OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines started their 2022-23 home slate with a 91-64 win over Western Colorado on Wednesday night. Six Utah Valley players scored in double figures in their win over Western Colorado, led by Le’Tre Darthard with 14 points. Trey Woodbury chipped in 13 points and four rebounds on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. Aziz Bandaogo notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with three blocked shots on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting from the floor.

OREM, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO