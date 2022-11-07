Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
kslsports.com
Win Over Boise State Bolsters BYU In Power Poll
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU jumped up several spots in the latest edition of the BIG-PAC Power Poll after beating Boise State last weekend. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for BYU and allowed the Cougars to end their long-running rivalry with Boise State on a high note. The Utes, meanwhile, maintained their position near the top of the poll.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Flips BYU Commit Stanley Raass On Recruiting Trail
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football picks up a commitment from a former BYU commit in Stanley Raass on the recruiting trail. Kahuku High (Hawaii) defensive lineman Stanley Raass, the son of former BYU defensive lineman John Raass, announced on his personal Instagram page that he de-committed from BYU and flipped his pledge to the Utes.
kslsports.com
How To Watch BYU Basketball Against No. 19 San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – Here are all the details on how to watch and listen to BYU/San Diego State from Viejas Arena on November 11, 2022. It’s a renewal of an old WAC and Mountain West Conference rivalry. The 77th meeting between BYU and San Diego State on the...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Mark Pope Shares Thoughts On Big 12/Gonzaga Talks
PROVO, Utah – When BYU basketball joins the Big 12 Conference in 2023, could a fellow WCC program join them? The reports of Gonzaga and the Big 12 engaging in “exploratory” talks are interesting. Big 12 basketball is already home to the last two National Champions. Adding...
kslsports.com
BYU Travels To Face Veteran Rival In No. 19 San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – The “new and young” of BYU basketball in 2022-23 showed itself in the win over Idaho State. BYU squeaked by the Bengals with a 60-56 win thanks to a game-winner from Spencer Johnson. What’s on deck in game two?. A rivalry game against...
Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Stanford matchup
The Utes will wear a red and black uniform combo as they welcome Stanford to Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
kslsports.com
Jaren Hall: We Had To Get Real With Ourselves
PROVO, Utah – BYU football snapped its losing streak to top Boise State getting the team one step closer to bowl eligibility, and now they get a much-needed off week after 10 straight weeks of playing football. There were some ups and downs during October’s losing streak. There...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Players Who Are On Pace Toward Redshirt Year
PROVO, Utah – BYU football only has two regular season games remaining. Then a third game during the Bowl Season, assuming they get that clinched against FCS Utah Tech on November 19. With the NCAA allowing players to appear in four games and still maintain a redshirt, we’ve reached...
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Signs New Faces During Early Signing Period
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletics signed several new faces amongst their non-football sports Wednesday during early signing period. Football early signing period will take place later this year on December 21st. Men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, golf, volleyball, and softball all had signees during the early signing period that fans...
ksl.com
Hall in: BYU freshman Dallin Hall proving he can play right away for young squad
PROVO — At this time last year, Dallin Hall was knocking doors in Fresno, California, as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, working through a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic while also taking two years away from basketball at his dream school. By Monday night, the...
kslsports.com
No. 1 Corner Canyon Advances To 6A Title Game With Win Over No. 5 Farmington
SALT LAKE CITY – The top-ranked Corner Canyon Chargers punched their ticket to the 6A championship game with a 45-28 win over No. 5 Farmington at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson completed 10 of his 20 pass attempts for 224 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Drew Patterson ran the ball 16 times for 122 yards and one touchdown.
kslsports.com
Utah’s Offense Has Creatively Utilized Different Players With Good Results
SALT LAKE CITY- No one likes injuries, but they are a natural part of football. After escaping last season relatively healthy on their way to a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl berth, it appears Utes’ luck on offense has run out a little on the health front in 2022.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Moves Up In Latest CFP Top 25 Ranking
SALT LAKE CITY – After a 45-20 win over Arizona at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utah football team moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25. Utah football came in at No. 14 in the country in the first top 25 ranking. This is one step...
Former University of Utah tennis player becomes one of the best pickleball players in the world
Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. One Utah player, in particular, is poised to win big at the Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championship happening this week at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Palm Springs, Calif.
kslsports.com
Could BYU Football See Exodus Of Players This Offseason?
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s move to the Big 12 is going to be a whole new world, especially when it comes to football. The Cougars’ 2022 season hasn’t entirely gone to plan with a 5-4 record after a much-needed win over Boise State. Going into the...
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Tops Western Colorado In Home Opener
OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines started their 2022-23 home slate with a 91-64 win over Western Colorado on Wednesday night. Six Utah Valley players scored in double figures in their win over Western Colorado, led by Le’Tre Darthard with 14 points. Trey Woodbury chipped in 13 points and four rebounds on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. Aziz Bandaogo notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with three blocked shots on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting from the floor.
kslsports.com
Skyridge Beats Bingham, Advances To 6A Title Game
SALT LAKE CITY – The Skyridge Falcons advanced to the 6A championship game with a big victory over the Bingham Miners on Game Night Live. The Falcons and Miners played at Rice-Eccles Stadium, home of the University of Utah’s football program, on Thursday, November 10. Skyridge beat Bingham,...
abc45.com
Second university cancels game with BYU over alleged racist comments
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of the Pacific in California has forfeited their volleyball match against Utah's Brigham Young University after a fan was accused of making racist comments against Duke during a match in August. It's the second school refusing to play against the private university. South...
wasatchmag.com
Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah
If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
KSLTV
Utah marching band heads to Grand Nationals in Indianapolis
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Bands across the country have been competing for months in competitions leading to state championships and Bands Of America regional competitions. American Fork High School once again reigned first place Saturday at Bands of America St. George Regional, one of 27 regional competitions in the States. The regional included 31 bands from Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, and California.
