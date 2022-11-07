The City of Flagstaff will host a series of in-person home energy efficiency workshops this winter, with the first workshop scheduled for Wednesday, November 9. Each workshop will provide a quick one-hour demonstration and discussion to help both renters and homeowners save money, reduce energy use, and make their homes more comfortable during cold weather. At the free workshops, a licensed contractor from CozyHome will demonstrate simple do-it-yourself energy efficiency upgrades, showing individuals how to weatherize homes and save money on utility bills.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO