Read full article on original website
deleted account
3d ago
Oh man that's not fair don't blame the dog. Man dog. Man up to it otherwise the dog gets blamed. Poor animals get blamed for enough as it is. I hope you weren't mean to your puppy dog and accidents happen man. As long as nobody got hurt that's all that's all that matters. I'm sure next time you'll be much more careful like I said as long as nobody got hurt that's all the counts. Give your puppy dog an extra biscuit for trying to be the frog guy for you haha
Reply
2
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Shots fired at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say multiple shots were fired in a Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 1 a.m. in a southwest Sioux Falls bar, two people went outside the establishment to fight, and someone else started shooting a gun. Nine shell casings were found on the property, three bullets hit the building, and another hit a parked car. As soon as the gun was fired, people started to run. Officers will look to the establishment’s surveillance footage for more information.
KELOLAND TV
Child labor in MN, NE; Family offers reward for shot dog
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 11. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A cleaning and sanitation company that is contracted to work at local meat packing plants is accused of having over 30 children working overnight shifts in dangerous jobs.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating a robbery at convenience store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shoplifting at a local convenience store. The initial call came in as a robbery at the store near the corner of 10th Street and 12th Street in central Sioux Falls. “The clerk believes was a teenager. He ended...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man stabbed outside a bar received non-life-threatening injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. Reports say two men were arguing inside the bar and then decided to go outside to fight. At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the head and neck. The 31-year-old victim from Sioux Falls was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
$32,000 sculpture stolen from South Dakota SculptureWalk
Authorities are looking for "Day's Catch" which was located at 11th street and Phillips Avenue.
dakotanewsnow.com
Semi-truck rolled on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the two people in the semi-truck that rolled on I-29 received minor injuries. According to Sgt. Cory Hartley, the semi-trailer truck, was driving northbound on I-29 when it entered into the median, jack-knifed, and rolled onto its side.
KELOLAND TV
Harrisburg firefighter’s response contains fire
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg firefighter helped contain what could have been a much larger fire this morning at an apartment complex, fire chief Cody Lengkeek said. The firefighter arrived at Jackson Heights Apartments and Townhomes at 1111 Honeysuckle Drive and used his fire extinguisher on the fire.
kynt1450.com
Vehicle Pursuit Sweeps Through Yankton
A routine traffic stop led to a traffic pursuit in Yankton early Thursday morning. Highway Patrol says that at 2 am Thursday morning, a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup on Highway 81. Tony Mangan with the SD Department of...
kelo.com
Police search for black pickup
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The individuals in the pickup pulled up to a home and fired a weapon. A witness contacted the homeowner, who gave video footage of the event to authorities. One of the homeowner’s children found the animal on Saturday. The incident happened Friday around...
KELOLAND TV
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
KELOLAND TV
Man killed when SUV crosses I-29 median, crashes into semi and starts on fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls on Tuesday night, according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS). Preliminary info says a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was heading north on I-29 when it...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
WALL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs are looking for the suspects responsible for shooting a family’s dog near Wall Lake. According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 5:30 p.m. four miles west of Wall Lake, a neighbor heard a gunshot and then heard a dog yelp. The neighbor called the homeowner, who was not home at the time. The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past a house, then reverse around the time the shots were fired. One of the homeowner’s children found the dog the following day.
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnehaha County Sheriffs search for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a suspect wanted for sex crimes. The suspect, Eugenio LorenzoJuan, is wanted for Sexual Contact with a Child Under 16. LorenzoJuan is 50 years old, 5′7″ in height, and weighs approximately 170 lbs.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
KELOLAND TV
Crash, cattle close section of I-29 near Dell Rapids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crash of a semi-truck and trailer carrying about 97 cattle closed a section of Interstate 29 near Dell Rapids early Thursday, the state Department of Public Safety said. The semi-truck and trailer tipped over and slid into the median. Cattle left the trailer...
gowatertown.net
Man killed in fiery crash on Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One man died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Names of the three people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on Interstate 29...
KELOLAND TV
Plaza Azteca now open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new high end Mexican restaurant is now open on the southwest side of Sioux Falls. “Plaza Azteca originated in Virginia, the first one opened in 1984 in Virginia Beach, which is where we’re actually from,” founding family member Paola Leon said.
kscj.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN FOUND MURDERED IN YANKTON
POLICE IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE A SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD IN A HOME IN THAT CITY SUNDAY NIGHT. POLICE SAY THE WOMAN’S BODY WAS FOUND AROUND 8:00 P.M. IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF WHITING DRIVE. AN ARREST WARRANT WAS ISSUED FOR TREVOR WAYNE...
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls police officer injured after drunk driver collides with squad car
Sioux Falls, S.D. (KELO.com) — An officer with the Sioux Falls Police Department received minor injuries after a drunk driver struck the officer’s car. Lieutenant Adam Petersen says just before midnight Friday night (November 4th), the officer was patrolling the area of 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue when a vehicle made an illegal turn in front of the squad car. The two vehicles collided. 23-year-old Tarran Ray Even of Sioux Falls was arrested for DWI 1st offense. Even was not injured. The officer went to the hospital because of his injuries and has since been released.
Comments / 1