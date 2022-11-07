ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Grove Mills, PA

WJAC TV

Police: 5 inmates, CO charged in assault of fellow inmate at Blair County Prison

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department say five inmates and a corrections officer are facing charges for their involvement in the assault of another inmate at the Blair County Prison in September. Police say the victim was assaulted inside his cell and suffered...
WBRE

Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County shooting

MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Synder County are on the lookout tonight for a man wanted in an attempted homicide. Police are asking for the public’s help. The Lewistown State Police were called to the 5800 block of State Route 522 in Decatur Township just after 10 pm on Wednesday for a […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Victim speaks as Harrisburg dentist sentenced after taking plea deal

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — *WARNING: This story may be hard to hear and contains sensitive information.*. UPDATE| Story has been updated since sentencing. Michael Damgaard, a Harrisburg dentist, was sentenced Thursday in Snyder County and taken into custody. Damgaard pled guilty to felony endangering the welfare of a...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Cumberland County man sentenced for theft from Federal Courthouse site

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Gontaryk, age 47, of Wormleysburg, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, to 18 months of imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Judge Wilson also ordered Gontaryk to pay $9,919.61 in restitution.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Snyder County

MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Snyder County are actively searching for a suspect in a Mifflin County shooting. According to officials, Adam Fink is wanted for allegedly shooting Shane Gardner in the leg in Mifflin County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim has been transported to Hershey Medical Center and […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County man indicted on charges that he provided drugs in four overdose deaths: DA

A grand jury in Cumberland County has indicted a Carlisle man on charges stemming from four overdose deaths dating back to 2020. 48-year-old Baishi Jermain Bailey is charged with four counts of drug delivery resulting in death, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, six counts of criminal use of a communication facility, seven counts of delivery of a controlled substance-fentanyl and eight counts of delivery of a controlled substance-cocaine, according to the Cumberland County District Attorneys Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with selling ‘Playtime’ heroin to police informant

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing felony charges after police say he sold heroin to an informant. Damien Hild, 31, messaged and called the informant through Facebook Messenger on Aug. 4, 2021 where they discussed buying a bundle of heroin for $120, according to court documents. Altoona police said Hild later met […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Mother, son accused of attacking Altoona man, stealing his car

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother and son are facing charges after police said they were caught on camera with others attacking a man and then stealing his Impala. Police were called to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue in Altoona at around 11 p.m., Oct. 27, and found a man who said he was […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle man indicted in relation to four overdose deaths

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A jury indicted Carlisle resident Baishi Jermaine Bailey, 48, on charges related to the December 2020 deaths of four people, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said on Nov. 8, 2022. According to a release from the district attorney’s office, the charges come after...
CARLISLE, PA
WBRE

Guns and medical marijuana stolen in Lycoming County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating a burglary in Lycoming County. According to reports, state troopers responded to the 450 block of West Village Drive for the report of a burglary. Investigators believe the unknown burglar entered through a window and stole medical marijuana, an automatic rifle, a .380 […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scammer in Lycoming County impersonating police

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Police have issued a scam warning for a caller impersonating the police department over the phone. According to the police, residents are issuing complaints that they have received suspicious calls from someone claiming to be a member of the police department. Investigators say the scammer claims to be […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Recent string of murder-suicides in our area: what's the cause?

(WJAC) — Within the last few weeks alone, three people in our viewing area have taken their own lives after murdering -- or attempting to murder -- other people. On October 19th, a man reportedly attempted to shoot others and wrecked his car into a home in Richland Township before turning the gun on himself in Portage.
EVERETT, PA
WTAJ

Everett man shoots, kills mother before setting fire and killing himself

UPDATE: State police have released new information in their homicide investigation in Bedford County, which has led them to believe this was an apparent murder-suicide. On Nov. 8 around 3 a.m., troopers were initially dispatched to an active fire at the 200 block of West Main Street in Everett Borough. There, firefighters found 89-year-old Laverne […]
EVERETT, PA
therecord-online.com

Mill Hall police charge contractor with fraud

CASTANEA, PA – Mill Hall police say Cody Daniel-Shane McHenry of Lock Haven was taken into custody Monday night at his residence. Police said McHenry, who is the owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction LLC was contracted to perform home improvement work on the victim’s home in September of 2021 for the total cost of $10,700.00.
MILL HALL, PA

