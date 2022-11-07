ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Insider

COVID iPhone delays won't destroy demand, but push it to 2023

Apple's reduction in iPhone 14 production at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory will hit revenue for the holiday quarter, says Morgan Stanley, but it also presents an opportunity for investors to "buy the dip." The COVID-19 restrictions affecting the Zhengzhou factory, Apple's largest iPhone production facility, will reduce production of the product...
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 COVID production hit will batter Foxconn's earnings

The largest iPhone manufacturer, Foxconn, has revealed that China's coronavirus lockdown measures have severely hit its earnings estimates and expected revenue growth. The extent of the lockdown's delays to iPhone 14 Pro production was enough for Apple to issue a rare statement about its impact. At the same time, Apple and Foxconn have been working to mitigate the issue by moving more iPhone production away from China.
Apple Insider

Foxconn to quadruple iPhone factory workforce in India

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Foxconn is reportedly planning to greatly increaseiPhone in India, quadrupling its workforce over the next two years. By comparison, Foxconn reportedly employs around 200,000 workers at its Zhengzhou plant in China. However, workers have...
Apple Insider

Apple plans to expand AirDrop time limit to customers worldwide

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's 10-minute AirDrop setting time limit that it is testing in China will eventually expand to every user. Late Wednesday night, a report revealed that Apple is adding a limitation for customers in China....
Apple Insider

TSMC plans second Arizona plant following US grants

As its first Arizona plant is due to start initial production, TSMC is now believed to be planning a second processor factory in the region. Apple supplier TSMC has previously said that the US's efforts to rebuild a semiconductor industry are doomed to fail, but it has been building a delayed plant in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Apple Insider

Apple's Emergency SOS is coming in November, after $450M investment

The new Emergency Service works by enabling stranded users to send a text message calling for help via a network of satellites. Apple has already revealed how this required a whole network of satellites, plus a series of call centers staffed across the US and Canada. Now it's announced that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Apple Insider

Apple hires Facebook exec to lead its information systems department

Apple has tapped a former Facebook executive to head up its online services, website, and customer support infrastructure. It was first learned in late October that Apple's Chief Information Officer, Mary Demby, would retiring after three decades. At the time, it wasn't clear who would replace her. Now, it seems...
Apple Insider

Apple is down to one manufacturer for AirPods Pro 2, says Kuo

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Goertek has stopped production of AirPods Pro 2, leaving just one supplier producing the complex devices. After reporting back in 2019 that Goertek and Luxshare would be joint suppliers for the AirPods range, Kuo now says that Goertek has had to stop. The company has announced that it has suspended production on an audio device, though it has not confirmed which.
Apple Insider

Apple AirPods lawsuit over charging case tech settled on eve of retrial

One of Apple's ongoing lawsuits targeting AirPods technologies has been settled out of court prior to a second jury trial. Handsfree headphone maker Pinn claimed that Apple's AirPods infringed on multiple patents owned by the company. Patents included device operation, recharging within a case, use with a smartphone, and how headsets connect.
Apple Insider

Meta's 11,000 job cuts may be only the beginning

Meta CEO Zuckerberg has written to staff to tell them broadly about the layoffs, and other cost savings the company is implementing. "I view layoffs as a last resort, so we decided to rein in other sources of cost before letting teammates go," he wrote. "This is a sad moment,...
Cheddar News

Stocks Mixed as Wall Street Closes Strong Week; Crypto Falls

"By Stan ChoeWall Street is largely holding onto its stupendous surge from a day before, and stock indexes are mixed Friday to keep them on track for a strong gain for the week.The S&P 500 rose 0.3% in afternoon trading after drifting between modest gains and losses. A day earlier, it soared 5.5% in what was its best day since the spring of 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 201 points, or 0.6%, at 33,514, after surging more than 1,200 points a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite was 1% higher, as of 12:22 p.m. Eastern time.Markets got...

