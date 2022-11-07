Read full article on original website
‘He was a good officer:’ Georgia detention officer dies in accidental shooting
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County community is coming together to mourn the loss of one of their own. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Daniel Salazar, who was a detention officer at the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, died Tuesday. Earlier this week,...
Suspect snatches gold neck chain, gets tased by arresting officer
The victim in a Fayetteville sudden-snatch robbery recently found what can happen when wearing jewelry while shopping. The man who snatched the gold chain from the victim’s neck was soon arrested, but had to be tasered by officers. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis said a man exiting the...
Manhunt underway for man police say kidnapped, raped, carjacked woman
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman before stealing her car. According to police reports, a woman told police that she had been kidnapped from a southwest Atlanta nightclub around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 near Lee and White streets.
14-year-old in custody for armed robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a juvenile in connection to the armed robbery at a convenience store on Floyd Road. Authorities say the incident happened at the Floyd Food & Lottery on Thursday, Nov. 10, the second armed robbery in one week. The first occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Police raid of 2 Stevens Entry apartments nets 2 felons arrested, drugs seized
Search warrants executed at The Greens at Peachtree City apartments on Nov. 10 resulted in several arrests and the seizure of various illegal drugs. More information will be forthcoming. “In the early morning hours of Nov. 10, members of the Peachtree City Police Department’s Special Response Team, with the assistance...
DeKalb brother, sister watching TV at home shot to death in apparent drive-by shooting
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An adult brother and sister were both shot and killed as they watched TV inside their Stone Mountain house after someone fired dozens of shots into their home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was on Olde...
Cobb County man sentenced to life for violent rape, assault of girlfriend
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man will spend the rest of life in prison for the rape and violent assault of his girlfriend. On Oct. 28, a Cobb County jury found 40-year-old Frederick Woodard guilty of rape, aggravated assault strangulation, battery, and harrassing communications. Authorities say the charges...
17-year-old girl dead after double shooting in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was shot late Thursday night, DeKalb police said. Police say they arrived at a Valero gas station in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road on a person shot call after 11 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill to be sentenced in February
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will be sentenced in February after his recent conviction in federal court....
Jonesboro residents interrupting car break-in met with gunfire
JONESBORO, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a car break-in that led to a shooting inside a Jonesboro neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Residents on Winding Way Lane were awakened by the sound of gunfire when homeowners confronted two people trying to break into their car and the suspects opened fire.
Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
Macon man pleads guilty to Facebook death threats
MACON — A Macon resident who was previously living in Phoenix, Ariz., pleaded guilty to three felony charges of making death threats and attempting to blackmail an individual through Facebook. Austin Mitchel Fitch, aka Jakob Enderson, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of sending threatening communications via interstate commerce...
Customer shot to death during fight at DeKalb County Waffle House, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 26-year-old man is dead after gunfire broke out during a fight at a DeKalb County Waffle House. Investigators were on the scene at the restaurant located on the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Road for hours collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Officials tell FOX 5...
Bodycam video: Atlanta officers chase down man wanted for multiple murders
ATLANTA - Police have arrested a man wanted for two separate homicides out of Atlanta and East Point. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29, APD officers were alerted to a vehicle associated with a murder suspect in the area. Officers spotted the...
One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run
ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years. Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
Man arrested on child molestation charges after 6-hour standoff in Fayette
A six-hour SWAT standoff in Fayette County on Sunday ended with a man arrested on charges of child molestation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Macon man faces up to seven years in prison after sending death threats on Facebook
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man is facing up to seven years in prison followed by up to four years of supervised release and $1,000,000 in fines after entering a guilty plea to three felony charges of making death threats and another charge of blackmail following messages he sent to two people on Facebook.
Sheriff: Man kidnaps Georgia couple, attempts to shoot man 3 times before fleeing to Alabama
Investigators say a man has been arrested in Alabama after he allegedly kidnapped a Coweta County couple. Coweta County deputies said Michael Butler pulled into the driveway of a home along Waterworks Road on Friday where a man and woman were outside. Deputies said Butler held the couple up at...
Three Muscogee County men indicted on murder and gang-related charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Muscogee Mounty men are being indicted stemming from a 2021 shooting that left two dead, according to Attorney General Chris Carr. Rodderick Glanton, 27, Homer Upshaw, 27, and Terrance Upshaw, 30, are indicted on the following: Two counts of felony murder Four counts of aggravated assault Three counts of criminal […]
