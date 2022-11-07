Georgia Judge Extends Deadline for Receiving Cobb County Absentee Ballots After Lawsuit Over Failure to Mail Them

Read full article on original website
Turnout Was a Big Problem for Democrats in Major Florida Counties
We’re continuing to learn more about just how badly Republicans beat Democrats in the state of Florida Tuesday night in the statewide elections. There’s ongoing pressure for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz, to step down. So far, he's indicated he'll stay in his post.
Nicole Set for Landfall Along Florida's East Coast as Category 1 Hurricane
Hurricane Nicole is set to make landfall along Florida's east coast Thursday as it continued to bring strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain, forecasters said. Nicole is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph about 30 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hurricane Nicole Unearths Possible Native American Burial Ground in Florida
Florida officials have launched an investigation after human remains were unearthed on a beach Thursday following Hurricane Nicole's landfall on the state's eastern coast. NBC's affiliate WPTV-TV reports six skulls and several other small bones were discovered by a beachgoer on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island. Officials told WPTV...
Man Who Disliked US, Wanted to Return to Cuba Stole Boat in Florida Keys: Sheriff
A man who disliked living in the United States and wanted to go back to Cuba stole a boat in the Florida Keys but was caught while heading south, authorities said. Cristian Torres Perez, 30, was found south Key West Monday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. Officials said Torres...
Opa-locka Police Sergeant Placed on Leave After Battery Arrest
An Opa-locka police sergeant is now on leave without pay after getting in trouble with the law twice. Sgt. Sergio Perez was charged with misdemeanor battery Tuesday in connection with the September 2020 encounter with Jasef Castro-Reyes. Video showed Perez dragging the then-19-year-old with mental disabilities down a set of...
Residents Concerned After Nicole Takes a Toll on Florida Beaches
The high waves coming in off the Atlantic Ocean from Hurricane Nicole were great for surfers but they took a toll on some of Florida's beaches. Nicole made landfall early Thursday near Vero Beach, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and flooding. Fortunately, the storm didn’t cause much structural damage to...
Hurricane Nicole Snarls Travel in Florida, Orlando Airport Suspends Flights
Hurricane Nicole snarled Florida travel on Wednesday. Orlando International Airport said it would suspend operations from 4 p.m. ET "until circumstances permit operations resume." Miramar, Florida-based Spirit Airlines, said it would waive change fees and fare differences for some flights. Hurricane Nicole snarled Florida travel Wednesday and was set to...
