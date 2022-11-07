“The Winchesters” premiered as the number one most-watched series debut of the season, right here on WISH-TV and the CW. It’s also the prequel to the long-running series “Supernatural,” a show about a family of demon hunters, and the actress who plays a demon hunter in training on the show, Nida Khurshid, joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to discuss her role as Latika, her modeling career, writing a cookbook and more.

