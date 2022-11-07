To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. In a recent tweet, LBRY, a P2P content distribution network, announced its defeat against the SEC after the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire ruled that LBRY offered its LBC token as an unregistered security. The project’s team then proceeded to say that they are going to “lick their wounds for a little bit” but are not giving up. The regulating agency sued LBRY for selling unregistered securities just months after bringing a similar lawsuit against Ripple. In June, LBRY suggested that the case would have a strong impact on Ripple and the entire crypto industry. The SEC’s victory is likely to have significant repercussions for the Ripple case as the agency will use the ruling to support its stance.

3 DAYS AGO