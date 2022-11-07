Read full article on original website
financefeeds.com
GMO-Z.com offers no-cost swap between ETH and XLM versions of JPY-pegged stablecoin GYEN
GYEN (JPY stablecoin) and ZUSD (USD stablecoin) on Stellar network. By bringing GYEN and ZUSD to the Stellar network, which has grown to over 7 million accounts and handles millions of transactions each day, users will be able to transact across this blockchain network leveraging GYEN and ZUSD for near-instant, borderless transactions.
financefeeds.com
USDT restores dollar peg as Tether denies ties to FTX, confirms liquid reserves
World’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether has distanced itself from of the liquidity crisis that engulfed the crypto exchange FTX and its trading arm Alameda Research, saying they have no exposure to Samuel Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire. Tether’s CTO Paolo Ardoino also posted a thread to explain the relationship between...
financefeeds.com
Binance expands user emergency insurance fund to $1 billion as FTX collapses
Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, especially now that FTX – one of its biggest rivals – collapsed following Binance’s CZ stunt of unloading all FTT (FTX’s native token) from its balance sheet. Binance has topped up its Secure Asset...
financefeeds.com
Finalists Revealed: Finalto nominated for five awards at FMLS 2022
Finalto, the financial trading division of Gopher Investments, has been shortlisted for five industry awards this year at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2022 taking place on 22-23 November 2022. Since its launch in 2012, the London Summit has earned the trust of key finance and Fintech influencers and is...
financefeeds.com
Chainwire: Crypto specialized automated PR distribution platform awarded 9 badges from G2
“We’re delighted to have been recognized by G2 for our efforts in delivering an industry-leading newswire syndication service. We’re proud to be the first PR service of its kind for the blockchain industry, facilitating press release distribution across the entire cryptosphere, and providing Web3 projects the attention they deserve.”
financefeeds.com
TopFX Attends Smart Vision Investment Expo in Egypt and Receives Award for Best Prime Trading Broker
TopFX, a CFDs broker with a 12-year presence in the industry, exhibited at the 3-day Smart Vision Investment Expo in Egypt on November 3rd, 5th and 6th. The Smart Vision Investment Expo is one of the biggest financial market events in the Middle East and holds the Top 50 in Financial Markets awards.
financefeeds.com
INFINOX celebrates 75% increase in new clients Q3 2022 YoY caused by rise of “new trader”
INFINOX has reported a substantial rise in client acquisition in Q3 2022, as compared to Q2 of this year, and to Q3 of 2021. The FX and CFD brokerage firm has onboarding more new users both to its trading platform and to its social trading tool, IX Social. IX Social...
financefeeds.com
Archax raises $28.5 million to expand FCA-regulated digital asset exchange, brokerage and custodian
“Closing this round and beating our soft-close target in the prevailing market conditions with such a stellar list of investors not only shows their faith in Archax and our strategy for the digital space, but also for the UK as a global centre for innovation, blockchain and digital financial markets too.”
financefeeds.com
Low cost European broker Lightyear taps LHV for EUR instant payments
Lightyear has recently raised $25 million in a Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sir Richard Branson to fuel its expansion into 19 new European countries. The neobroker is quickly growing across the old continent by charging no trading, account and custody fees and charging a 0.35% fee for FX.
financefeeds.com
MarketAcross appointed global media partner of Benzinga’s Future Of Crypto Summit
MarketAcross, the world’s leading blockchain PR & marketing firm, has been appointed the official global media partner for the Future of Crypto conference, organized by Benzinga. Through this appointment, MarketAcross will manage the pre and post-event marketing and PR efforts, bring prominent speakers, and help raise the profile of...
financefeeds.com
Trading cryptocurrencies have no negative effects… or does it?
Whether you are already part of the crypto-verse or someone interested in joining but afraid to start, it’s worth knowing as much as possible about cryptocurrency trading. For many years, trading has been a hot topic of discussion among crypto enthusiasts in forums and social media. Newbies are now starting to engage in this industry to become part of the list of crypto billionaires. If you’re taking your time before you hop in the trend, know that it’s perfectly normal and that you’re doing the right thing. There’s no use rushing into something that you’re not confident of, especially since crypto is a field that involves money. If you want to understand more about cryptocurrency trading, you’re in the right place! Read on to learn about trading in crypto and its adverse effects or risks.
financefeeds.com
Integral reports weakest FX volumes since October 2021
Foreign exchange trading volumes dropped in October across Integral’s trading platforms as currency markets saw a relatively quiet period after consecutive months of strong trading activity. Integral said that the average daily volumes (ADV) across its platforms totaled $45.7 billion in October 2022, which was the lowest reading in...
financefeeds.com
Capital.com selects Integral’s FX workflow automation technology
FX technology company, Integral has announced a long-time partnership with online brokerage group Capital.com, which allows the latter to use Integral’s cloud-based FX workflow automation technology. Dubbed ‘IntegralFX,’ the in-house solution enables Capital.com to offer bank-grade pricing to their retail trader customer base. Many brokers already tap Integral’s pricing...
financefeeds.com
ION rebrands cleared derivatives suite to XTP
“The other products within ION’s cleared derivatives suite remain unchanged, namely, XTP Core, XTP Clearing, and XTP Match. And there’s the recently launched XTP Spark for banks and brokers, commodity trading firms, and niche clearers who are starting their digitalization journey.”. ION has announced the rebranding of its...
financefeeds.com
CySEC releases suitability quiz to test investment knowledge
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has released an online quiz for the public to help those just getting into the investment space to evaluate how much they know and test their knowledge of basic financial matters. The initiative comes on the sidelines of CySEC’s participation in the World...
financefeeds.com
CFD broker XTB’s net profit over four times higher in Q3 year-to-date
XTB has generated a consolidated net profit of 49.4 EUR million in the third quarter of 2022, according to the broker’s preliminary financial results. Net profit of 49.4 EUR million in Q3 2022 corresponds to a 117.1% increase on a year over year basis and an increase of profitability per lot by 28.1%. Trading volume on CFD instruments rose by 52.7% y/y, from 1.044 million to 1.594 million lots.
financefeeds.com
Texture Finance Secures Fresh Capital As It Inches Closer To Yield Maximization Solution Introduction
Fresh funding will help accelerate product development, enabling Texture Finance to unlock powerful risk-managed yield farming opportunities for Solana users. Solana-based DeFi platform Texture Finance has completed its latest fundraising round. Co-led by venture capital funds Sino Global and P2P Capital, the Texture team raised $5 million worth of USDC from a large group of investors, including Semantic Ventures, Wintermute, and Jane Street Capital, among others. Per the Texture Finance team, funds will advance product development to unlock new yield features for DeFi investors.
financefeeds.com
Italy’s regulator blocks MTinvesting, NBIMarkets and Xtbinvesting domains
Italy’s Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) has shut down new websites in an ongoing clampdown against firms it accuses of illegally promoting investment products in the country. The financial regulator stepped in to warn the public about dealing with several companies, which include some...
financefeeds.com
Capital.com taps Refinitiv data to offer sustainable investment insights to users
“Traders will have comprehensive ESG data at their fingertips, at no cost, at the precise moment they need to make an investment decision”. Capital.com has tapped LSEG’s market data business Refinitiv to provide investors and traders with environmental, social and governance (ESG) data. The high-growth European investment trading...
financefeeds.com
Context Analytics partners with Autochartist
Context Analytics (CA), a global leader in Unstructured Financial Data processing has partnered with Autochartist to distribute its social media sentiment analysis tool into Europe, the United Kingdom, and APAC. Context Analytics (CA), a global leader in Unstructured Financial Data processing has partnered with Autochartist to distribute its social media...
