ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall receives $30K grant

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DDWQ_0j22ZIVt00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall has been awarded $30k in regrowth and capacity grants. Still recovering from the pandemic, the money will help finance a number of community programs.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The funding comes from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). NYSCA looks to preserve and advance the arts and culture that make New York State an exceptional place to live, work, and visit.

“Council congratulates Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on their grant award! These grants are from the people of New York State, for the future of New York State,” said Katherine Nicholls, Chair, NYSCA. “Arts and culture are crucial to the health of our citizens and the economic vitality of our communities, and we recognize the contributions of NYSCA grantees to the lives of all New Yorkers.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Saratoga Springs chiropractor focuses on patient-centered care

A chiropractor in Saratoga Springs is focusing on patient-centered care. Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy

Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

What NY’s new green act means for the Adirondacks

During Tuesday's midterm election, one item on the New York agenda sought to empower the state with a stronger set of tools for tackling climate change, pollution and a greener future. Voters approved the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, marking $4.2 billion in state funds to go to environmental projects.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy