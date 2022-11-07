ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Ash Jurberg

Abbott, says "the future of Texas is Hispanic"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, fresh from winning a third term as Texas Governor, took to Twitter today to post a message about the future of Texas. "The future of Texas is Hispanic — and Republican. Voters in theRGV and across Texas sent a clear message Tuesday night. They voted for border security, safer communities, our booming economy, and protecting the values that keep Texas number one." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
El Paso News

Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes

It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Passenger train and farm truck collision reported in Tornillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A train collision occurred late Thursday afternoon in Tornillo. According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, the crash involved a farm truck and a passenger train. The truck operator is not injured or any of the passengers. Pacific Union police are said to be on their way to assist […]
TORNILLO, TX
High School Football PRO

El Paso, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

EL PASO, TX
People

Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed.  Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 10, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 11-13

From Veterans Day ceremonies to Bulgarian folklore festivals, there's no shortage of events going on across the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend. Veterans Day events (Nov. 11) Avondale. Veterans Day Ceremony and Fun Run. "The City of Avondale, in collaboration with local veteran groups and Estrella Mountain Community College, will...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona veteran receives honorable discharge after decades-old error was corrected

PHOENIX - Nearly 50 years after serving during the Vietnam Conflict, a Phoenix area veteran is finally receiving an honorable discharge from the Army. Silvestre Primous, now in his 70s, received his honorable discharge during a small ceremony held in Phoenix. The ceremony was filled with food and music, as well as family and friends.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTSM

Police identify teen driver in Sun Metro crash, still in critical condition

UPDATE: El Paso Police Department identified the driver involved in a crash with a Sun Metro bus. The incident happened at approximately 4:18 p.m. Tuesday on the 3800 block of Rich Beem Blvd., according to EPPD. Preliminary inquiry by the Special Traffic Investigations unit identified the driver of a 2002 Chevy Impala as 16-year-old Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night. The attack happened just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.
EL PASO, TX

