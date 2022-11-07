Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Downtown Charleston stores remain open as Nicole impacts Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From the beaches to downtown Charleston, Tropical Storm Nicole made an impact on the Lowcountry on Thursday. We saw flooding with high tide at one point closing a dozen streets. "This morning when I came down, the flooding was pretty high up the sidewalk and...
live5news.com
Charleston projecting to spend over $8M to address flooding in older West Ashley neighborhood
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Tropical Storm Nicole brings coastal flooding to the area, the City of Charleston is working on a long-term fix to help cut down floodwater in an old West Ashley neighborhood. Stormwater Management Director Matthew Fountain said the issues the Windemere area off Folly Road faces...
City of Charleston preparing for Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Preparations are underway in the City of Charleston ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to Ben Almquist, Charleston’s Director of Emergency Management, city staff is lowering water levels in lakes and setting up barriers in flood-prone areas. He also said emergency personnel is on standby. On Wednesday, tidal flooding impacted parts […]
James Island couple bracing for Nicole after Hurricane Ian flooding
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A James Island couple used their experience during Hurricane Ian to prepare for Nicole. Christina and Michael Miller live on Shoreham Road which was underwater for hours after Ian made landfall. Now, just over a month later, they are bracing for what the next storm may bring. “At least this […]
Tropical Storm Nicole bringing heavy rains, gusty winds to Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall along the east Florida coast as a Category 1 hurricane – the Charleston area is due to see impacts of the storm Thursday. The National Hurricane Center said conditions of now Tropical Storm Nicole will move along the east coasts of […]
Charleston preparing for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders said Tuesday they are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole and have begun initial preparations for potential impacts to the area. Nicole is forecast to make landfall in Florida as a Category 1 storm this week before making a northern shift toward Georgia and South Carolina. Much of the […]
blufftontoday.com
Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties
The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
abcnews4.com
Flights canceled in and out of Charleston International Airport Thursday during Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, several arrival and departures from Charleston International Airport were canceled. Those included flights connecting to West Palm and Orlando, Florida. The cancellations came as Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida, traveling up the coast on Thursday.
live5news.com
As Nicole approaches, erosion is the big concern at Folly Beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - When Hurricane Ian stormed through the Lowcountry in September, it left Folly Beach’s erosion defenses wiped out, clearing the way for Tropical Storm Nicole to continue the assault on the coastline. The city is now requesting help to restore beach erosion. Residents have come...
counton2.com
USCG sets Port Condition X-Ray for Charleston ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on Tuesday set Port Condition X-Ray for ports in Charleston as impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to reach the Lowcountry as early as Tuesday evening. X-Ray means that ports and facilities remain open to commercial traffic and transfer...
LIST: Charleston roads close due to flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads throughout the city of Charleston are closed Thursday due to flooding associated with tidal flooding. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said significant coastal flooding is likely between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Thursday thanks to high tide at 9:00 a.m. “Tidal flooding concerns remain high through 11:00 a.m. […]
counton2.com
Lowcountry colleges announce schedule changes ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry schools are adjusting schedules as Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to impact the area towards the end of the week. Trident has moved to virtual learning for both Thursday and Friday. Classes that are already scheduled to meet online will proceed as normal. Students with in-person classes should check D2L for further instruction.
Charleston to begin feeling impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole on Wednesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A breezy day is on tap Wednesday as the Charleston area continues to feel early impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is currently on a path towards the Bahamas before eventually making landfall along Florida’s Atlantic coast, possibly as a hurricane, early Thursday morning. After making landfall there, the storm […]
charlestondaily.net
Ashley River Property Protected Forever
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC – Lowcountry Land Trust announced today the permanent protection of 33 acres on the Ashley River in the heart of one of South Carolina’s most iconic landscapes, the Ashley River Historic District. The three properties making up the site are owned by members of the Carter family and are each bounded by the District’s national scenic byway and state scenic river.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Nicole to impact the area through Friday afternoon!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nicole made landfall early this morning near Vero Beach, Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Nicole has weakened to a tropical storm and will continue to weaken as it moves north toward Georgia and across the Carolinas. Periods of showers and heavy rain are expected through the rest of today with breezy conditions both inland and along the coast. There will be an increased potential for isolated tornadoes this evening and overnight as a few bands of strong storms and heavy rain rotate in from the ocean. Otherwise, pockets of heavy rain and breezy conditions will persist though the night. Drier air will begin to move into the system as it moves north into South Carolina during the day on Friday. This will allow for many breaks in the rain and perhaps even some sunshine. Scattered rain will be possible through the afternoon before Nicole pulls away Friday evening.
Here’s when Tropical Storm Nicole could begin impacting Charleston
NOTE: This story is no longer being updated. Click or tap here for the latest information. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. The storm is then expected to make a northern turn toward Georgia and South […]
SC Works office in North Charleston closed due to water damage
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works has closed its North Charleston office after suffering water damage overnight. The organization serves as a one-stop-shop offering a variety of services to help employers and job seekers. A representative, Chloe Field, said Wednesday that a sprinkler system malfunctioned overnight, causing damage...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Closings: Schools, offices announce schedule changes due to TS Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some schools, programs, and offices have moved to eLearning or remote work Thursday, Nov. 10. Charleston County School District will switch to eLearning and remote work Friday, Nov. 11. All school and district buildings will be closed...
High school football playoff schedule changes announced ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Some local high schools have announced football schedule changes in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Nicole is expected to pass through the Carolinas on Friday with bands of heavy rain, gusty winds, high surf, coastal flooding, and an isolated tornado risk beginning in the Lowcountry on Thursday evening. Here are the current […]
live5news.com
Proposed Johns Island development raises traffic and flooding concerns
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live off Southwick Drive on Johns Island could see more development. However, people that live in this area have great concerns about how this could make traffic and flooding worse. With many cars driving on Southwick Drive at high speeds, resident Karyn Buckley...
