Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
COVID iPhone delays won't destroy demand, but push it to 2023
Apple's reduction in iPhone 14 production at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory will hit revenue for the holiday quarter, says Morgan Stanley, but it also presents an opportunity for investors to "buy the dip." The COVID-19 restrictions affecting the Zhengzhou factory, Apple's largest iPhone production facility, will reduce production of the product...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 COVID production hit will batter Foxconn's earnings
The largest iPhone manufacturer, Foxconn, has revealed that China's coronavirus lockdown measures have severely hit its earnings estimates and expected revenue growth. The extent of the lockdown's delays to iPhone 14 Pro production was enough for Apple to issue a rare statement about its impact. At the same time, Apple and Foxconn have been working to mitigate the issue by moving more iPhone production away from China.
Apple Insider
Foxconn to quadruple iPhone factory workforce in India
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Foxconn is reportedly planning to greatly increaseiPhone in India, quadrupling its workforce over the next two years. By comparison, Foxconn reportedly employs around 200,000 workers at its Zhengzhou plant in China. However, workers have...
Apple Insider
Apple plans to expand AirDrop time limit to customers worldwide
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's 10-minute AirDrop setting time limit that it is testing in China will eventually expand to every user. Late Wednesday night, a report revealed that Apple is adding a limitation for customers in China....
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Meta to Redfin.
Meta is the latest company to start slashing its headcount as business growth slows and costs increase.
Apple Insider
TSMC plans second Arizona plant following US grants
As its first Arizona plant is due to start initial production, TSMC is now believed to be planning a second processor factory in the region. Apple supplier TSMC has previously said that the US's efforts to rebuild a semiconductor industry are doomed to fail, but it has been building a delayed plant in Arizona.
Apple Insider
Apple's Emergency SOS is coming in November, after $450M investment
The new Emergency Service works by enabling stranded users to send a text message calling for help via a network of satellites. Apple has already revealed how this required a whole network of satellites, plus a series of call centers staffed across the US and Canada. Now it's announced that...
Apple Insider
Apple hires Facebook exec to lead its information systems department
Apple has tapped a former Facebook executive to head up its online services, website, and customer support infrastructure. It was first learned in late October that Apple's Chief Information Officer, Mary Demby, would retiring after three decades. At the time, it wasn't clear who would replace her. Now, it seems...
Apple Insider
Apple is down to one manufacturer for AirPods Pro 2, says Kuo
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Goertek has stopped production of AirPods Pro 2, leaving just one supplier producing the complex devices. After reporting back in 2019 that Goertek and Luxshare would be joint suppliers for the AirPods range, Kuo now says that Goertek has had to stop. The company has announced that it has suspended production on an audio device, though it has not confirmed which.
Apple Insider
Apple AirPods lawsuit over charging case tech settled on eve of retrial
One of Apple's ongoing lawsuits targeting AirPods technologies has been settled out of court prior to a second jury trial. Handsfree headphone maker Pinn claimed that Apple's AirPods infringed on multiple patents owned by the company. Patents included device operation, recharging within a case, use with a smartphone, and how headsets connect.
Apple Insider
Meta's 11,000 job cuts may be only the beginning
Meta CEO Zuckerberg has written to staff to tell them broadly about the layoffs, and other cost savings the company is implementing. "I view layoffs as a last resort, so we decided to rein in other sources of cost before letting teammates go," he wrote. "This is a sad moment,...
Stocks Mixed as Wall Street Closes Strong Week; Crypto Falls
"By Stan ChoeWall Street is largely holding onto its stupendous surge from a day before, and stock indexes are mixed Friday to keep them on track for a strong gain for the week.The S&P 500 rose 0.3% in afternoon trading after drifting between modest gains and losses. A day earlier, it soared 5.5% in what was its best day since the spring of 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 201 points, or 0.6%, at 33,514, after surging more than 1,200 points a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite was 1% higher, as of 12:22 p.m. Eastern time.Markets got...
Comments / 0