WINKNEWS.com
Homes in Cape Coral lose roof tarps in Nicole’s winds
People in Cape Coral held their breath as the impacts of Nicole approached, with many worried that the tarps protecting their roofs would blow away. For some, That concern became a reality. Tarps were left flapping in the wind with sandbags trying to keep them down to protect Linda Houck’s roof, which has already seen enough damage from Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Communities across Southwest Florida preparing for tropical storm effects from Nicole
While picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian, communities across Southwest Florida now face the possibility of another storm passing overhead. Hurricane Nicole won’t bring conditions anywhere close to what Ian had, it still has the chance of bringing tropical storm winds and rain to areas that are not ready to weather another storm.
City of Naples urges people to take safety precautions
Jay Boodheshwar, the City of Naples City Manager said people using these access points should wear protective shoes and not go in the water.
WINKNEWS.com
Clewiston prepares as Nicole heads toward Lake Okeechobee
A major part of the flooding Nicole could bring is along Lake Okeechobee, which would mean trouble for small towns like Clewiston. While a flood would be catastrophic, people living in the area say they are not worried by Nicole. They don’t see the storm as dangerous as Hurricane Wilma. Some residents just see Nicole as an opportunity to take some time off.
Many homeowners pleased tarps held up during Nicole
One of the biggest questions many homeowners had after Nicole: did my tarp hold up? Many told us they're happy with their tarp's durability.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County, still reeling from Hurricane Ian, prepares for Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to dump several inches of rain on an already-battered Charlotte County, where debris still lines the streets, tarps still cover roofs and county employees prepare to keep people safe. Patrick Fuller, director of Charlotte County Emergency Management, tells people to watch local news sources and...
WINKNEWS.com
Securing blue tarps on rooves ahead of Nicole
Many people in Southwest Florida have taps covering their rooves, and now there’s a major concern for them as sub-tropical storm Nicole pushes toward Florida. Those homes are very vulnerable right now, and more rain could mean more trouble. If you have a tarp on your roof, check it...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral draining problems ahead of Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole will not be as intense as Ian, but the damage Ian did could make the effects of Nicole worse. Just like in Cape Coral, storm drains are filled up with debris, and ever since Ian, whenever it rains, the roads and streets of Cape Coral flood, making it a pain to get around the city.
Charlotte County closures due to Nicole
List of offices and businesses that will be closed in Charlotte County tomorrow due to Hurricane Nicole
WINKNEWS.com
Portion of pier, handful of beaches reopen in Naples
On Thursday, people wasted no time taking advantage of their ability to hit the sand and, for some, the surf. The City of Naples has reopened a portion of the pier and a handful of beaches, but it comes with a word of warning. “Boy is it beautiful to be...
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Springs Fire Department giving out sand for Tropical Storm Nicole
The Bonita Springs Fire Department is giving out sand and sandbags for residents to take safety precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s landfall. According to a Facebook post from BSFD, sand and sandbags are located at 27701 Bonita Grande Drive. The sandbags are limited to 25 per Bonita Springs address. You will need to show proof that you are a Lee County resident.
Florida Weekly
Paradise Coast Sports Complex to host 2022 Collier County SnowFest
The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by NaplesDealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
WINKNEWS.com
Debris clustered on Bonita Springs streets while Nicole approaches
Many Southwest Florida residents are working on picking up trash and debris from our streets as subtropical storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida. Hickory Boulevard on Bonita Beach was one of the hardest hit areas by Ian. And as people try to clean up the massive damage, they must figure out preparations for Nicole.
Nicole updates from Lee County
Lee County has given a list of updates and important information for residents as Hurricane Nicole reaches Florida
Two Lee County shelters to open as Nicole advances towards Florida
Southwest Florida is not expected to bear the brunt of the storm, but shelters are open for the benefit of those undergoing repairs or continued difficulty with housing.
WINKNEWS.com
Pelican Preserve community upset over reopening of Gulf Coast landfill
The Pelican Preserve community is upset by the reopening of a landfill to help accommodate debris from Hurricane Ian. They worry about their health and safety. And they worry the fully-operational landfill will crush the values of their homes and that’s not at all. People who live near the...
WINKNEWS.com
Sand available at Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District
The Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District has sand and sandbags available for residents preparing for Nicole. Sandbags are located at 5700 Pine Island Rd., Bokeelia. Sandbags are limited to 25 per resident within the. Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District. Sand is staged at the Pine Island Little League field parking...
LCEC outage affecting nearly 200 SW Cape customers cleared
The company's outage map showed an estimated 191 customers without power as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, with no estimated repair time.
seahawkseye.org
Lee County will feel some impact from Tropical Storm Nicole, affecting Cape High’s Homecoming Week
As of November 8th, Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards the east coast of Florida and will make landfall by Wednesday evening. While Cape Coral is on the other side of the state, students and families should still keep their eye on the storm and be prepared to feel the impacts of Nicole.
WINKNEWS.com
Emergency permitting location at Cape Coral Art Center closes
Emergency permitting services at the Cape Coral Art Center ended on Thursday. The city says that all permitting services going forward will be handled at City Hall. Cape Coral City Hall, including the permitting counter, will be closed Friday and Saturday for Veterans Day and will resume business on Monday.
