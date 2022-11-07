Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho to honor vets with a parade and ceremony Friday (Nov. 11)
The City of Rio Rancho is set to honor its veterans on Friday, Veterans Day. The event starts with a parade at 10 a.m. The parade line-up will start at 8 a.m. along the west side of Country Club Drive and on Oakmount Drive. The parade will kick off at...
KRQE News 13
Truck stolen from Los Ranchos roofing business
Crego Roofing said they've heard from other businesses in the area with similar stories. KRQE reached out to Bernalillo County Sheriff for more information but did not hear back. Truck stolen from Los Ranchos roofing business. Crego Roofing said they've heard from other businesses in the area with similar stories....
Man who died in Albuquerque officer-involved shooting identified
No officers were injured in the incident.
Albuquerque Police search for teen accused in shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 18-year-old Damion Phillip Luis Gallegos aka “Rage.” A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is wanted on multiple charges. APD says officers responded to a crash near Lomas Blvd. and 2nd St. They say all three people in the […]
Albuquerque duo accused of killing man over parking spot
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple has been arrested for the murder of a man in northeast Albuquerque. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19-years-old are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September over a dispute about a parking spot at the Mission Hills apartment complex where they lived. Police arrested the duo Wednesday. Police […]
Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue Crews were extinguished a fire at an abandoned home near San Pedro and Constitution Thursday morning. Officials say when crews responded around 6 a.m. they found smoke coming form the boarded up home. AFR says no one was inside the building when they arrived. Officials say they believe squatters are […]
KRQE News 13
AR-15, $21,000+ worth of gear stolen from unlocked State Police patrol car
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted felon allegedly broke into a New Mexico State Police Officer’s patrol car and stole more than $21,000 worth of police gear, including his AR-15 rifle. Detectives spent days trying to track it down, but it would take an accused serial shoplifter to crack their case and lead them to their gear.
KOAT 7
Police shoot, kill one person in downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was shot and killed by Albuquerque police officers early Thursday morning. Albuquerque police said the incident began on Wednesday night when one person broke a window at a bank in downtown Albuquerque. Security officers at the bank called police because that person threatened workers at the bank.
KRQE News 13
Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies in Albuquerque
Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies in Albuquerque. Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies …. Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies in Albuquerque. Albuquerque police discuss rise in officer involved …. Albuquerque police discuss rise in officer involved shootings. Salvation Army lends helping hand...
Coors closed between Blake and Arenal due to crash
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Coors is closed in both directions at Ervien Ln. between Blake and Arenal. BCSO says the closure is due to a crash in the area. PNM also has crews on scene to help with a downed power line in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid […]
KOAT 7
BCSO investigating suspicious death in the east mountains
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death in the east mountains of the county. The sheriff's office says the death happened near Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Avenue. Officials say the scene is being investigated as a homicide. Information is limited at this...
KOAT 7
APD not issuing citations for illegally camping inside a city park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque closed Coronado Park-- in part-- because it was overrun with homeless camps. In doing so, city leaders said there was nothing they could have done to prevent it from getting out of control. But Target 7 has learned there was one thing...
APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of its work to reduce car thefts across the city, the Albuquerque Police Department is reminding drivers they could be in trouble for leaving their cars idling as it is against the law. With cooler weather approaching, some drivers have admitted to warming up their vehicles in the morning – […]
VIDEO: APD helps man with broken down car, ends up arresting him
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque police officers helping a driver push his car find a couple of surprises and end up arresting him. It’s a glimpse of the kinds of things cops here come across every day. As one Albuquerque police officer asks how a driver is doing in his broken-down Mazda 3, another officer […]
UNM students on edge following structure fire at abandoned fraternity house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire at an abandoned fraternity house off Yale and Lomas near UNM’s campus has students worried for their safety. The fire is the second at an abandoned building in the area, in less than six months. UNM students who live near the abandoned building along Greek Row say problems at abandoned […]
APD Citing Drivers For Warming Up Their Cars
The Albuquerque Police Department is reminding drivers not to leave their cars unattended while warming up
Albuquerque Police investigating death near 2nd and Menaul
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death Tuesday night. Police say officers were called to the area of 2nd and Menaul around 11 p.m. to reports of a battered man. Officials say the man died while being transported to the hospital. No other information on the incident has been released. APD […]
Rio Rancho road rage suspect had kids in car
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested, accused of pulling a gun in a road rage incident with his two kids in the car. It happened on Highway 550 in Rio Rancho. The victim says he was cut off by a truck, he flashed his high beams, and that’s when the other […]
Suspicious death investigated as homicide south of Tijeras
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in the east mountains, south of Tijeras near Cedro. Information is limited but it is being investigated as a homicide. This story is developing.
Man charged in Halloween shooting death in Albuquerque
The man was booked into the Metro Detention Center.
