Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
13abc.com
Manor House, Lights Before Christmas nominated by USA Today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wildwood Manor House and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo have been nominated by USA Today’s 10Best, and voting is now open. The nominees were handpicked by 10Best contributors from around the country. Wildwood Manor House is nominated for “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour” and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo is nominated for “Best Zoo Lights.”
13abc.com
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s supposed to be the call to save a life. We hear so much about suicide support lines that are active each day, especially the ones for veterans who might be struggling with something so few of us can even imagine. What happens when there’s no follow up for that veteran having dark thoughts? It’s happened to one man who says it should never happen to another.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Rosaria’s
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The owners of Rosie’s Italian Grill are branching out to their hometown of Perrysburg. This past summer, they opened Rosaria’s on Third Street. “We wanted to be completely different from our McCord Store,” said owner Phil Barone. “We talked about doing a coastal Italian because my mom loved fish, but she was a traditional Italian mama, and she loved her pasta.”
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors want crumbling Moss Street home demolished
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors on Moss Street in Toledo are concerned about a burned-down house. After witnessing the house erupt in flames, having strangers go in and out of the house, and seeing all types of cats and bats around the property, neighbors want the city to take action.
13abc.com
Toledo house destroyed by fire Friday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue battled a house fire that took place in Toledo Friday morning. A call came in around 3:08 a.m. for a structure fire on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Ray Street. TFRD arrived on the scene and worked to get the fire...
13abc.com
Gibsonburg to hold Ugly Christmas Sweater Run/Walk
GIBSONBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village of Gibsonburg is continuing its holiday tradition of hosting its Ugly Christmas Sweater Run/Walk next month. The event will take place on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. The 5K run an walk will start and finish at Gibsonburg Town Hall on N. Webster Street.
13abc.com
Toledo house fire victims died from gunshot wounds, Coroner reports
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has reported that the two victims from the Nov 9. house fire in Toledo died from gunshot wounds. On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin, 47, of Toledo, by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy revealed the causes of death were determined to be multiple gunshot wounds for Angela Baldwin and a gunshot wound to the head for Scott Baldwin.
13abc.com
13abc Week in Review: Nov. 11, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include...
13abc.com
Assessing Ohio's changing political landscape
Lucas County Sheriff Deputy under investigation after his weapon goes off in public bathroom. It's our last day of November warmth, before rain for many tomorrow and colder weather for all this weekend. Dan Smith explains.
13abc.com
Two people killed in overnight shooting in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An overnight shooting in central Toledo Thursday has left two people dead. The call came in around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When 13abc crews arrived on the 2700 block of Albion St., they saw EMS and Toledo Fire and Rescue crews leaving. TPD says both victims...
13abc.com
TFRD: One man and woman dead in Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were found dead after a house fire in Toledo on Wednesday, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue. The fire took place at a house on the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue. According to a statement released by TFRD, fire dispatch responded to a call...
13abc.com
Autopsy reveals victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head in Erie and Locust St. shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Coroner’s Officer on Thursday released the autopsy of one man who was killed in a shooting on Erie and Locust St., Wednesday. According to the autopsy, Erek Evans, 32, died of three gunshot wounds to the head. The coroner’s office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.
13abc.com
One person killed in shooting on Erie and Locust St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed in a shooting on Erie and Locust St. on Wednesday. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 620 block of Locust after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival TPD located the victim in an apartment hallway. TPD reports...
13abc.com
Head-on crash wrecks pick-up truck used to plow veterans’ driveways
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A head-on crash caught on camera shows more than just an accident. It shows one man’s plans to plow this winter going out the window. “It’s real easy for me with a plow. Back up, drop the plow, hit the gas pedal,” explained Brad McClure. He’s known throughout his neighborhood for plowing out driveways as an act of service.
13abc.com
Threat causes temporary lockdown at Dundee High School
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Reports of a threat caused Dundee High School to enter into a temporary lockdown on Wednesday. According to Dundee Community Schools, a threatening message was written inside one of the high school restrooms which caused the school to go into lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 9. Police responded to the scene and began investigating.
13abc.com
Lucas County Sheriff Deputy under investigation after his weapon goes off in public bathroom
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The gun belonging to a Lucas County sheriff deputy went off inside a bathroom at Toledo municipal court last week. Administrators say the veteran sheriff’s deputy was the only one in the restroom. According to a police report, the deputy was in the process of adjusting his uniform, due to the weight of the weapon, and he placed the weapon on the hook in the stall to adjust his pants.
13abc.com
Man found guilty on all charges for the November 2021 murders of two Toledo women
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found guilty on seven charges he was facing for the November 2021 murders of two Toledo women. Donte Gilmer, 37, appeared in court on Nov. 10 as a jury deliberated and found him guilty for the murders of Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey, 42.
13abc.com
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A judge orders three teenage boys to be tried as adults for allegedly shooting up a casket at a funeral. Three people were injured but dozens of people were caught in the hail of bullets. The shooting happened last year on Upton outside of River of Life...
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo Police fatally shoot double homicide suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers shot and killed a double homicide suspect early Friday morning, according to a spokesperson for the department. Officers responded to a reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Albion just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced both victims dead at the scene.
13abc.com
Toledo City Council approves medical debt relief legislation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved legislation to relieve medical debt for eligible residents on Wednesday. In a 7-5 vote, council members approved legislation to create a partnership between the city and a nonprofit group called RIP Medical Debt to relieve debt for eligible Toledo residents. Council approved $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the move. Lucas County Commissioners recently announced it would spend an additional $800,000, which would eliminate $160-$200 million in medical debt for Toledo residents and Lucas County residents.
Comments / 0