The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be looking to make a statement when they face the Michigan State Spartans on the USS Abraham Lincoln on Friday night. This marks the 11-year anniversary of Michigan State's game against North Carolina on the USS Carl Vinson in 2011. Michigan State lost that game in a 67-55 final, so head coach Tom Izzo will be hoping to pull off an upset on Friday.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO