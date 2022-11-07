Read full article on original website
The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Surfaces In Alternate White Colorway
Earlier in the year, it was revealed that A Ma Maniére had both an Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 12 in the works. And while the former is only a week out from its debut, the latter won’t be seeing the light of day until 2023 as a result of delays. But said postponement pales in comparison to what could happen with this newly-revealed, alternate colorway — which opts to dress the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette in white instead of black — as there’s a chance it may never release to the public.
The Jordan Luka 1 Set To Arrive In Standard Team-Based Colorway Options
Through just nine games, Luka Doncic’s MVP candidacy has well been established following a 36-piece in his “Racer Blue” Jordan Luka 1’s during Monday night’s win over the Nets. Amounting a constant array of jaw-dropping sequences and unfathomable buckets, the three-time All-Star’s signature silhouette with Jordan Brand is now enacting the ideal scheme for the AAU circuit and high school gyms this winter.
The Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate Comes Anchored By “Neural Grey” Suedes
Having set its focus toward high-top constructions over the past few weeks, the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate is returning in full force this holiday season including this monochrome “Neutral Grey” proposition. Dominated by its typical all-leather construction across the upper, colorless hues take the main stage, color-matched...
This Kid’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Hidden Neon Green Flair
As the Nike Air Force 1 continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary, the three trims of Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design keep introducing new experiments to the expansive roster of offerings. Recently, a kid’s pair surfaced with a number of details seemingly rooted in graffiti culture. A predominantly white-colored look...
Keep Your Head (And Feet) In The Clouds With This Nike Air Force 1
The Nike Air Force 1 hasn’t had the most high-profile 40th anniversary, but what it’s lacked in celebrity and big influencer support has been made up by the sheer number of new styles that’ve surfaced throughout the year. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s design from 1982 emerged in a...
The Nike Air Max 97 Plays With A Colorful Polka Dot Print
As is customary with The Swooshes silhouettes celebrating an anniversary year, the Beaverton-based brand embarks on a constant influx of propositions. Such is the case with the Nike Air Max 97 during its 25th year in rotation as a colorful 3D print sets the stage on the latest grade school-exclusive offering.
Glacier Blues Cool The Air Max Plus “Fire And Ice” Pack
While Jordan Brand prepares a “Fire and Ice” pack for Zion Williamson and his Jordan Zion 2, the retooled Air Max Plus is set to embark on its own take of the latter scheme, employing a water-bending aesthetic onto the most recent proposition slated for the youth. Centering...
The Air Jordan 14 “Oregon Ducks” PE Is Limited To 275 Pairs
Father to the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 11, and many other iconic silhouettes, Tinker Hatfield is undoubtedly a legend. But before he went on to make waves in the world of sneakers, Hatfield honed his craft at the University of Oregon, for which he’s produced many a player exclusive over the course of the last few years.
First Look At The Air Jordan 4 Craft SE “Photon Dust”
Whereas 2022 brought manufactured vintage to the forefront, 2023 is seemingly all about quality, as the Swoosh will be dropping not only long-awaited Retros but also an extensive range of releases marked with the “Craft” moniker. And following Air Huaraches and Air Jordan 2s is none other than an Air Jordan 4, whose contribution to the pack sees the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette clad predominantly in neutrals.
A “Tan/Black” Color Scheme Takes Over The Latest Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low
Tan-colored Vachetta leather has graced special editions from the Air Jordan line, but nowadays, offerings simply don the color scheme and not the actual material that popularized it. Ahead of the holiday season, a women’s Air Jordan 1 Low appeared in a leather makeup divided between black and tan-colored panels....
“Pink Foam” Suedes Coat The Nike Dunk Low LX
The cooler fall climate has seen The Swoosh dress its widely-heralded Nike Dunk Low in a flurry of compositions fit with suede, faux fur and fleece – now enacting the initial across its latest pastel-hued proposition. First seen via leaked images in late September, the retooled offering enacts a...
Nike’s Chinese New Year 2023 Collection Will Include A Colorful, Rabbit-Adorned Dunk Low
Although a few holidays are left on the schedule for this year, NIKE, Inc.’s already prepped for 2023, at least in regards to the Lunar New Year. Commonly referred to as “Chinese New Year,” the beginning of the calendar year whose months follow moon cycles has given way to dozens of special edition footwear over the years. One of the Swoosh’s propositions for the “Year of the Rabbit” is a multi-color Nike Dunk Low replete with nods to both the changing of the zodiac and the long-eared protagonist.
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” (2022)
Last seen in 2017, the Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” is set to return on November 11th in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Back in 1997, the silhouette pushed the boundaries of what could be achieved by the Swoosh, offering the first full-length visible Air Max unit up to that point. The original “Metallic Silver” color scheme also became iconic in its own right, going on to be the go-to sneaker for countless creatives across Italy and other parts of Europe. Christian Tresser drew inspiration from the high-speed bullet trains in Japan for the AM97’s design, but also from mountain biking and the ripples commonly found in ponds. The shoe’s wavy upper has emerged in dozens of different styles over the last 25 years, although the “Silver Bullet” take continues to reign supreme.
The Nike Air Max Plus Gets Ready For Spring 2023 With Soft Green Gradients
The Nike Air Max Plus has maintained a steady presence within the brand’s lineup of products since celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018. As Sean McDowell’s experimental design approaches another new year, it continues to dress up in new gradient finishes sure to win over old and new fans alike.
A “White/Blue” Makeup Kicks Off The Jordan Luka 1’s Team Colors Run
Coming off an impressive win over the Brooklyn Nets, Luka Dončić and his NIKE, Inc. team have recently unveiled a white and blue style of the Jordan Luka 1 sure to match with countless team uniforms. Reminiscent of the “Neo Turquoise” pair that launched in early July, the...
Air Jordan 7 “Crimson” Set For June 2023 Arrival
The Air Jordan 7 Retro will be a continuing presence in the Jordan release dates calendar at least through June 2023 thanks to this latest development. The Air Jordan 7 “Crimson” is set to arrive on the 30th of that month, ostensibly inspired by the Air Jordan 6 “White/Infrared” that first released in 1991.
The Air Jordan 12 “Cherry” Appears In Golf Form
Eastside Golf recently had a hand in reimagining the Air Jordan 12 Low for the green, but it seems #23’s eponymous label has plans to continue churning out modified versions of the 27-year-old design. Recently, a user on social media shared that he was sent a pair of the...
Another “Black/White” Color Combination Covers The Nike Air Force 1 Mid
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid is selling. Recently, the “ugly-duckling” of the AF1 lineup emerged in a compelling “Black” and “White” color combination. The majority of the sneaker’s upper indulges in the darker of the two tones, with branding at the vamp, profiles, tongue and spine deviating in stark “White” contrast. Underfoot, the mid-top Air Force 1 also keeps on theme with a “Panda”-reminiscent arrangement covering the iconic midsole and outsole combination. Together, the aforementioned components make for a perfect year-round pair.
The Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate Surfaces In A Black And Red Colorway
The demand for platform sneakers hasn’t died down at all over the years, as brands the likes of Nike and Jordan Brand are continuing to add a few inches to their most popular silhouettes. The Air Jordan 1 Elevate — which is available in both high-top and low-top options — is one such example, and it’s once again appearing in a drove of new colorways.
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
