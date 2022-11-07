ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Homes in Cape Coral lose roof tarps in Nicole’s winds

People in Cape Coral held their breath as the impacts of Nicole approached, with many worried that the tarps protecting their roofs would blow away. For some, That concern became a reality. Tarps were left flapping in the wind with sandbags trying to keep them down to protect Linda Houck’s roof, which has already seen enough damage from Hurricane Ian.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Clewiston prepares as Nicole heads toward Lake Okeechobee

A major part of the flooding Nicole could bring is along Lake Okeechobee, which would mean trouble for small towns like Clewiston. While a flood would be catastrophic, people living in the area say they are not worried by Nicole. They don’t see the storm as dangerous as Hurricane Wilma. Some residents just see Nicole as an opportunity to take some time off.
CLEWISTON, FL
Charlotte County, still reeling from Hurricane Ian, prepares for Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to dump several inches of rain on an already-battered Charlotte County, where debris still lines the streets, tarps still cover roofs and county employees prepare to keep people safe. Patrick Fuller, director of Charlotte County Emergency Management, tells people to watch local news sources and...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Securing blue tarps on rooves ahead of Nicole

Many people in Southwest Florida have taps covering their rooves, and now there’s a major concern for them as sub-tropical storm Nicole pushes toward Florida. Those homes are very vulnerable right now, and more rain could mean more trouble. If you have a tarp on your roof, check it...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Cape Coral draining problems ahead of Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole will not be as intense as Ian, but the damage Ian did could make the effects of Nicole worse. Just like in Cape Coral, storm drains are filled up with debris, and ever since Ian, whenever it rains, the roads and streets of Cape Coral flood, making it a pain to get around the city.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Portion of pier, handful of beaches reopen in Naples

On Thursday, people wasted no time taking advantage of their ability to hit the sand and, for some, the surf. The City of Naples has reopened a portion of the pier and a handful of beaches, but it comes with a word of warning. “Boy is it beautiful to be...
NAPLES, FL
Bonita Springs Fire Department giving out sand for Tropical Storm Nicole

The Bonita Springs Fire Department is giving out sand and sandbags for residents to take safety precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s landfall. According to a Facebook post from BSFD, sand and sandbags are located at 27701 Bonita Grande Drive. The sandbags are limited to 25 per Bonita Springs address. You will need to show proof that you are a Lee County resident.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Paradise Coast Sports Complex to host 2022 Collier County SnowFest

The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by NaplesDealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Debris clustered on Bonita Springs streets while Nicole approaches

Many Southwest Florida residents are working on picking up trash and debris from our streets as subtropical storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida. Hickory Boulevard on Bonita Beach was one of the hardest hit areas by Ian. And as people try to clean up the massive damage, they must figure out preparations for Nicole.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Sand available at Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District

The Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District has sand and sandbags available for residents preparing for Nicole. Sandbags are located at 5700 Pine Island Rd., Bokeelia. Sandbags are limited to 25 per resident within the. Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District. Sand is staged at the Pine Island Little League field parking...
BOKEELIA, FL
Emergency permitting location at Cape Coral Art Center closes

Emergency permitting services at the Cape Coral Art Center ended on Thursday. The city says that all permitting services going forward will be handled at City Hall. Cape Coral City Hall, including the permitting counter, will be closed Friday and Saturday for Veterans Day and will resume business on Monday.
CAPE CORAL, FL

