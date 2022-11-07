Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Five Central Nebraska coaches picked as NSAA Coaches of the Year
LINCOLN - The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year. Central Nebraska coaches are highlighted in bold. Evan Bohnet, South Sioux City – Girls Wrestling. Kelly Cooksley, Broken...
News Channel Nebraska
Big second half run propels Kansas past Omaha, 89-64
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The Omaha Mavericks made noise inside a raucous Phog Allen Fieldhouse Monday night, but a big run by the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks lifted the roof off the building and turned the Mavericks away. Creighton Prep grad Luke Jungers pulled Omaha within seven points just over three...
News Channel Nebraska
List: High school student-athletes sign with colleges
Here's a list of high school athletes from the Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming who've signed to play collegiate athletics. Not seeing an athlete? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. **. Bridgeport. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Colorado basketball. Scottsbluff. Payton Burda, Black Hills State University basketball. South Platte. Avery...
News Channel Nebraska
Republicans appear to gain filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic...
News Channel Nebraska
Two teenagers shot near Omaha parking garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two shooting victims in or near a downtown parking garage Wednesday morning. Officers were called to 19th and Douglas streets around 8:30 a.m. Two teenage victims were taken to a hospital. The severity of their wounds was not immediately known. While the...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln elementary school reportedly vandalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An elementary school in Lincoln reported damage was done to a window, possibly with a BB gun. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to a vandalism report at Brownell Elementary School, 6000 Aylesworth, around 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 7. Officials said an employee told them that...
News Channel Nebraska
Washington County High School student wins online art competition
Washington, KS — (October 2022) Washington County High School student Kady Toole recently won Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest in late October, a voting competition held on Artsonia.com, the world’s largest collection of student art portfolios exhibiting over 95.5 million pieces of student art. Kady received...
News Channel Nebraska
Weekend Omaha homicide victim identified
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the woman that was shot and killed early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department identified the homicide victim as 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg of Omaha. It was reported that police are investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Ave. and Miami St. that happened around...
News Channel Nebraska
Fugitive with parole violation found in Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 29-year-old fugitive man was found in an apartment and refused to come out for two hours. The Metro Fugitive Task Force said they found out 29-year-old Trevaughn Brown in an apartment at 4301 N. 24th St. around 7: 45 a.m. on Monday. Officials said Brown was...
News Channel Nebraska
Fryrear arrested following high-speed pursuit
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln 28-year-old following a brief high-speed pursuit. The NSP said around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a trooper got information about a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 heading east just west of Lincoln. It was reported that the trooper...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man in critical condition from vehicle-pedestrian accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A car accident involving a pedestrian put a man in critical condition in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of S Antelope Valley and O St. around 10 p.m. on Sunday for a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers said witnesses told them the...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Investigates property damage, shooting injuries
OMAHA, Neb. -- Around 9:35 p.m., Omaha Police said they were on patrol in the area of Highway 75 and Charles street and observed what appeared to be a property damage accident. OPD said it happened near Highway 75 and Charles, and upon approach officers learned the two occupants, a...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested for indecent exposure in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for indecent exposure. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to an alley near S 27th St. and J St. on Nov. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a man engaging in sexual misconduct. Officers said two witnesses...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD investigates shots reportedly fired
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department was called in after shots were reportedly fired. Officers said they were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. on Nov. 5 at 1:45 a.m. after a call reported four gunshots being heard in the area. LPD said a group of people...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police investigating incident involving off-duty officer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Tuesday morning that internal investigators are looking into an incident involving an off-duty officer. The officer under investigation for the Sunday incident has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which was authorized by OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer, according to the OPD release.
News Channel Nebraska
Bennet developer cited by EPA
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Nebraska developer is in hot water with the Environmental Protection Agency for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act. The EPA says that it has ordered Evergreen Development and its owner, Mark Schmidt, to restore a stream and wetlands and pay a six-figure fine. The federal...
News Channel Nebraska
Nemaha County Election 2022
AUBURN - With a voter turnout of 54 percent, Nemaha County voters elected a new mayor of Auburn and county attorney, while Amy Hector won re-election with a write-in campaign. Michael Weiss prevailed for county board over incumbent Larry Holtzman's write-in campaign. County Board Dist 1. Michael Hall was re-elected...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly pulls out handgun in Lincoln traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly pulled out a handgun after he thought he was cut off in Lincoln traffic. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of 33rd St. and Cornhusker around 4:50 p.m. on Monday after a reported weapons violation. Officers said they talked...
News Channel Nebraska
Four in custody after auto theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four people were taken into custody after two reportedly stolen vehicles were found in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to a reported auto theft in the 5400 block of Madison around 9:15 p.m. on Monday. Officers said they talked to the 19-year-old victim and...
