Donovan Edwards’ surge means Michigan has two big-play backs again
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was the calling card of the Michigan offense last year, two running backs with various skillsets that could thrash an opponent differently. But by the time crunch time hit during the Wolverines’ run to the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance, Blake Corum was hobbled due to a high-ankle sprain. He returned, but the burst he showed earlier in the year wasn’t there.
Michigan vs. Nebraska score predictions from MLive’s beat writers
Michigan and Nebraska will meet for a second straight season when they kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Michigan Stadium. But unlike last year’s matchup in Lincoln, which the Wolverines won 32-29 thanks to a late Jake Moody field goal, this year’s game isn’t expected to be close.
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan
As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game. The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.
theonlycolors.com
Gonzaga vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs as part of the Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). The game is the second time the Spartans will play on the flight deck of an active Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. MSU played North Carolina on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in front of then President Barack Obama, falling to the No. 1 ranked Tar Heels 67-55.
MLive.com
New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety
ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football catches huge break for matchup vs. Nebraska
What break did Michigan football catch for matchup vs. Nebraska?When will Michigan and Nebraska play?. This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team will look to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. As it stands, the Wolverines are a huge 31-point favorite against Nebraska, and it would be pretty surprising if the Cornhuskers were able to keep it close. This is especially true after the news that broke on Thursday in regard to the Nebraska football team.
The playoff path Ohio State, Michigan football don’t want is becoming more possible
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the same weekend two College Football Playoff mainstays tumbled out of contention, did Ohio State football’s back door option open a little wider?. The selection committee may reveal the answer Tuesday night when the updated pairings are revealed. They placed Ohio State No. 2 last week behind Tennessee. The Volunteers lost on the road to the team that will move up to No. 1: Defending national champion Georgia.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan
The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball signs three recruits, all top-100 prospects, for 2023
On the same day the Michigan women’s basketball team starts a new season, the program looked ahead to next year. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), three high school players signed a national letter of intent to play at Michigan next season: Taylor Woodson, Macy Brown, and Taylor Eidle. All are ranked in the ESPN top-100 for the class of 2023.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara updates surgery; says he played injured last year
As it turns out, Cade McNamara had surgery to repair an injury to his right knee ... and he apparently played through it last season. In a Thursday evening update on Instagram, the Michigan quarterback posted a photo of himself in a wheelchair, his left leg propped up and wrapped, following a completed procedure this week by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the head physician for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.
Dual-sport MSU athlete Keon Coleman says only one difference between Tucker & Izzo
Not only does Coleman lace up for Mel Tucker, but once the football season comes to a close, he will hit the court with Tom Izzo.
MLive.com
Juwan Howard, Michigan basketball sign two recruits for 2023 class
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan might have been slow to snag commitments from 2023 recruits, but the program wasted no time signing a pair of prospects. Four-star recruits George Washington III and Papa Kante signed their national letters of intent to join the Michigan men’s basketball program on Wednesday (Nov. 9), the first day of the early signing period. Michigan finalized and announced the signings on Thursday.
Michigan moves into top 4 of College Football Playoff rankings
It only took two weeks, but Michigan football is a top-4 team again in the poll that matters this time of the year. The Wolverines rose two spots in the College Football Playoff rankings, to No. 3, following a 52-17 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.
Colston Loveland’s journey from Idaho recruit to impact freshman at Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Cameron Andersen’s phone is always buzzing during Michigan football games. His top player at Gooding High School in Idaho the previous four years, Colston Loveland, is a true freshman tight end for the third-ranked Wolverines, and he’s played the most offensive snaps on the team of any player in his class.
No. 2 Gonzaga battles Michigan State on USS Abraham Lincoln
Friday is the 11-year anniversary of when Michigan State lost to North Carolina on the flight deck of a Naval
Michigan LB Mike Barrett stuck it out, and now he’s reaping the rewards
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — If there’s anyone who has experienced the highs and lows of Michigan football in recent years, it’s Michael Barrett. The linebacker went from featured player under previous coordinator Don Brown, who anointed him the playmaking “viper” in a blitz-heavy defense, to an afterthought last year when Mike Macdonald came in and overhauled the system.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan State Attorney Statement
David Diamond, an attorney representing one of the Michigan State players involved in the tunnel altercation at Michigan, released an interesting statement this Tuesday. Diamond alleges a Michigan player engaged with Michigan State athletes with his helmet and swinging a punch. "We have learned that the U-M player started the...
albionpleiad.com
Opinion: Why Michigan State Football Players Should Be Criminally Charged
Never in my life have I seen something so stupidly displayed by a group of grown men from a school with such high values like Michigan State University and its football program. Before events unfolded afterward, the University of Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State University Spartans in their annual...
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting region championship Metro Detroit football games
Although I wasn’t as successful with my district final picks as I was for the district openers, my head was still well above water. Last week, I was 18-8 with my picks, raising my season picks record to 177-67. It only gets tougher from here as regional finals are on tap this week.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
