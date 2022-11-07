ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Downtown Charleston stores remain open as Nicole impacts Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From the beaches to downtown Charleston, Tropical Storm Nicole made an impact on the Lowcountry on Thursday. We saw flooding with high tide at one point closing a dozen streets. "This morning when I came down, the flooding was pretty high up the sidewalk and...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston preparing for Nicole

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Preparations are underway in the City of Charleston ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to Ben Almquist, Charleston’s Director of Emergency Management, city staff is lowering water levels in lakes and setting up barriers in flood-prone areas. He also said emergency personnel is on standby. On Wednesday, tidal flooding impacted parts […]
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

As Nicole approaches, erosion is the big concern at Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - When Hurricane Ian stormed through the Lowcountry in September, it left Folly Beach’s erosion defenses wiped out, clearing the way for Tropical Storm Nicole to continue the assault on the coastline. The city is now requesting help to restore beach erosion. Residents have come...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Charleston roads close due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads throughout the city of Charleston are closed Thursday due to flooding associated with tidal flooding. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said significant coastal flooding is likely between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Thursday thanks to high tide at 9:00 a.m. “Tidal flooding concerns remain high through 11:00 a.m. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Lowcountry colleges announce schedule changes ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry schools are adjusting schedules as Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to impact the area towards the end of the week. Trident has moved to virtual learning for both Thursday and Friday. Classes that are already scheduled to meet online will proceed as normal. Students with in-person classes should check D2L for further instruction.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Ashley River Property Protected Forever

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC – Lowcountry Land Trust announced today the permanent protection of 33 acres on the Ashley River in the heart of one of South Carolina’s most iconic landscapes, the Ashley River Historic District. The three properties making up the site are owned by members of the Carter family and are each bounded by the District’s national scenic byway and state scenic river.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Nicole to impact the area through Friday afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nicole made landfall early this morning near Vero Beach, Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Nicole has weakened to a tropical storm and will continue to weaken as it moves north toward Georgia and across the Carolinas. Periods of showers and heavy rain are expected through the rest of today with breezy conditions both inland and along the coast. There will be an increased potential for isolated tornadoes this evening and overnight as a few bands of strong storms and heavy rain rotate in from the ocean. Otherwise, pockets of heavy rain and breezy conditions will persist though the night. Drier air will begin to move into the system as it moves north into South Carolina during the day on Friday. This will allow for many breaks in the rain and perhaps even some sunshine. Scattered rain will be possible through the afternoon before Nicole pulls away Friday evening.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

High school football playoff schedule changes announced ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Some local high schools have announced football schedule changes in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Nicole is expected to pass through the Carolinas on Friday with bands of heavy rain, gusty winds, high surf, coastal flooding, and an isolated tornado risk beginning in the Lowcountry on Thursday evening. Here are the current […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Proposed Johns Island development raises traffic and flooding concerns

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live off Southwick Drive on Johns Island could see more development. However, people that live in this area have great concerns about how this could make traffic and flooding worse. With many cars driving on Southwick Drive at high speeds, resident Karyn Buckley...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy