ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Here’s why full results might not be available on election night

By Brad Dress
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JpWdx_0j22Zb5a00

As votes are counted on Tuesday, many Americans will buckle in at home to watch the results of key races come in from across the country.

But it’s unlikely all races will be called on Tuesday night — and that’s normal.

Procedurally, it takes some time for ballots to be counted, especially the large share of mail-in and absentee ballots submitted this election cycle. Only races that can be determined with complete accuracy will be called on Tuesday night.

In the U.S., elections are run by state and local officials, all of which may have differing laws and rules around the ballot counting process.

Some states, for example, allow election officials to start counting ballots weeks before Election Day, while others do not authorize that process to occur until Election Day.

In Pennsylvania, where Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman is running a tight race against GOP candidate Mehmet Oz, ballots cannot be readied to be tabulated until Election Day at 7 a.m. Unofficial returns in Pennsylvania must be reported to the secretary of commonwealth by 5 p.m. on Nov. 15.

In Arizona, another closely watched state this election cycle, ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, but officials have 20 days to finalize counts, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press is the only news organization that does all the math during elections and will call the roughly 7,000 races up and down the ballot .

The organization has more than 4,000 stringers on the ground in all 50 states for Election Day and about 60 people on an election team who will declare winners. It also has a dedicated fact-checking team.

The AP says Election Day is “not a one night affair,” explaining they do not make projections and only call races when it is clear that trailing candidates cannot close the gap.

“When the votes come in and they meet our expectations, it makes it much easier to declare a winner,” Stephen Ohlemacher, an AP election decisionmaker, told his news outlet last week . “When the votes come in and contradict what our expectations are, that’s when we slam on the brakes. We don’t call a winner until there is no path for the trailing candidate to catch the leader.”

In some states there are varying rules on runoffs and recounts in election races that can make the process a bit more complex, particularly in battleground states .

In Georgia, for example, the race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican nominee Herschel Walker could go to a runoff if neither candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

Similarly, Alaska is likely to be the last state to report its unofficial results because of its ranked-choice voting system, in which voters rank candidates in terms of preference. A candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the vote to win.

Ultimately, the most important thing for election callers is accuracy, not speed.

In the 2020 election, the AP says it was 100 percent accurate in calling presidential and congressional races, the same bar the organization will hold itself to on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Current

It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Election Day has morphed into Election Week. Tuesday ended with none of Nevada’s top ticket races being called. Election officials at Clark and Washoe counties, which together make up almost 90% of the state population,  announced they did not have the resources to process the mail ballots that were received on Election Day via the […] The post It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
NBC News

Here's how we're watching Election Night

The NBC News political unit put together a list of 25 midterm races that could be consequential on election night. Here's a reminder of the dynamics in each race, as well as an hour-by-hour guide to poll closing times for those races. 7 p.m. ET. At 7 p.m. ET, polls...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night

With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

Your election night guide, hour-by-hour

Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Counting in these midterm elections could likely go on a while. Results and control of Congress might not be known for days or weeks. But if you want to get an idea of which way things might be headed, we've...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Election 2022: Everything you need to know

Polls opened across Georgia at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the 2022 midterms, with some experts forecasting this election could be the most consequential in years. Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs, CBS News reports, as are 35 U.S. Senate seats and 36 governorships. >> Stay...
GEORGIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Election Night Is Officially Over, And It’ll Probably Be A While Before We Know Who Controls Congress

Election Day is officially over, and as of the early hours of Nov. 9, it's still not clear if Democrats or Republicans will control Congress for the next two years. Going into the midterm elections, Republicans boasted there'd be a red wave, and historically it's been rare for the party that holds the White House to also hang onto Congress. But as results started coming in Tuesday night, the wave hadn't materialized. Even Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham admitted as much to NBC News, saying, "Definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure."
GEORGIA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy