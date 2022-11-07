Read full article on original website
Related
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote Nancy Pelosi a handwritten letter apologizing for his comments on her husband's 'atrocious' attack
Youngkin told Punchbowl News that he "really wanted to express the fact that what happened to Speaker Pelosi's husband was atrocious."
Four Supreme Court justices honored at conservative Federalist Society dinner
Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh were honored at the conservative Federalist Society's gala on Thursday night.
Biden administration closes student loan handout applications after court ruling
The federal government's Student Aid debt forgiveness has ceased accepting applications after a federal judge in Texas deemed the program unconstitutional.
US midterms 2022: Democrats’ Senate hopes grow as vote count edges forward – live
Democrat Mark Kelly appears close to re-election in Arizona, with Nevada still up in the air and Georgia going to a runoff vote
Comments / 0