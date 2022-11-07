Read full article on original website
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
WISH-TV
‘The Winchesters’ star Nida Khurshid discusses series, modeling career, cookbook, more
“The Winchesters” premiered as the number one most-watched series debut of the season, right here on WISH-TV and the CW. It’s also the prequel to the long-running series “Supernatural,” a show about a family of demon hunters, and the actress who plays a demon hunter in training on the show, Nida Khurshid, joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to discuss her role as Latika, her modeling career, writing a cookbook and more.
Look: Apink's Eunji releases remake EP, 'Journey for Myself' music video
K-pop star Eunji released the solo remake EP "Log" and a music video for the song "Journey for Myself."
‘My board shoots off, like in the ad’: Sam Wollaston goes skateboarding
Our writer had a head start on the dad in the John Lewis ad: he’d skated a bit back in the day. How hard could it be to get back on a board?
WISH-TV
Reel Tok with Kayla: ‘Mean’ things kids say to parents
Reel Tok with Kayla: The Dumb Dads or @DumbDadPod on Instagram and TikTok is a great resource for parents to get a good laugh when it comes to parenting. Their recent video about kids being mean is absolutely hilarious!. @dumbdadpod. Parenting. It just gets different. #dumbdad#meankids#pediatrician. ♬ original sound –...
