WJAC TV
Police: 5 inmates, CO charged in assault of fellow inmate at Blair County Prison
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department say five inmates and a corrections officer are facing charges for their involvement in the assault of another inmate at the Blair County Prison in September. Police say the victim was assaulted inside his cell and suffered...
Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County shooting
MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Synder County are on the lookout tonight for a man wanted in an attempted homicide. Police are asking for the public’s help. The Lewistown State Police were called to the 5800 block of State Route 522 in Decatur Township just after 10 pm on Wednesday for a […]
local21news.com
Victim speaks as Harrisburg dentist sentenced after taking plea deal
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — *WARNING: This story may be hard to hear and contains sensitive information.*. UPDATE| Story has been updated since sentencing. Michael Damgaard, a Harrisburg dentist, was sentenced Thursday in Snyder County and taken into custody. Damgaard pled guilty to felony endangering the welfare of a...
local21news.com
Cumberland County man sentenced for theft from Federal Courthouse site
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Gontaryk, age 47, of Wormleysburg, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, to 18 months of imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Judge Wilson also ordered Gontaryk to pay $9,919.61 in restitution.
Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Snyder County
MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Snyder County are actively searching for a suspect in a Mifflin County shooting. According to officials, Adam Fink is wanted for allegedly shooting Shane Gardner in the leg in Mifflin County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim has been transported to Hershey Medical Center and […]
Driver that injured officer during traffic stop in Cambria County charged, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man now faces a slew of charges after police said he crashed into a patrol car on the side of Route 219 South by the Elton exit in July. On July 13 around 9:20 p.m., 45-year-old Michael Allen Morgan allegedly crashed into the back of a parked Richland […]
Cumberland County man indicted on charges that he provided drugs in four overdose deaths: DA
A grand jury in Cumberland County has indicted a Carlisle man on charges stemming from four overdose deaths dating back to 2020. 48-year-old Baishi Jermain Bailey is charged with four counts of drug delivery resulting in death, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, six counts of criminal use of a communication facility, seven counts of delivery of a controlled substance-fentanyl and eight counts of delivery of a controlled substance-cocaine, according to the Cumberland County District Attorneys Office.
Man charged with selling ‘Playtime’ heroin to police informant
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing felony charges after police say he sold heroin to an informant. Damien Hild, 31, messaged and called the informant through Facebook Messenger on Aug. 4, 2021 where they discussed buying a bundle of heroin for $120, according to court documents. Altoona police said Hild later met […]
Mother, son accused of attacking Altoona man, stealing his car
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother and son are facing charges after police said they were caught on camera with others attacking a man and then stealing his Impala. Police were called to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue in Altoona at around 11 p.m., Oct. 27, and found a man who said he was […]
abc27.com
Carlisle man indicted in relation to four overdose deaths
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A jury indicted Carlisle resident Baishi Jermaine Bailey, 48, on charges related to the December 2020 deaths of four people, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said on Nov. 8, 2022. According to a release from the district attorney’s office, the charges come after...
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
State College
State College Man Found Guilty of Felony Charges for Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
A State College man on Wednesday was found guilty of two felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Brian Gundersen, 28, was found guilty of obstructing the congressional vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential election win and assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Guns and medical marijuana stolen in Lycoming County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating a burglary in Lycoming County. According to reports, state troopers responded to the 450 block of West Village Drive for the report of a burglary. Investigators believe the unknown burglar entered through a window and stole medical marijuana, an automatic rifle, a .380 […]
Man, wife busted stealing $3k+ of items from State College Walmart, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A married couple faces charges for reportedly stealing over $3,000 worth of items from a State College Walmart, according to the charges filed. Joshua Pennington, 35, and his wife Alison, 39, both of Lewistown, entered the store along North Atherton Street five times in September, Patton Township police wrote in the criminal […]
Scammer in Lycoming County impersonating police
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Police have issued a scam warning for a caller impersonating the police department over the phone. According to the police, residents are issuing complaints that they have received suspicious calls from someone claiming to be a member of the police department. Investigators say the scammer claims to be […]
WJAC TV
Recent string of murder-suicides in our area: what's the cause?
(WJAC) — Within the last few weeks alone, three people in our viewing area have taken their own lives after murdering -- or attempting to murder -- other people. On October 19th, a man reportedly attempted to shoot others and wrecked his car into a home in Richland Township before turning the gun on himself in Portage.
Everett man shoots, kills mother before setting fire and killing himself
UPDATE: State police have released new information in their homicide investigation in Bedford County, which has led them to believe this was an apparent murder-suicide. On Nov. 8 around 3 a.m., troopers were initially dispatched to an active fire at the 200 block of West Main Street in Everett Borough. There, firefighters found 89-year-old Laverne […]
Centre Daily
Man hospitalized after ‘altercation’ in State College. Police asking public for help
A 22-year-old man remains hospitalized after police say he was punched, knocked to the ground and kicked early Sunday morning in downtown State College — and the police department is asking for the public’s assistance. According to the State College Police Department, the unnamed man was engaged in...
Former manager of Blair County smoke shop accused of embezzling over $20k
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former employee of a Blair County smoke shop is accused of embezzling thousands while the owner was away, according to the charges filed. While Stefanie Musselman, 35, of Roaring Spring, was the manager at the Taylor Township Puff Super Value, she allegedly stole a total of $20,112.76 over a nine-day […]
therecord-online.com
Mill Hall police charge contractor with fraud
CASTANEA, PA – Mill Hall police say Cody Daniel-Shane McHenry of Lock Haven was taken into custody Monday night at his residence. Police said McHenry, who is the owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction LLC was contracted to perform home improvement work on the victim’s home in September of 2021 for the total cost of $10,700.00.
