Jerry Jones Adds Fuel To Fire Regarding Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys Rumors
The Dallas Cowboys continued their not-so-subtle public flirtation with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday. The latest eye-batting came from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said on his weekly radio interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that Beckham "could look pretty good" in a Cowboys ...
Why Andy Reid interrupted Travis Kelce’s post-game interview after Chiefs beat Titans
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Bryan Broaddus predicts Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with Cowboys in a couple weeks
Bobby Belt and Bryan Broaddus of the Audacy Original Podcast “Love of the Star” talked about the Odell Beckham Jr. rumors and made a prediction for when – and where – he’ll sign.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Cowboys Fans Won't Be Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Prediction
There's a lot of chatter about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly joining the Dallas Cowboys, but Shannon Sharpe isn't buying it. On "Undisputed" this morning, Sharpe said he gives the Cowboys a "10%" chance of signing Beckham. One of the main reasons why Sharpe is skeptical of the potential pairing is the talk that there will be a "bidding war" to land Beckham.
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Look: ESPN's Ryan Clark Not Happy With Jeff Saturday Hire
ESPN's Ryan Clark has some issues with the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and he laid them out on the air Tuesday. Clark started off by congratulating Saturday, his former ESPN colleague, on being picked for the job, adding that the longtime offensive lineman has the "intelligence and character" for the position. From there, he went into his grievances with the move.
Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy Confirms the Return of Multiple Starters
The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) face a depleted Green Bay Packers (3-6) team on Sunday. In the midst of a five-game losing streak and poor offensive play. Not only are the Cowboys 5.5-point favorites, that’s actually a three point increase since after Sunday. Where the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions. The line may change again with the uncertainty around RB Aaron Jones, with his share alongside RB AJ Dillion.
Jimmy Johnson makes it clear, he would like to see the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Bowl
The coach who built the dynasty ’90s Cowboys has a new book, and Jimmy Johnson does not root against his old team
Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice
The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
Cowboys Rookie Damone Clark: Anthony Barr Injury Replacement at Packers?
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr is still dealing with a hamstring issue and his gameday status could mean that rookie Damone Clark could again see significant snaps on Sunday.
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors
Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
Cowboys can’t let golden opportunity slip through their fingers
News around the Dallas Cowboys was jumping on Tuesday, mainly because of free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham. Not only did team owner Jerry Jones say how good a star would look on his helmet, but All-Pro linebacker, Micah Parsons, did some recruiting of Odell also. The communication between Parsons and...
Meek Mill accidentally trips ref during Sixers game
There clearly wasn't enough leg room at the 76ers bench for Meek Mill on Monday. The Philadelphia rapper, who had his legs stretched out on the side of the court, accidentally sent an NBA referee skidding into the floor as the Sixers led the Suns 45-29. You can check out the scene in the video above.
NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut
Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye
As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
Wilson's wristband, stopping run, Dulcich's emergence central to Broncos' upset
Wilson's wristband, stopping run, Dulcich's emergence central to Broncos' victory. Denver seeks first road win in the states this season.
