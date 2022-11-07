ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Another Major Crypto Exchange Is Raising User Concerns: Details

No sooner had the drama over FTX's insolvency unfolded than another major cryptocurrency exchange began to raise user suspicions. Analysts at Lookonchain were informed of a possible reserve shortage at KuCoin. As it turned out, the main reason for users' concern was a drop in the number of stablecoins held...
u.today

BTC Suddenly Plunges Below $20,000, SHIB Accepted at 5-Star Dubai Luxury Hotel, Ripple Rejects BitBoy as Director: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly plunges below $20,000. Here’s why. Yesterday, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, dropped below the psychologically important $20,000 level, reaching an intraday low of $19,559 on the Bitstamp exchange. According to Coinglass data, the market saw $112.83 million worth of crypto liquidated in one hour alone, with long positions accounting for 94.94% of the wiped-out positions. The most likely reason for the plunge is cryptocurrency contagion caused by the uncertainty of crypto exchange FTX following its recent spat with Binance. As reported by U.Today, Binance CEO CZ revealed that the company decided to sell all of its FTT tokens following rumors that Alameda Research, a firm closely tied to FTX, had financial troubles.
CoinTelegraph

Breaking: FTX partially resumes withdrawals, blockchain data shows

According to data from Etherscan on Nov. 10, troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX appears to have resumed withdrawals. The exchange’s hot wallet address, which has remained inactive after FTX announced on Nov. 8 it would be halting all user withdrawals, has resumed activities as of 3:50 pm UTC. Blockchain data shows that multiple types of tokens and large sums of transactions have since left the hot wallet, which has a balance of $469 million at the time of publication.
u.today

SEC v. XRP: Andreessen Horowitz General Counsel Does Not Think Ripple Can Win

General counsel and head of decentralization at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Miles Jennings, said he had no hope of a Ripple court victory against the SEC. The functionary bases his opinion on the fact that Ripple itself sold XRP retail to investors. According to the commission, this fact means that the...
CoinTelegraph

82% of Tether reserves held in ‘extremely liquid’ assets, according to attestation

Stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings Limited published its latest quarterly attestation on Nov. 10, highlighting the “extremely liquid” nature of its assets at a time when crypto markets were reeling from news of FTX’s apparent insolvency. Eighty-two percent of Tether’s reserves were held in cash, cash equivalents and...
CoinTelegraph

Financial group CEO claims he tried to warn Bankman-Fried about insolvency in July

Richard Handler, CEO of Jefferies Financial Group, seemingly alleged on Nov. 10 that he knew about FTX’s liquidity problems back in July. In a Twitter thread, Jeffries revealed screenshots of emails that he claimed were sent to associates of Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF. The images Handler provided...
u.today

Ripple Ally Loses Against SEC, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Wired, XRP Could Beat BTC and DOGE on Twitter: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. In a recent tweet, LBRY, a P2P content distribution network, announced its defeat against the SEC after the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire ruled that LBRY offered its LBC token as an unregistered security. The project’s team then proceeded to say that they are going to “lick their wounds for a little bit” but are not giving up. The regulating agency sued LBRY for selling unregistered securities just months after bringing a similar lawsuit against Ripple. In June, LBRY suggested that the case would have a strong impact on Ripple and the entire crypto industry. The SEC’s victory is likely to have significant repercussions for the Ripple case as the agency will use the ruling to support its stance.
msn.com

FTX founder blames crypto meltdown on ‘poor labeling’ of bank accounts

The entrepreneur behind a cryptocurrency exchange teetering on the brink of collapse has admitted he "f—-- up", as he blamed internal errors for the blowup that has triggered a broader market meltdown. In a lengthy Twitter thread posted on Thursday, Mr Bankman-Fried repeatedly apologised to FTX's users while blaming...
CoinTelegraph

Tron’s stablecoin USDD loses dollar peg on suspected selloff by Alameda Research

In April 2022, the Tron network launched USDD, a token pegged to the United States dollar as an “over-collateralized stablecoin,” meaning its likelihood of slipping below $1 should be lower due to excessive reserves backing its valuation. USDD stablecoin slips below $1 peg. But it was not enough...
CoinTelegraph

Chainlink Labs offers proof-of-reserve service for embattled exchanges

Chainlink Labs offered its proof-of-reserve product as a solution to future trust issues in the crypto exchange market on Nov. 10. In a tweet thread, Chainlink Labs asked, “Will crypto continue to repeat the mistakes of the traditional black-box financial industry? Or will a better system emerge?”. In answer...
CoinTelegraph

FTX US announces it may halt trading on its platform in a few days

In a long apology, the CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried — popularly known as “SBF” — assured the crypto community that the recent turn of events was only going to affect FTX international. According to him, “FTX US, the US based exchange that accepts Americans, was not financially impacted by this shitshow.” He assured users that FTX US was “100% liquid” and that “Every user could fully withdraw (modulo gas fees etc)”.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price risks $17K amid claim Binance may reject FTX takeover

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $17,000 on Nov. 9 as rumors spread over crypto exchange Binance exiting a deal to buy embattled competitor FTX. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $16,936 on Bitstamp before rebounding. The latest dive hit an already shaky market, which had reacted badly...
CoinTelegraph

FTX ex-exec floats ‘cool token’ idea amid warning rebound may take years

Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency may “take years to recover” from the FTX scandal, one industry analyst warns. In a Twitter thread on Nov. 11, Filbfilb, co-founder of trading suite DecenTrader, said that the Terra debacle was itself still playing out. Filbfilb: “I’ve never seen such a debacle”...
CoinTelegraph

How to pay your bills with cryptocurrency?

Satoshi Nakamoto developed the first decentralized cryptocurrency called Bitcoin (BTC) and referred to it as “a peer-to-peer electronic cash system.” As per Bitcoin’s white paper, online payments could be made directly from one party to another without going through a banking institution with a peer-to-peer version of electronic cash.
CoinTelegraph

Breaking: FTX’s Binance rescue deal falls apart in less than 48 hours

On Nov. 9, less than 48 hours after Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao announced his intention to bail out troubled competitor FTX, Binance stated that it would not be pursuing the deal. A series of tweets by Binance confirmed that it would “not pursue the potential acquisition” of...
Apple Insider

Crypto holders left holding the bag as FTX exchange collapses

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In what may be a Machiavellian plot after a series of bad business decisions by exchange FTX, cryptocurrency holders are seeing big losses, after an already tough year. Confidence in the FTX crypto exchange...
CoinTelegraph

Binance’s victory over FTX means more users moving away from central exchanges

Based on the joint statements on Twitter this week from Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and FTX CEO Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, it seems clear that FTX has serious solvency problems — so dire that few in the market are willing to save it. As a result, FTX is turning to CZ as a prospective buyer.
CoinTelegraph

Binance's FTX acquisition seen as chess move by crypto community

"Who needs Netflix when you are in crypto?", commented a user on Twitter as the crypto industry attempts to digest the acquisition of cryptocurrency exchange FTX by its rival Binance. The deal, disclosed on Nov 8., has been compared with a "chess move" by some, insinuating that Binance's strategy intentionally led to the deal.

