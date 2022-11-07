ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Lee County considering election process overhaul

Could changes to the local election process become permanent in Lee County? After shifting their entire system following Hurricane Ian, the supervisor of elections says voting protocols could get an overhaul. With just weeks to set up a new system and inform voters about the changes, Lee County Supervisor of...
WINKNEWS.com

Long lines greet Lee County voters on Election Day

People who lined up to vote in the midterms on Election Day in Lee County were greeted with very long lines at the reduced number of polling places. WINK News witnessed a line slowly encircle the North Fort Myers Recreation Center, located at 2000 Recreation Park Way, over the course of an hour or so, stretching to the playground just beyond the parking lot. People told WINK the whole process took around an hour, but they also said it was worth the wait.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Voters make Lee County superintendent an elected position

In a major change to the biggest school district in Southwest Florida, voters have decided to make the Lee County superintendent an elected position on future ballots. The Lee County School Board was responsible for choosing the district’s superintendent for more than 40 years. During the last legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 497, leaving it up to 2022 voters whether or not it should remain an appointed position.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Alfie Oakes backed candidates win Collier County School Board races

There are new faces in new places, as three new candidates defeated incumbents in key elections in Collier County. One of the most influential Republican figures in the county, Alfie Oakes, picked out three candidates who he thought should be elected to the Collier County School Board, devoting time and money to their races.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Local Hendry Country election results

Hendry County voters went to the polls on Tuesday and voted in statewide races as well as local races. For election results for statewide races, visit here. The races are listed below. Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District. Seat 2. Julie Camp – 54%. David Deetscreek – 33%
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County, Punta Gorda ballot question results

There were a number of questions on the ballot for voters to decide on in Charlotte County on Election Day. The choices were yes and no, but the questions were far less simple. Charlotte County Charter Amendment 1 asked voters to decide if the Charlotte County Charter be amended to...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County School Board, superintendent referendum results

Voters in Lee County chose who they wanted to fill several seats on the Lee County School Board on election day. They also decided whether or not the superintendent of the School District of Lee County would become an elected position. Three seats were up for grabs on the school...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

John Gunter reelected Cape Coral mayor; other Cape results

Cape Coral voters made their voices heard at the polls on Tuesday as they chose their mayor and other representatives for their community. Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter won reelection over challenger Tom Shadrach. Gunter won with 61% of the vote. The other races on the ballot for Cape Coral...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County reduces time frame for 50% rule from five years to one

Relief is on the way for homeowners facing FEMA’s 50% rule. Lee County voted to shorten the reach-back rule from five years to one. That could help people rebuild without the added cost of bringing their properties up to the current code. This is a relief for many families...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County schools investigating non-credible online threat against Estero High

The School District of Lee County is investigating who made a non-credible threat against Estero High School on Thursday. According to LCSD, the parents of Estero High students received the following message early Friday morning:. “Good morning Estero High families,. Last night, school officials were alerted of a threat made...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida school districts cancel Thursday classes due to Nicole

The school districts of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto and Glades counties have canceled Thursday classes and scheduled student activities due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s approach. In Lee County, Canterbury School has also decided to close on Thursday. Extended Day and Enrichment Programs will continue as scheduled Wednesday afternoon....
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Emergency permitting location at Cape Coral Art Center closes

Emergency permitting services at the Cape Coral Art Center ended on Thursday. The city says that all permitting services going forward will be handled at City Hall. Cape Coral City Hall, including the permitting counter, will be closed Friday and Saturday for Veterans Day and will resume business on Monday.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Nicole

Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Included in those 34 counties are the Southwest Florida counties of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and Glades. In a news release on Monday, the governor’s office said the State of...
FLORIDA STATE

