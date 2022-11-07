ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Angel Tree program helps families get gifts for Christmas

By Colleen Seitz
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSyRz_0j22UKoU00

TAMPA (WFLA) – You can make a difference in a child’s holiday this year. The Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year.

In the Tampa Bay area, Achieva Credit Union has partnered with The Salvation Army for its annual Angel Tree donation drive to support local families. This program will take place from Nov. 7 through Dec. 3 and will provide many children with gifts this holiday season.

“Thanks to the help of our members and community, many children will wake up with gifts who
would have likely otherwise gone without,” said Achieva Chief Operations Officer Jennifer Galley.
“We are honored to partner with the Salvation Army to lift the financial burden of the holidays
for families in need. Donations collected will help children receive toys, bikes, and clothing to brighten their holiday spirit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wreuD_0j22UKoU00

Donate to provide hope and create unforgettable memories for children who need your support the most.

How to donate:
Go into a participating Achieva branch and look for the Christmas tree. The displays will have paper angel tags. Each tag will provide the first name, age, and gender of a child in the program. For families with multiple children, the details will show for each child.

  1. Select a tag from the tree to take home.
  2. Purchase the gifts according to the tag.
  3. Return all gifts (with the tag) to the Achieva branch by December 3.

If you take a tag, please use care to supply all gifts requested. We would not want a child to be skipped this holiday.

Once gifts are received, The Salvation Army will distribute them in time for Christmas morning. Families should not have to decide between buying groceries, paying bills, or purchasing holiday gifts. We invite people from all of our communities to join in and donate.

The following Achieva Credit Union branches are participating:

Pinellas County

  • St. Pete – 3629 11th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
  • Largo – 12580 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL 33778
  • Palm Harbor – 33715 US Highway 19 North, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
  • East Lake Rd. – 3446 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34685
  • Park Blvd. – 7105 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park, FL 33781
  • Drew St. – 2201 Drew Street, Clearwater, FL 33765
  • Dunedin – 1150 Achieva Way, Dunedin, FL 34698
  • NE St. Pete – 413 62nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Pasco County

  • Land O Lakes – 2115 Collier Parkway, Land O Lakes, FL 34639
  • Trinity – 12006 State Road 54, Odessa, FL 33556
  • New Port Richey – 5920 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34652

Sarasota County

  • Bee Ridge Rd. – 3000 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239
  • E. Venice Ave. – 1485 East Venice Avenue, Venice, FL 34292
  • Fruitville Rd. – 5881 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34232
  • North Port – 2467 Sycamore Street, North Port, FL 34289

Manatee County

  • Lockwood Commons – 4254 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34203

Lee County

  • Colonial Blvd- 4379 Colonial Blvd. Suite 100, Fort Myers, FL 33966
  • Estero- 21301 South Tamiami Trail Unit 360, Estero, FL 33928
  • Lehigh Acres- 2499 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
  • Del Prado Blvd S- 2127 Del Prado Blvd. South, Cape Coral, FL 33990

Charlotte County

  • Punta Gorda- 3105 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
  • Murdock- 1850 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Families in need who would like to benefit from the Angel Tree program can apply online at https://saangeltree.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tampamagazines.com

25+ Holiday Events in Tampa Bay for 2022

As the lights begin to go up and holiday cheer grows, fill your calendar with Bay area holiday traditions. With various fun for all ages, save these dates to enjoy the grandeur that makes this special season that much better. Have a suggestion to add to this list? Email kathryn.deen@tampamagazines.com.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

How wobble tracker helped identify shifts in Hurricane Nicole’s path

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Nicole took aim at Florida’s east coast, the WFLA Max Defender 8 weather team in Tampa was keeping a close eye on every move the storm made with its real-time wobble tracker. The real-time wobble tracker was a tool WFLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli and the Max Defender 8 […]
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Pinellas County to open two community shelters tonight

PINELLAS COUNTY — Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Organizations in need of Thanksgiving Donations

As Thanksgiving approaches, many families look forward to a delicious and robust holiday feast; one that comes complete with a ham or turkey centerpiece and all of the yummy fixings that tag-a-long with it. And for families in need, those who may find themselves challenged by food costs this holiday season, Hernando County help agencies are spearheading major food collection efforts to ensure that everyone can enjoy a festive Thanksgiving this year. Below are descriptions of a few of the agencies in need of seasonal food donations at this time.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

113K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy