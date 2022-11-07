Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin Price Target
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
u.today
Another Major Crypto Exchange Is Raising User Concerns: Details
No sooner had the drama over FTX's insolvency unfolded than another major cryptocurrency exchange began to raise user suspicions. Analysts at Lookonchain were informed of a possible reserve shortage at KuCoin. As it turned out, the main reason for users' concern was a drop in the number of stablecoins held...
u.today
BTC Suddenly Plunges Below $20,000, SHIB Accepted at 5-Star Dubai Luxury Hotel, Ripple Rejects BitBoy as Director: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly plunges below $20,000. Here’s why. Yesterday, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, dropped below the psychologically important $20,000 level, reaching an intraday low of $19,559 on the Bitstamp exchange. According to Coinglass data, the market saw $112.83 million worth of crypto liquidated in one hour alone, with long positions accounting for 94.94% of the wiped-out positions. The most likely reason for the plunge is cryptocurrency contagion caused by the uncertainty of crypto exchange FTX following its recent spat with Binance. As reported by U.Today, Binance CEO CZ revealed that the company decided to sell all of its FTT tokens following rumors that Alameda Research, a firm closely tied to FTX, had financial troubles.
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: FTX partially resumes withdrawals, blockchain data shows
According to data from Etherscan on Nov. 10, troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX appears to have resumed withdrawals. The exchange’s hot wallet address, which has remained inactive after FTX announced on Nov. 8 it would be halting all user withdrawals, has resumed activities as of 3:50 pm UTC. Blockchain data shows that multiple types of tokens and large sums of transactions have since left the hot wallet, which has a balance of $469 million at the time of publication.
u.today
SEC v. XRP: Andreessen Horowitz General Counsel Does Not Think Ripple Can Win
General counsel and head of decentralization at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Miles Jennings, said he had no hope of a Ripple court victory against the SEC. The functionary bases his opinion on the fact that Ripple itself sold XRP retail to investors. According to the commission, this fact means that the...
CoinTelegraph
82% of Tether reserves held in ‘extremely liquid’ assets, according to attestation
Stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings Limited published its latest quarterly attestation on Nov. 10, highlighting the “extremely liquid” nature of its assets at a time when crypto markets were reeling from news of FTX’s apparent insolvency. Eighty-two percent of Tether’s reserves were held in cash, cash equivalents and...
CoinTelegraph
MiCA proponent cites FTX in advocating for regulation: ‘Crypto assets are not play money’
European Parliament economics committee member Stefan Berger has compared the current situation with FTX to the 2008 financial crisis, using “such Lehman Brothers moments” in justifying the need for regulating crypto. In a Nov. 9 tweet, Berger said proper regulation was needed to avoid issues that “cost enormous...
CoinTelegraph
Financial group CEO claims he tried to warn Bankman-Fried about insolvency in July
Richard Handler, CEO of Jefferies Financial Group, seemingly alleged on Nov. 10 that he knew about FTX’s liquidity problems back in July. In a Twitter thread, Jeffries revealed screenshots of emails that he claimed were sent to associates of Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF. The images Handler provided...
u.today
Ripple Ally Loses Against SEC, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Wired, XRP Could Beat BTC and DOGE on Twitter: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. In a recent tweet, LBRY, a P2P content distribution network, announced its defeat against the SEC after the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire ruled that LBRY offered its LBC token as an unregistered security. The project’s team then proceeded to say that they are going to “lick their wounds for a little bit” but are not giving up. The regulating agency sued LBRY for selling unregistered securities just months after bringing a similar lawsuit against Ripple. In June, LBRY suggested that the case would have a strong impact on Ripple and the entire crypto industry. The SEC’s victory is likely to have significant repercussions for the Ripple case as the agency will use the ruling to support its stance.
msn.com
FTX founder blames crypto meltdown on ‘poor labeling’ of bank accounts
The entrepreneur behind a cryptocurrency exchange teetering on the brink of collapse has admitted he "f—-- up", as he blamed internal errors for the blowup that has triggered a broader market meltdown. In a lengthy Twitter thread posted on Thursday, Mr Bankman-Fried repeatedly apologised to FTX's users while blaming...
CoinTelegraph
Tron’s stablecoin USDD loses dollar peg on suspected selloff by Alameda Research
In April 2022, the Tron network launched USDD, a token pegged to the United States dollar as an “over-collateralized stablecoin,” meaning its likelihood of slipping below $1 should be lower due to excessive reserves backing its valuation. USDD stablecoin slips below $1 peg. But it was not enough...
CoinTelegraph
Chainlink Labs offers proof-of-reserve service for embattled exchanges
Chainlink Labs offered its proof-of-reserve product as a solution to future trust issues in the crypto exchange market on Nov. 10. In a tweet thread, Chainlink Labs asked, “Will crypto continue to repeat the mistakes of the traditional black-box financial industry? Or will a better system emerge?”. In answer...
CoinTelegraph
FTX US announces it may halt trading on its platform in a few days
In a long apology, the CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried — popularly known as “SBF” — assured the crypto community that the recent turn of events was only going to affect FTX international. According to him, “FTX US, the US based exchange that accepts Americans, was not financially impacted by this shitshow.” He assured users that FTX US was “100% liquid” and that “Every user could fully withdraw (modulo gas fees etc)”.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price risks $17K amid claim Binance may reject FTX takeover
Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $17,000 on Nov. 9 as rumors spread over crypto exchange Binance exiting a deal to buy embattled competitor FTX. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $16,936 on Bitstamp before rebounding. The latest dive hit an already shaky market, which had reacted badly...
CoinTelegraph
FTX ex-exec floats ‘cool token’ idea amid warning rebound may take years
Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency may “take years to recover” from the FTX scandal, one industry analyst warns. In a Twitter thread on Nov. 11, Filbfilb, co-founder of trading suite DecenTrader, said that the Terra debacle was itself still playing out. Filbfilb: “I’ve never seen such a debacle”...
CoinTelegraph
How to pay your bills with cryptocurrency?
Satoshi Nakamoto developed the first decentralized cryptocurrency called Bitcoin (BTC) and referred to it as “a peer-to-peer electronic cash system.” As per Bitcoin’s white paper, online payments could be made directly from one party to another without going through a banking institution with a peer-to-peer version of electronic cash.
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: FTX’s Binance rescue deal falls apart in less than 48 hours
On Nov. 9, less than 48 hours after Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao announced his intention to bail out troubled competitor FTX, Binance stated that it would not be pursuing the deal. A series of tweets by Binance confirmed that it would “not pursue the potential acquisition” of...
Apple Insider
Crypto holders left holding the bag as FTX exchange collapses
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In what may be a Machiavellian plot after a series of bad business decisions by exchange FTX, cryptocurrency holders are seeing big losses, after an already tough year. Confidence in the FTX crypto exchange...
CoinTelegraph
Binance’s victory over FTX means more users moving away from central exchanges
Based on the joint statements on Twitter this week from Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and FTX CEO Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, it seems clear that FTX has serious solvency problems — so dire that few in the market are willing to save it. As a result, FTX is turning to CZ as a prospective buyer.
CoinTelegraph
Binance's FTX acquisition seen as chess move by crypto community
"Who needs Netflix when you are in crypto?", commented a user on Twitter as the crypto industry attempts to digest the acquisition of cryptocurrency exchange FTX by its rival Binance. The deal, disclosed on Nov 8., has been compared with a "chess move" by some, insinuating that Binance's strategy intentionally led to the deal.
