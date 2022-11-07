ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaverville, CA

actionnewsnow.com

2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested for recklessly starting the Saddle Fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with starting the Saddle Fire on Oct. 26 in the Happy Valley area, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. CAL FIRE said it arrested Renee James, 25, after the Saddle Fire burned more than three acres and destroyed a travel trailer near Saddle Trail Road and Blue Horse Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stabbing suspect held to answer murder charge

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A murder suspect was held to answer charges in the stabbing death of Jasmyne Glasper. The Shasta County District Attorney’s said 27-year-old Elijah Potillor was held to answer for the murder of Glasper on April 14 at a home in the City of Shasta Lake.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies ID gunman, 2 killed in Trinity County Monday

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the two people who were killed by a gunman in Trinity County on Monday. The first shooting was reported at 9:15 a.m. near The Nugget in Weaverville. Deputies said they found Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, dead. At about 9:50 a.m., deputies learned that...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Juveniles Questioned After Shooting a Passing Car with Pellet Gun, Says APD

This information was gathered from the scanner and from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Earlier this afternoon, November 9th, Arcata Police Department officers received a report that three juveniles...
ARCATA, CA
ksro.com

Woman Arrested After Car Chase from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa

Healdsburg police have arrested a Eureka woman after a 15 minute chase that ended in a crash. Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, police tried to pull over a green Subaru Outback that had been reported stolen. The car didn’t pull over but instead sped up and went onto Highway 101 going south. The car weaved through multiple lanes and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when the Subaru took the College Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole.The driver, 26-year-old Sara Fuller, ran away from the car and crossed the highway on foot before being arrested at a nearby Shell station. Before going to jail, Fuller was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
SANTA ROSA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
actionnewsnow.com

Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
krcrtv.com

Trinity County double-homicide suspect dead after hours-long standoff

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 7, 7 PM:. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released more details regarding the two homicides in Weaverville and Trinity Center on Monday. Additionally, the Sheriff confirmed the homicide suspect has been found dead inside his home following an hours-long standoff. Trinity County Sheriff...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County homeowner catches burglary suspect on security cameras

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was arrested after a homeowner reported that he could see someone breaking into his home on his surveillance cameras, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report from a homeowner who was not home around 11:30 p.m. that...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two arrested after police find drugs, stolen loaded gun

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested two people during a traffic stop early Thursday morning after officers say they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a loaded stolen handgun. Police pulled over the vehicle at Bechelli Lane and S Bonnyview Road at 3:35 a.m. on Nov. 10. Police say the driver,...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Parents arrested after baby overdoses on fentanyl in Redding

REDDING, Calif. 1:40 PM UPDATE - Two parents were taken into custody by the Redding Police Department on Tuesday night after their 1-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl at their home. According to Redding Police, officers responded to a call from 41-year-old Candice Youngblood of Redding, who told authorities that her...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

High-Speed Chase North of Eureka Ends in Crash on Highway 101; Driver Flees Scene

A high-speed chase on Highway 101 has ended in a single vehicle crash under the Sunset 14th Street overpass near Arcata just before 9 a.m. on November 9th. Scanner traffic indicated officers were in pursuit of a 4-door sedan through the safety corridor north of Eureka with speeds between 100-120 mph. Officers in pursuit discontinued the pursuit due to safety issues as the vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, cutting drivers off.
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Family escapes early-morning house fire in West Redding

WEST REDDING, Calif. - A home west of Redding was damaged by fire Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Olney Park Lane near Serene Drive in the Centerville area. CAL FIRE said the flames were contained to the attached garage of the home. No one was...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man kicks Redding officer, K9 detains him

REDDING, Calif. - A K9 helped bring a suspected thief into custody on Sunday evening in Redding, according to police. Officers said they responded to the Walgreens on Eureka Way shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday. An employee told officers the suspect, Andrew Whitley, stole several items. Whitley, 35, was...
REDDING, CA

