Spokane Valley, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Flipped car cleared from under Freya Street Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — An upside-down car was cleared from under the Freya Street Bridge on eastbound I-90. A pulled-over semi was also blocking the right lane for some time, but it is now clear. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area.
SPOKANE, WA
yaktrinews.com

Grant County: Head-on crash with commercial truck kills driver, 33

QUINCY, Wash. — Grant County authorities rushed to the scene of a head-on collision between a commercial truck and an SUV on Wednesday night, where a 33-year-old Spokane man was pronounced dead. According to a social media alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, ambulences, medics, firefighters and deputies...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash

CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo.  The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car.  Both Sanders and...
CHEWELAH, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Cold case arrest made after 40 years in Spokane Murder investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department have solved a cold case murder from 40 years ago in Spokane. Police in California have arrested 62-year-old Tracy Pruitt on Fugitive charges stemming from a first degree murder warrant that was issued on Oct. 14. On May. 25, 1982, a 58-year-old...
SPOKANE, WA
wa.gov

WSP Press Release – Update # 34 on March 7 Officer Involved Shooting in Liberty Lake

Spokane, WA – This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team on March 15, 2022. This SIIR team is comprised of local agencies including the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol is the lead agency on this investigation.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

US 395 closed both directions after deadly crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - US 395 is closed in both directions after a deadly crash near Chewelah. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect significant delays. A detour will be available on SR 292 at Loon lake and SR 321. Right now, one person is dead and two...
CHEWELAH, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Black bear wandering the Northwood neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is warning residents of a black bear roaming the Northwood neighborhood. The bear has been in the area for a week but has not caused any trouble. WDFW is setting up a second trap today. If the trap doesn’t work, they will bring in bear dogs tomorrow, Nov. 11.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing 87-year-old man located

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Cold case arrest made after 40 years

An arrest has been made in a 40-year old cold case murder investigation. The suspect was arrested in California and is expected to be extradited to Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Two suspects arrested after body was found near Peaceful Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) have arrested two suspects for the body that was found in Peaceful Valley last month. 26-year-old John Birgen and 27-year-old Randy Slone have been arrested for first degree murder and first degree kidnapping. A third suspect is still being searched for.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Missing Spokane man found safe

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said a missing man was found safe on Wednesday night. He was reported missing earlier in the day after he was last seen in the area of Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.
SPOKANE, WA

