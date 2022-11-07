ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Georgia Judge Extends Deadline for Receiving Cobb County Absentee Ballots After Lawsuit Over Failure to Mail Them

By Dan Mangan,CNBC
NBC Miami
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Turnout Was a Big Problem for Democrats in Major Florida Counties

We’re continuing to learn more about just how badly Republicans beat Democrats in the state of Florida Tuesday night in the statewide elections. There’s ongoing pressure for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz, to step down. So far, he's indicated he'll stay in his post.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Nicole Set for Landfall Along Florida's East Coast as Category 1 Hurricane

Hurricane Nicole is set to make landfall along Florida's east coast Thursday as it continued to bring strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain, forecasters said. Nicole is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph about 30 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Hurricane Nicole Unearths Possible Native American Burial Ground in Florida

Florida officials have launched an investigation after human remains were unearthed on a beach Thursday following Hurricane Nicole's landfall on the state's eastern coast. NBC's affiliate WPTV-TV reports six skulls and several other small bones were discovered by a beachgoer on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island. Officials told WPTV...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Opa-locka Police Sergeant Placed on Leave After Battery Arrest

An Opa-locka police sergeant is now on leave without pay after getting in trouble with the law twice. Sgt. Sergio Perez was charged with misdemeanor battery Tuesday in connection with the September 2020 encounter with Jasef Castro-Reyes. Video showed Perez dragging the then-19-year-old with mental disabilities down a set of...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
NBC Miami

Residents Concerned After Nicole Takes a Toll on Florida Beaches

The high waves coming in off the Atlantic Ocean from Hurricane Nicole were great for surfers but they took a toll on some of Florida's beaches. Nicole made landfall early Thursday near Vero Beach, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and flooding. Fortunately, the storm didn’t cause much structural damage to...
VERO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Hurricane Nicole Snarls Travel in Florida, Orlando Airport Suspends Flights

Hurricane Nicole snarled Florida travel on Wednesday. Orlando International Airport said it would suspend operations from 4 p.m. ET "until circumstances permit operations resume." Miramar, Florida-based Spirit Airlines, said it would waive change fees and fare differences for some flights. Hurricane Nicole snarled Florida travel Wednesday and was set to...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy