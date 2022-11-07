ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, GA

Comments / 3

Related
The Citizen Online

Suspect snatches gold neck chain, gets tased by arresting officer

The victim in a Fayetteville sudden-snatch robbery recently found what can happen when wearing jewelry while shopping. The man who snatched the gold chain from the victim’s neck was soon arrested, but had to be tasered by officers. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis said a man exiting the...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WTVM

14-year-old in custody for armed robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a juvenile in connection to the armed robbery at a convenience store on Floyd Road. Authorities say the incident happened at the Floyd Food & Lottery on Thursday, Nov. 10, the second armed robbery in one week. The first occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6.
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jonesboro residents interrupting car break-in met with gunfire

JONESBORO, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a car break-in that led to a shooting inside a Jonesboro neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Residents on Winding Way Lane were awakened by the sound of gunfire when homeowners confronted two people trying to break into their car and the suspects opened fire.
JONESBORO, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
wrbl.com

Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Macon man pleads guilty to Facebook death threats

MACON — A Macon resident who was previously living in Phoenix, Ariz., pleaded guilty to three felony charges of making death threats and attempting to blackmail an individual through Facebook. Austin Mitchel Fitch, aka Jakob Enderson, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of sending threatening communications via interstate commerce...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run

ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years. Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy