Multi-vehicle crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred on eastbound I-90 near Highway 2 is now clear. Traffic is now flowing normally again in the area.
Flipped car cleared from under Freya Street Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — An upside-down car was cleared from under the Freya Street Bridge on eastbound I-90. A pulled-over semi was also blocking the right lane for some time, but it is now clear. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area.
Grant County: Head-on crash with commercial truck kills driver, 33
QUINCY, Wash. — Grant County authorities rushed to the scene of a head-on collision between a commercial truck and an SUV on Wednesday night, where a 33-year-old Spokane man was pronounced dead. According to a social media alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, ambulences, medics, firefighters and deputies...
WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash
CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo. The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car. Both Sanders and...
Car vs. train crash on US Highway 95 in Bonner County leaves one injured
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are currently investigating a car vs. train collision that injured a 62-year-old man from Naples, Idaho in Bonner County. According to ISP, the man was traveling westbound in a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV on Samuels Road before being struck by the train.
Cold case arrest made after 40 years in Spokane Murder investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department have solved a cold case murder from 40 years ago in Spokane. Police in California have arrested 62-year-old Tracy Pruitt on Fugitive charges stemming from a first degree murder warrant that was issued on Oct. 14. On May. 25, 1982, a 58-year-old...
Washington Fish and Wildlife Officers kill black bear that had been roaming Northwood neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash - After more than a week of Ring doorbell appearances and neighborhood sightings, a black bear that has been wandering the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley was killed in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Wife found man dead in their home 40 years ago, WA cops say. An arrest was just made
A man was found dead in his Washington home in 1982, police said. But no arrests were made until 40 years later. Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was arrested on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles and faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Archie Rutherford, the Spokane Police Department said.
WSP Press Release – Update # 34 on March 7 Officer Involved Shooting in Liberty Lake
Spokane, WA – This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team on March 15, 2022. This SIIR team is comprised of local agencies including the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol is the lead agency on this investigation.
Coeur d’Alene Police: Man tried to entice children into car with candy
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police are looking for a man they say used candy to try and entice children into his car. Three children told police the man was sitting in a parked SUV near Mill Ave and College Way when he asked them if they wanted candy. One of the kids said he gestured to the back seat...
US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and two...
Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old man last seen near Holy Family Hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Silver Alert has been issued for 87-year0old Henry Mehlert, who was last seem driving away from Holy Family Hospital in Nov. 9 at 3 a.m. Police say he has dementia and was driving a 2016 blue Ford Edge with Washington plates #BMY7647. If you see...
Suspect connected by DNA to Spokane cold case murder from 1982 was named in investigation 40 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash - 40 years after a Spokane man was found murdered in his home, Spokane Police have linked DNA to a suspect now living in Los Angeles. Court documents show the suspect's name came up in the initial investigation.
Black bear wandering the Northwood neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is warning residents of a black bear roaming the Northwood neighborhood. The bear has been in the area for a week but has not caused any trouble. WDFW is setting up a second trap today. If the trap doesn’t work, they will bring in bear dogs tomorrow, Nov. 11.
Collision on NB US 395/ N. Spokane Corridor at Wandermere Bridge cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash on the Wanderemere Bridge in North Spokane has been cleared The right lane of NB US 395/North Spokane Corridor was blocked because of the crash. WSDOT said to expect delays through the area and to be careful when driving through there.
Missing 87-year-old man located
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe.
Cold case arrest made after 40 years
An arrest has been made in a 40-year old cold case murder investigation. The suspect was arrested in California and is expected to be extradited to Spokane.
Two suspects arrested after body was found near Peaceful Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) have arrested two suspects for the body that was found in Peaceful Valley last month. 26-year-old John Birgen and 27-year-old Randy Slone have been arrested for first degree murder and first degree kidnapping. A third suspect is still being searched for.
Missing Spokane man found safe
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said a missing man was found safe on Wednesday night. He was reported missing earlier in the day after he was last seen in the area of Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.
