I live within walking distance of my favorite trail in Houston, where I’d once spent hours running personal bests. But by summer 2021, the only time I saw that trail was if I drove past it. Running had previously accompanied me on all my adult life’s ups and downs, but the pandemic proved to be the ultimate low, bringing my weekly mileage to zero. My Asics sat untouched while I tried—and failed—to wrap my mind around the world’s many new normals. I’d never ingested so much central air conditioning. Every day that I opted to watch TV from the couch or hit the snooze button made me feel as if my vitality was slipping away like sand through my chunky fingers. As the world began to open back up, my doctor had a health talk with me for the first time in my life. My cholesterol, blood pressure, and weight were all elevated. I needed something to hold on to, to get me moving again.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO