34 impaired drivers removed from roads in October

SIDNEY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – New York State Police Troop C removed 34 impaired drivers from local roads in the month of October.

Troop C encompasses Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, and Tompkins counties.

Of the impaired drivers, five of them were more than double the legal limit, three of them had a child in the vehicle, and seven were under the influence of drugs.

The list below includes a description of each arrest.

On October 1, 2022, at approximately 2:05 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Nicholas Richard , age 33 of Johnson City, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on Colesville Road in the town of Kirkwood observed a vehicle make vehicle and traffic infractions and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Richard, the troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. Troopers requested that Richard perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .15%. Richard was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Kirkwood Town Court on October 19, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On October 1, 2022, at approximately 3:14 a.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Darren M. Brown , age 20 of Richfield Springs, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While monitoring traffic on State Route 20 in the town of Springfield, a trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Brown, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Brown was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of intoxication. He was arrested and transported to SP Richfield Springs where his reportable B.A.C was .11%. Brown was issued appearance tickets to the Springfield Town Court on November 3, 2022.

On October 1, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Jemma R. Thomas , age 19 of Forest Hills, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that went off the roadway and struck a tree near the intersection of Trim Street and Blatchley Road in the town of Windsor. Troopers arrived to find Thomas, who did not report any injuries. While interviewing Thomas about what happened, they detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Thomas was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which indicated impairment. Thomas was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where her reportable B.A.C was .13%. She was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Windsor Town Court on October 19, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On October 4, 2022, at approximately 5:16 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested Thomas A. Burrell , age 50 of Norwich, NY for the class “E” felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with child under 15 as passenger) or “Leandra’s Law”. A trooper was dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a report that a male was shopping at Walmart with a child and that he was intoxicated. The concerned 911 caller advised that Burrell was about leave the area in a vehicle. While interviewing Burrell, troopers noted an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Burrell’s breath. The trooper was assisted on scene by members of the Chenango County Sheriff’s Department. After an investigation, it was determined that Burrell did drive to Walmart. He was arrested, the child was turned over to a sober third party. Burrell was transported to SP Norwich and issued appearance tickets to the Norwich Town Court on November 3, 2022.

On October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:16 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested James H. Fox Jr. , age 45 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was provided information from Broome County 911 of two intoxicated individuals at Speedway in the town of Windsor who were attempting to leave on a motorcycle. Troopers located the motorcycle on State Highway 17 in the town of Windsor and observed vehicle and traffic infractions. A traffic stop was initiated. While interviewing Fox, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and observed characteristics typically associated with alcohol impairment. Fox was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which determined he was intoxicated. Fox was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .17%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to Windsor Town Court on October 24, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party. The female passenger was not charged and given a ride home by a trooper.

On October 6, 2022, at approximately 9:33 a.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested Michelle L. Jayne , age 30 of Lansing, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. A trooper was dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a report of a vehicle that went off the roadway, struck a mailbox and continued into a field off State Highway 23 in the town of Pitcher. While speaking to Jayne, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Norwich EMS responded to the scene to check Jayne for injuries and then transported her to Chenango Memorial Hospital. After Jayne was released from the hospital, she was transported to SP Norwich for processing. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Pitcher Town Court on November 15, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On October 7, 2022, at approximate 6:57 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Harry Negron, age 48 of Endicott, NY for the Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a Child as Passenger) or “Leandra’s Law”. A trooper observed Negron operating a vehicle on North Street in the town of Union while on a cell phone. A traffic stop was initiated, and the trooper observed two children under the age of 15. The trooper also observed that Negron appeared to be impaired by drugs. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Negron was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where he was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Negron was processed and transported to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

On October 8, 2022, at approximately 4:02 a.m., New York State Police at Stamford arrested Craig Westerfeld , age 52 of Fleischmanns, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that struck a house on Little Red Kill Road in the town of Middletown. An investigation at the scene revealed that Westerfeld crossed the roadway and exited the roadway, striking a telephone pole then continuing on the grass striking a wood fence and the residence. While interviewing Westerfeld, a trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Westerfeld was transported to Margaretville Hospital by EMS. Westerfeld was later arrested for DWI and issued appearance tickets to the Middletown Town Court on October 25, 2022.

On October 8, 2022, at approximately 4:55 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested William J. Hogan , age 28 of Sidney, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While monitoring traffic on Airport Road in the town of Dickinson, a trooper observed a vehicle at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Hogan, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, confirming impairment. Hogan was arrested and transported to SP Endwell. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Dickinson Town Court on October 20, 2022, and released to sober third party.

On October 9, 2022, at approximately 2:39 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Melanie L. Wido , age 29 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on patrol observed a vehicle make a vehicle and traffic infraction while on Carl Street in the town of Union. A traffic stop was initiated on Nanticoke Drive where an investigation revealed that Wido was impaired. She was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where her reportable B.A.C was .09%. Wido was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on October 25, 2022.

On October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:11 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Matthew B. Klingensmith , age 34 of Mount Vision, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on patrol observed a vehicle park on the shoulder of Interstate 88 in the town of Fenton and went to check on the driver. While interviewing Klingensmith, they smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage, promoting a further investigation. Klingensmith performed Standardized Field Sobriety poorly, indicating impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton and issued appearance tickets to Fenton Town Court on November 10, 2022.

On October 10, 2022, at approximately 10:42 p.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Kendal M. Robbins , age 27 of Canajoharie, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to a report of a one vehicle crash on County Road 33 in the town of Middlefield. No injuries were reported. When the trooper arrived, he observed the vehicle stuck in the brush and Robbins still inside the vehicle. While talking to Robbins about what happened, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Robbins was arrested and transported to SP Richfield Springs where her reportable B.A.C was .14%. Robbins was issued appearance tickets to the Middlefield Town Court on November 2, 2022.

On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:56 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Deion T. Oakley , age 24 of Johnson City, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. Troopers were monitoring traffic on State Route 17 in the village of Johnson City when troopers observed a vehicle veer towards the median and strike it. The vehicle continued toward the troopers and struck them, pushing them backwards into the median. The troopers exited their patrol car to check on the driver who told them he did not need medical attention. The driver was later identified as Oakley, who troopers observed displaying characteristics commonly associated with impairment. Oakley was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where he was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Oakley was issued appearance tickets to the Johnson City Village Court on October 26, 2022.

On October 11, 2022, at approximately 10:35 p.m., New York State Police at Margaretville arrested Matthew T. Foy , age 32 of Bovina Center, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Delaware County 911 to a report of a vehicle parked and running on Doig Hollow Road in the town of Bovina. The 911 caller believed the driver was slumped over the steering wheel. Trooper located Foy in the vehicle which was running. The trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and asked him to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Foy was arrested and transported to SP Margaretville where his reportable B.A.C was .16%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Bovina Town Court on November 2, 2022, and turned over to a sober third party.

On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:19 a.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Dominick R. Barkman , age 30 of Mount Upton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. While on State Route 7, troopers observed a vehicle make vehicle and traffic violations. A traffic stop was initiated on County Road 38 in the town of Bainbridge. While interviewing Barkman the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Barkman was arrested and transported to SP Sidney. He was issued appearance tickets to the Bainbridge Town Court on October 24, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On October 13, 2022, at approximately 3:17 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Sabrina J. Bower , age 48 of Locke, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to a report of a possible intoxicated driver in a parking lot on North Triphammer Road in the village of Lansing. A 911 caller provided the vehicle description and reportedly attempted to stop the Bower from leaving. A trooper located Bower at the Mirabito gas station on Peruville Road in the town of Lansing and went to talk to her. While speaking with Bower, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and began to investigate further. Bower was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca and later turned over to the Tompkins County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.

