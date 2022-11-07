Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County considering election process overhaul
Could changes to the local election process become permanent in Lee County? After shifting their entire system following Hurricane Ian, the supervisor of elections says voting protocols could get an overhaul. With just weeks to set up a new system and inform voters about the changes, Lee County Supervisor of...
WINKNEWS.com
Long lines greet Lee County voters on Election Day
People who lined up to vote in the midterms on Election Day in Lee County were greeted with very long lines at the reduced number of polling places. WINK News witnessed a line slowly encircle the North Fort Myers Recreation Center, located at 2000 Recreation Park Way, over the course of an hour or so, stretching to the playground just beyond the parking lot. People told WINK the whole process took around an hour, but they also said it was worth the wait.
WINKNEWS.com
Voters make Lee County superintendent an elected position
In a major change to the biggest school district in Southwest Florida, voters have decided to make the Lee County superintendent an elected position on future ballots. The Lee County School Board was responsible for choosing the district’s superintendent for more than 40 years. During the last legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 497, leaving it up to 2022 voters whether or not it should remain an appointed position.
WINKNEWS.com
Alfie Oakes backed candidates win Collier County School Board races
There are new faces in new places, as three new candidates defeated incumbents in key elections in Collier County. One of the most influential Republican figures in the county, Alfie Oakes, picked out three candidates who he thought should be elected to the Collier County School Board, devoting time and money to their races.
WINKNEWS.com
Additional Lee County election results: fire districts and community boards
Voters across the state went to the polls on Tuesday. In addition to voting for governor, senatorial and congressional races, there were a lot of local races to vote on. In Lee County, voters elected leaders to lead the community districts and the Lee Memorial Health System Board of Directors.
WINKNEWS.com
Local Hendry Country election results
Hendry County voters went to the polls on Tuesday and voted in statewide races as well as local races. For election results for statewide races, visit here. The races are listed below. Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District. Seat 2. Julie Camp – 54%. David Deetscreek – 33%
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County, Punta Gorda ballot question results
There were a number of questions on the ballot for voters to decide on in Charlotte County on Election Day. The choices were yes and no, but the questions were far less simple. Charlotte County Charter Amendment 1 asked voters to decide if the Charlotte County Charter be amended to...
WINKNEWS.com
Additional Charlotte County races: Englewood Water District and community development districts
Charlotte County residents went to the polls on Tuesday to select candidates for statewide and municipal races. But they also voted on candidates for the Englewood Water District and the Riverwood Community Development District as well as the Heritage Oak Park Community Development District. : For statewide and local race...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County School Board, superintendent referendum results
Voters in Lee County chose who they wanted to fill several seats on the Lee County School Board on election day. They also decided whether or not the superintendent of the School District of Lee County would become an elected position. Three seats were up for grabs on the school...
WINKNEWS.com
John Gunter reelected Cape Coral mayor; other Cape results
Cape Coral voters made their voices heard at the polls on Tuesday as they chose their mayor and other representatives for their community. Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter won reelection over challenger Tom Shadrach. Gunter won with 61% of the vote. The other races on the ballot for Cape Coral...
WINKNEWS.com
Additional Collier County races: mosquito control, fire districts and community districts
Collier County headed to the polls on Tuesday to select candidates for major statewide races and county commissioners. But residents were also faced with the choice to vote for candidates who will lead mosquito control districts and fire rescue districts, among other races. Below are the election results for those...
Nicole updates from Lee County
Lee County has given a list of updates and important information for residents as Hurricane Nicole reaches Florida
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County reduces time frame for 50% rule from five years to one
Relief is on the way for homeowners facing FEMA’s 50% rule. Lee County voted to shorten the reach-back rule from five years to one. That could help people rebuild without the added cost of bringing their properties up to the current code. This is a relief for many families...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County schools investigating non-credible online threat against Estero High
The School District of Lee County is investigating who made a non-credible threat against Estero High School on Thursday. According to LCSD, the parents of Estero High students received the following message early Friday morning:. “Good morning Estero High families,. Last night, school officials were alerted of a threat made...
seahawkseye.org
Lee County will feel some impact from Tropical Storm Nicole, affecting Cape High’s Homecoming Week
As of November 8th, Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards the east coast of Florida and will make landfall by Wednesday evening. While Cape Coral is on the other side of the state, students and families should still keep their eye on the storm and be prepared to feel the impacts of Nicole.
WINKNEWS.com
Communities across Southwest Florida preparing for tropical storm effects from Nicole
While picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian, communities across Southwest Florida now face the possibility of another storm passing overhead. Hurricane Nicole won’t bring conditions anywhere close to what Ian had, it still has the chance of bringing tropical storm winds and rain to areas that are not ready to weather another storm.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida school districts cancel Thursday classes due to Nicole
The school districts of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto and Glades counties have canceled Thursday classes and scheduled student activities due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s approach. In Lee County, Canterbury School has also decided to close on Thursday. Extended Day and Enrichment Programs will continue as scheduled Wednesday afternoon....
WINKNEWS.com
Emergency permitting location at Cape Coral Art Center closes
Emergency permitting services at the Cape Coral Art Center ended on Thursday. The city says that all permitting services going forward will be handled at City Hall. Cape Coral City Hall, including the permitting counter, will be closed Friday and Saturday for Veterans Day and will resume business on Monday.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach’s mayor has a five-year plan to rebuild the city
Five years to bounce back. That is the recovery goal for Fort Myers Beach after the island was ravaged by Hurricane Ian. Homes were swept away, and businesses were destroyed, but Mayor Ray Murphy thinks they can rebuild in five years. “My mind is already focused on the, on the...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Nicole
Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Included in those 34 counties are the Southwest Florida counties of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and Glades. In a news release on Monday, the governor’s office said the State of...
