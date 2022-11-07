ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Truck stolen from Los Ranchos roofing business

Crego Roofing said they've heard from other businesses in the area with similar stories. KRQE reached out to Bernalillo County Sheriff for more information but did not hear back. Truck stolen from Los Ranchos roofing business. Crego Roofing said they've heard from other businesses in the area with similar stories....
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police search for teen accused in shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 18-year-old Damion Phillip Luis Gallegos aka “Rage.” A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is wanted on multiple charges. APD says officers responded to a crash near Lomas Blvd. and 2nd St. They say all three people in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque duo accused of killing man over parking spot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple has been arrested for the murder of a man in northeast Albuquerque. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19-years-old are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September over a dispute about a parking spot at the Mission Hills apartment complex where they lived. Police arrested the duo Wednesday. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue Crews were extinguished a fire at an abandoned home near San Pedro and Constitution Thursday morning. Officials say when crews responded around 6 a.m. they found smoke coming form the boarded up home. AFR says no one was inside the building when they arrived. Officials say they believe squatters are […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

AR-15, $21,000+ worth of gear stolen from unlocked State Police patrol car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted felon allegedly broke into a New Mexico State Police Officer’s patrol car and stole more than $21,000 worth of police gear, including his AR-15 rifle. Detectives spent days trying to track it down, but it would take an accused serial shoplifter to crack their case and lead them to their gear.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police shoot, kill one person in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was shot and killed by Albuquerque police officers early Thursday morning. Albuquerque police said the incident began on Wednesday night when one person broke a window at a bank in downtown Albuquerque. Security officers at the bank called police because that person threatened workers at the bank.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies in Albuquerque

Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies in Albuquerque. Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies …. Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies in Albuquerque. Albuquerque police discuss rise in officer involved …. Albuquerque police discuss rise in officer involved shootings. Salvation Army lends helping hand...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Coors closed between Blake and Arenal due to crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Coors is closed in both directions at Ervien Ln. between Blake and Arenal. BCSO says the closure is due to a crash in the area. PNM also has crews on scene to help with a downed power line in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

BCSO investigating suspicious death in the east mountains

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death in the east mountains of the county. The sheriff's office says the death happened near Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Avenue. Officials say the scene is being investigated as a homicide. Information is limited at this...
KRQE News 13

APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of its work to reduce car thefts across the city, the Albuquerque Police Department is reminding drivers they could be in trouble for leaving their cars idling as it is against the law. With cooler weather approaching, some drivers have admitted to warming up their vehicles in the morning – […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police investigating death near 2nd and Menaul

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death Tuesday night. Police say officers were called to the area of 2nd and Menaul around 11 p.m. to reports of a battered man. Officials say the man died while being transported to the hospital. No other information on the incident has been released. APD […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho road rage suspect had kids in car

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested, accused of pulling a gun in a road rage incident with his two kids in the car. It happened on Highway 550 in Rio Rancho. The victim says he was cut off by a truck, he flashed his high beams, and that’s when the other […]
RIO RANCHO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy