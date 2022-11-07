ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Justin Bieber to Perform at Takeoff’s Funeral – Report

Justin Bieber will reportedly be one of the musical guests at Takeoff's funeral. Takeoff is slated to be laid to rest following a massive memorial service at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta on Friday (Nov. 11). On Tuesday (Nov. 7), TMZ reported pop megastar Justin Bieber will be performing at the sendoff event. It is unclear if he will be the only person performing at the funeral. The Biebs has previously collabed with the Migos on tracks "What You See" and "Looking for You."
ATLANTA, GA
