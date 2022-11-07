Read full article on original website
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El Paso
Abbott, says "the future of Texas is Hispanic"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, fresh from winning a third term as Texas Governor, took to Twitter today to post a message about the future of Texas. "The future of Texas is Hispanic — and Republican. Voters in theRGV and across Texas sent a clear message Tuesday night. They voted for border security, safer communities, our booming economy, and protecting the values that keep Texas number one." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
El Paso News
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video...
Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes
It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
Passenger train and farm truck collision reported in Tornillo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A train collision occurred late Thursday afternoon in Tornillo. According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, the crash involved a farm truck and a passenger train. The truck operator is not injured or any of the passengers. Pacific Union police are said to be on their way to assist […]
El Paso, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
What You Can Expect at El Paso’s Newest 99 Cents Store
In case you missed it, Silva's Super Market closed down back in 2019 after 101 years in business. Now that a few years have passed, a new store has finally opened up in the former super market- the 99 Store is officially open for business!. The grand opening looked like...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 10, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 11-13
From Veterans Day ceremonies to Bulgarian folklore festivals, there's no shortage of events going on across the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend. Veterans Day events (Nov. 11) Avondale. Veterans Day Ceremony and Fun Run. "The City of Avondale, in collaboration with local veteran groups and Estrella Mountain Community College, will...
25-Year-Old Kayci Deaundre McCrory Killed In A Fatal Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Police, a fatal crash was reported in Texas. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Dallas.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona veteran receives honorable discharge after decades-old error was corrected
PHOENIX - Nearly 50 years after serving during the Vietnam Conflict, a Phoenix area veteran is finally receiving an honorable discharge from the Army. Silvestre Primous, now in his 70s, received his honorable discharge during a small ceremony held in Phoenix. The ceremony was filled with food and music, as well as family and friends.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Wednesday. The crash happened on Antonio Street at around 10 a.m. According to the mayor, the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was identified as the male passenger.
Police identify teen driver in Sun Metro crash, still in critical condition
UPDATE: El Paso Police Department identified the driver involved in a crash with a Sun Metro bus. The incident happened at approximately 4:18 p.m. Tuesday on the 3800 block of Rich Beem Blvd., according to EPPD. Preliminary inquiry by the Special Traffic Investigations unit identified the driver of a 2002 Chevy Impala as 16-year-old Antonio […]
Incumbent Salcido still leading big in D5, Rodriguez leads but below 50% in D6
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Incumbent Isabel Salcido continues to hold a big lead in City Council District 5. Salcido has 6,016 votes or 65.12 percent after updated results were released at 11:30 p.m. Richard Genera has 1,687 votes or 18.26 percent and Felix J. Munoz has 1,535 or 16.62 percent. District 5 represents the […]
KVIA
Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night. The attack happened just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.
Instagram Posts by El Pasoans That Helped Me Get Through the Week
I have come to appreciate doom scrolling as I get older. Spending any extra time on social media outside of work is actually exhausting to me. Yet, it is all I have as a mom with an infant. I use it to decompress after a day of work or motherhood...
Jesus Nava Killed And Many Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in El Paso. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Piedras exit.
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El Paso
O'Rourke begins his day in San Antonio. At 7:30 on a Tuesday morning, Beto O'Rourke arrived at Las Palmas Library in San Antonio to begin his day. Today is Election Day, and O'Rourke is planning to celebrate a victory in the Texas governor's race in his hometown of El Paso tonight.
No More Western Playland. This Is What El Paso Will See Instead
When you think of amusement parks; you probably think Wet N' Wild Or Magic Landing (if you want that nostalgia). But for 60 years Western Playland in Sunland Park has been the "go-to" amusement park for El Pasoans. I mean we've practically grown up with that commercial asking us "what...
