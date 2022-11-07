ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Allan Hancock College lockdown lifted, police arrest nearby attempt-homicide suspect

By Lily Dallow
 3 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College police placed the college on a temporary lockdown Monday morning as officers searched for a nearby attempt-homicide suspect.

Police said a report came in around 11:50 a.m. that an attempt-homicide suspect was in a nearby residential area on the South West side of the college's Santa Maria campus.

The lockdown was lifted as of 12:09 p.m., according to Allan Hancock College.

Police said that they apprehended the suspect in the residential area near the campus, and is now in police custody.

To alert the community of the lockdown around noon, Allan Hancock College wrote an email saying "the suspect is not believed to be armed and has not been seen on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, the Santa Maria campus has been placed on lockdown until further notice. We ask that students and staff remain where they are until the lockdown is lifted."

