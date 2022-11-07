ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA Men's National Team Odds to Win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar

USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States. The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21.
EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Watson spent nine years at Bath before being told he wasn't in their plans prior to this season - now a Leicester Tiger, he insists his acrimonious exit is 'buried' as it is 'wasted energy' as he relishes his first return to The Rec

Premiership Rugby has had its fair share of storylines already this season and on Friday night another is about to develop at The Rec. In one of the blockbuster moves this summer defending champions Leicester Tigers were able to bolster their ranks with the addition of England and British and Irish Lions star Anthony Watson.