On October 13, 2022, at approximately 10:27 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Seth U. Hargrove , age 29 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper observed a vehicle and traffic violation while on Watson Boulevard in the village of Endicott and initiated a traffic stop. The trooper observed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. Hargrove agreed to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Hargrove was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .10%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Endicott Village Court on October 28, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On October 15, 2022, at approximately 8:57 p.m., New York State Police at Margaretville arrested Shawn G. Hess , age 45 of Norwich, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Hess was traveling on State Highway 12 when he entered a DWI checkpoint. Troopers detected and odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics commonly associated with alcohol impairment. Hess was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Norwich where his reportable B.A.C of .22%. Hess was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Norwich Town Court on November 17, 2022.

On October 15, 2022, at approximately 11:01 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Angel M. Kiekel , age 41 of Nineveh, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. A trooper was on George F. Highway in the town of Union when she observed a vehicle cross the center line several times and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Kiekel, the trooper observed several indicators of impairment. Kiekel was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Endwell and was additionally evaluated by the arresting trooper who is also a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Kiekel was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on November 1, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On October 16, 2022, at approximately 12:00 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Joshua C. Sodan , age 27 of Windsor, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper observed vehicle and traffic violations on Fox Farm Road in the town of Windsor and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Sodan, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Sodan was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative impairment. Sodan was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .12%. Sodan was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Windsor Town Court on October 24, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On October 16, 2022, at approximately 12:32 a.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Alaina S. Blackman , age 20 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle in a ditch of State Route 434 in the town of Owego. Troopers found Blackman behind the wheel of the vehicle. She also displayed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. Blackman was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Blackman was arrested and transported to SP Owego for processing. She was issued appearance tickets to the Owego Town Court on November 1, 2022.

On October 16, 2022, at approximately 1:40 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Joshua D. Dember , age 27 of Johnson City, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Conklin Road in the town of Conklin. The trooper located Dember and a passenger who appeared intoxicated. Troopers asked Dember to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of impairment. Dember was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton. He was processed then turned over to Broome County Jail for Centralized Arraignment and Processing.

On October 16, 2022, at approximately 6:46 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Lesly S. Vasquez-Ramirez , age 19 of Ithaca, NY for the class “E” felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a child as passenger) or “Leandra’s Law”. Troopers were dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a vehicle being driven erratically near State Route 13 and North Triphammer Road in the town of Lansing. Ultimately the vehicle was located on State 13 after it had crashed just before the Stewart Park exit. While interviewing Vasquez-Ramirez about what happened a trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Vasquez-Ramirez and a child were checked out by Bangs EMS and did not wish to be transported. Vasquez-Ramierez as asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which were indicative of impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca, the child was turned over to a sober third party. Vasquez-Ramierez was processed at SP Ithaca and later transported to the Tompkins County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.

On October 17, 2022, at approximately 11:52 a.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Mary E. Waldorf , age 35 of Unadilla, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Reckless Driving. Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a vehicle that went off State Highway 23 and into a ditch. Waldorf was checked out by EMS and Laurens Fire Department. While interviewing Waldorf about what happened, a trooper observed that Waldorf displayed characteristics commonly associated with drug impairment. Waldorf was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Waldorf was arrested and later issued appearance tickets to the Laurens Town Court on November 2, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On October 19, 2022, at approximately 3:17 p.m., New York State Police at Marathon arrested Hakeem A. Jones , age 23 of Cincinnatus, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Cortland 911 to assist Cincinnatus Ambulance members on Lower Cincinnatus Road in the town of Cincinnatus. An investigation revealed that Jones was operating a minibike on Lower Cincinnatus Road when he fishtailed and fell off the minibike. While interviewing Jones, troopers observed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. Jones was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Homer where his reportable was B.A.C of .20%. Jones was issued appearance tickets to the Cincinnatus Town Court on November 16, 2022.

On October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:45 p.m., New York State Police at Gateway arrested Wyatt P. Rozboril , age 65 of Conklin, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While monitoring traffic on Interstate 81 in the city of Binghamton, a trooper observed a vehicle speeding while traveling northbound. A traffic stop was initiated and while interviewing Rozboril, the trooper noted an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Rozboril was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .09%. Rozboril was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Binghamton City Court on October 28, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On October 19, 2022, at approximately 8:15 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Edwin C. Mattoon , age 72 of Lansing, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of crash involving two-vehicles on North Triphammer Road and Town Barn Road in the town of Lansing. No injuries were reported. While talking to the two drivers about their accounts of events, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Mattoon was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Mattoon was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca for processing where his reportable B.A.C was .11%. Mattoon was processed and released to a sober third party. He’s scheduled to appear in Lansing Town Court on November 10, 2022.

On October 21, 2022, at approximately 11:15 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Linda M. Hahn , age 63 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Broome County 911 to the area of North Page Avenue for a report of a possibly impaired driver. Troopers observed the vehicle described and spoke to Hahn, who appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat. Troopers were able to wake Hahn and observed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. After an investigation, Hahn was arrested. She was transported to SP Endwell where she was processed. Hahn was issued appearance tickets to the Endicott Village Court on November 9, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On October 22, 2022, at approximately 5:22 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Jonte R. Bethea , age 26 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. A trooper on North Street in the village of Endicott observed a vehicle with a vehicle and traffic infraction and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Bethea, the trooper observed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. After an investigation, he was arrested and processed at SP Endwell. Bethea was issued appearance tickets to the Endicott Village Court on November 16, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On October 29, 2022, at approximately 9:05 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Woodrow H. Vaughan , age 30 of Laurens, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. A trooper was dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a vehicle that struck two mailboxes and was in the ditch off County Route 11 in the town of Laurens. While interviewing Vaughan, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Vaughan was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Vaughan was transported by Laurens EMS to Bassett Hospital for an evaluation. He was issued appearance tickets to the Laurens Town Court on November 11, 2022.

On October 29, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., New York State Police at Marathon arrested Brandy Lee V. Curry , age 39 of Vestal, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers monitoring traffic on Interstate 81 were advised by Cortland County 911 that multiple motorists called 911 reporting that a vehicle was traveling south and failing to maintain a lane. Troopers initiated a traffic stop near exit 10 in the town of Cortlandville. Troopers observed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Curry was arrested and transported to SP Homer. Curry is scheduled to appear in the Cortlandville Town Court on November 21, 2022.

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:51 a.m., New York State Police at Marathon arrested Juan L. Rendon Sandoval , age 32 of South Otselic, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers observed a vehicle speeding while on State Route 13 in the town of Truxton. While interviewing Rendon Sandoval, trooper observed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. Rendon Sandoval was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .10%. Rendon Sandoval was issued appearance tickets to the Truxton Town Court on November 23, 2022.

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested David J. Bagg , age 58 of Windsor, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Broome County 911 to a vehicle rollover crash on Main Street in Windsor. When troopers arrived, they observed the vehicle, rolled on to its driver side. Bagg was checked over by an off-duty EMT then by Eastern Broome Ambulance, he did not wish to be transported. While interviewing Bagg about what happened, troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. Bagg was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he performed poorly and was arrested. Bagg was transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .19%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Windsor Town Court on November 14, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On October 31, 2022, at approximately 1:01 a.m., New York State Police at Margaretville arrested Isaac M. Walker , age 22 of Roxbury, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Delaware County 911 to a report of a vehicle in the ditch off State Highway 30 in the town of Roxbury. The troopers arrived and found a vehicle with damage, but no occupant inside but believed that the driver may be injured. Walker returned to the scene with another person, and he was checked out by Roxbury EMS and transported to Margaretville Memorial Hospital. After an investigation, Walker was issued appearance tickets for DWI to the Roxbury Town Court on November 16, 2022.

